Champions League Final Offer: Paddy Power - a goal to be scored

PSG vs Arsenal: European Glory on the Line in Saturday’s Champions League Final

Date: Saturday 30th May

Kick-off: 17:00

Competition: UEFA Champions League Final

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

The Champions League final rarely needs extra drama, but this year’s showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal feels particularly significant for both clubs.

For PSG, it’s another opportunity to finally cement themselves as champions of Europe. For Arsenal, it’s the chance to complete a remarkable campaign and bring the biggest trophy in club football back to North London.

With so much at stake, moments will matter more than ever — and that’s exactly why Paddy Power’s 50/1 offer for a goal to be scored catches attention. In a final featuring this much attacking quality, one breakthrough feels inevitable sooner or later.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 - A goal to be scored CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

What Makes Champions League Finals Different?

European finals often begin cautiously, but tension rarely lasts forever. Typical patterns include: Nervous opening exchanges Momentum shifts after the first major chance Increased attacking urgency once the deadlock breaks Tactical risks growing as the game progresses One goal can completely transform the entire occasion. Arsenal’s Route to Success Arsenal’s biggest strength throughout their European run has been control. Key qualities: Structured buildup play Aggressive pressing in midfield Width creating overloads Sustained attacking pressure When Arsenal dominate territory, chances tend to follow. PSG’s Ability to Strike Quickly PSG don’t need long periods of possession to create danger. Their likely threats: Pace in transition Individual brilliance in attacking areas Quick vertical passing Punishing defensive mistakes That ability to produce moments instantly makes them dangerous throughout. Could The Final Open Up Quickly? There’s a strong possibility this game becomes stretched at some stage. If Arsenal score first: PSG are forced to chase Space opens across midfield Counter-attacking chances increase If PSG strike first: Arsenal push bodies forward Tempo rises dramatically Sustained pressure builds Either scenario creates attacking opportunities. Why The Paddy Power Offer Appeals This is one of those offers where the requirement feels simple compared to the occasion. Reasons the value stands out: Elite attacking talent on both sides Huge emotional stakes Tactical setups built around forward play Finals often decided by moments of quality It only takes one decisive finish, deflection or set-piece moment. Final Word Champions League finals are rarely predictable, but they almost always deliver drama. With PSG chasing history and Arsenal aiming to complete a memorable European journey, tension and attacking intent should build throughout the evening. In a match carrying this much quality and pressure, it’s difficult to imagine the scoreboard staying untouched. Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored



Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

50/1 A GOAL TO BE SCORED IN PSG VS ARSENAL

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDHM

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in the UCL Final on 30th May.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

Offer applies to 90 minutes only.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.