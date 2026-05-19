Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Read our preview of the big Premier League clash between rivals Chelsea and Spurs, plus find out how new customers can get 50/1 on there to be a goal scored in the match with Paddy Power.

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Chelsea vs Spurs - 50/1, a goal to be scored

Chelsea vs Spurs – Premier League Preview

Date: Tonight
Kick-off: 20:15
Competition: Premier League
Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Under the lights in West London, there’s plenty more than local rivalry at stake as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in a fixture carrying huge significance at both ends of the table.

For Spurs, the pressure is mounting. A season that has failed to go to plan has left them looking nervously over their shoulder, and suddenly this has become a genuinely massive match in the relegation battle. Making matters worse, tonight’s opponents are one of the clubs who would take enormous satisfaction from adding to Tottenham’s misery.

For Chelsea, there would be extra incentive in putting their London rivals in deeper trouble.

That backdrop is exactly why Paddy Power’s 50/1 offer for a goal to be scored catches the eye. Rivalry, pressure and high stakes often create chaos — and all it takes is one breakthrough.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Chelsea vs Spurs

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Spurs Facing a Huge Night

The situation for Tottenham has become increasingly tense.

Key factors:

  • Pressure growing with every fixture
  • Little room left for mistakes
  • Psychological strain beginning to build
  • Huge importance attached to every point

Relegation battles can completely change the dynamic of games, especially away from home.

Chelsea Would Love to Add to Spurs’ Problems

Local rivalries always matter, but this one carries an extra edge.

Reasons Chelsea will be motivated:

  • Opportunity to damage a fierce rival
  • Home support creating a big atmosphere
  • Chance to increase pressure on Spurs
  • Momentum gained from a major result

There are few fixtures Chelsea supporters enjoy more than beating Tottenham.

Why Pressure Changes Matches

Games with this much riding on them rarely follow a simple script.

What pressure can create:

  • Defensive mistakes
  • Nervous decision-making
  • Faster tempo after goals
  • More open football late on

The emotional side of the contest can become just as important as tactics.

One Goal Could Change Everything

The first breakthrough feels particularly important tonight.

If Chelsea score first:

  • Spurs are forced to push higher
  • Space opens up across the pitch
  • Anxiety levels increase further

If Spurs strike first:

  • Chelsea respond aggressively
  • The atmosphere intensifies
  • The game opens dramatically

Either scenario creates opportunities.

Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals

You’re backing one straightforward outcome in a game full of tension.

Reasons the value stands out:

  • Huge pressure on Spurs
  • Fierce London rivalry
  • Emotional, high-stakes atmosphere
  • One goal can transform the game state instantly

In matches with this much riding on them, a breakthrough often feels inevitable.

Final Word

Chelsea vs Spurs already had all the ingredients of a major Premier League fixture, but the added pressure around Tottenham’s position makes this feel even bigger.

With rivalry, nerves and huge consequences all in play, it’s difficult to imagine a quiet evening at Stamford Bridge.

Best Bet for New Customers:
👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

50/1 A GOAL TO BE SCORED IN CHELSEA VS SPURS

 

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

 

How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo codeYFBDHG
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Chelsea vs Spurs on 19th May.
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

 

What can I win?

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

 

When will I get my prize?

  • You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

 

What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

 

Other essential stuff:

  • Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
  • The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Chelsea vs Spurs

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets