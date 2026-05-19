Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Chelsea vs Spurs - 50/1, a goal to be scored

Chelsea vs Spurs – Premier League Preview

Date: Tonight

Kick-off: 20:15

Competition: Premier League

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Under the lights in West London, there’s plenty more than local rivalry at stake as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in a fixture carrying huge significance at both ends of the table.

For Spurs, the pressure is mounting. A season that has failed to go to plan has left them looking nervously over their shoulder, and suddenly this has become a genuinely massive match in the relegation battle. Making matters worse, tonight’s opponents are one of the clubs who would take enormous satisfaction from adding to Tottenham’s misery.

For Chelsea, there would be extra incentive in putting their London rivals in deeper trouble.

That backdrop is exactly why Paddy Power’s 50/1 offer for a goal to be scored catches the eye. Rivalry, pressure and high stakes often create chaos — and all it takes is one breakthrough.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 a goal to be scored: Chelsea vs Spurs CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Spurs Facing a Huge Night

The situation for Tottenham has become increasingly tense.

Key factors:

Pressure growing with every fixture

Little room left for mistakes

Psychological strain beginning to build

Huge importance attached to every point

Relegation battles can completely change the dynamic of games, especially away from home.

Chelsea Would Love to Add to Spurs’ Problems

Local rivalries always matter, but this one carries an extra edge.

Reasons Chelsea will be motivated:

Opportunity to damage a fierce rival

Home support creating a big atmosphere

Chance to increase pressure on Spurs

Momentum gained from a major result

There are few fixtures Chelsea supporters enjoy more than beating Tottenham.

Why Pressure Changes Matches

Games with this much riding on them rarely follow a simple script.

What pressure can create:

Defensive mistakes

Nervous decision-making

Faster tempo after goals

More open football late on

The emotional side of the contest can become just as important as tactics.

One Goal Could Change Everything

The first breakthrough feels particularly important tonight.

If Chelsea score first:

Spurs are forced to push higher

Space opens up across the pitch

Anxiety levels increase further

If Spurs strike first:

Chelsea respond aggressively

The atmosphere intensifies

The game opens dramatically

Either scenario creates opportunities.

Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals

You’re backing one straightforward outcome in a game full of tension.

Reasons the value stands out:

Huge pressure on Spurs

Fierce London rivalry

Emotional, high-stakes atmosphere

One goal can transform the game state instantly

In matches with this much riding on them, a breakthrough often feels inevitable.

Final Word

Chelsea vs Spurs already had all the ingredients of a major Premier League fixture, but the added pressure around Tottenham’s position makes this feel even bigger.

With rivalry, nerves and huge consequences all in play, it’s difficult to imagine a quiet evening at Stamford Bridge.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

50/1 A GOAL TO BE SCORED IN CHELSEA VS SPURS

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDHG

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Chelsea vs Spurs on 19th May.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.