Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Premier League - Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Premier League Preview

Date: Saturday 9th May

Kick-off: 12:30

Competition: Premier League

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

An early Saturday kick-off at Anfield sees Liverpool host Chelsea in one of the standout fixtures of the Premier League weekend.

Meetings between these two sides are rarely short on intensity. Whether it’s tactical battles in midfield, fast transitions, or moments of individual quality, this fixture usually delivers opportunities at both ends.

That’s why Paddy Power’s 50/1 for a goal to be scored immediately stands out. In a game featuring this much attacking talent and pressure, one breakthrough feels highly likely.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 a goal to be scored: Liverpool vs Chelsea CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Liverpool’s Tempo at Anfield

Liverpool are typically at their best when the tempo rises at home.

Key strengths:

Aggressive pressing high up the pitch

Quick attacking transitions

Full-backs creating width and overloads

Sustained pressure around the box

Once Liverpool build momentum at Anfield, they often create waves of chances.

Chelsea’s Threat in Transition

Chelsea’s pace and technical quality make them dangerous when games open up.

Their likely approach:

Staying compact defensively

Breaking quickly after turnovers

Using wide areas to stretch Liverpool

Targeting space behind the defensive line

If Liverpool commit numbers forward, Chelsea will look to exploit the gaps.

Why This Fixture Usually Produces Chances

There are several reasons this matchup tends to create attacking moments:

High pressing from both teams

Fast transitions when possession changes hands

Set-piece quality on both sides

Technical players capable of unlocking defences

Even when matches between these sides start cautiously, the intensity usually grows.

Game State Scenarios

If Liverpool score first:

Chelsea must push higher

Space opens through midfield

Counter-attacking opportunities increase

If Chelsea score first:

Liverpool raise the tempo significantly

Pressure builds around the penalty area

Crosses and second-ball situations increase

Either outcome points toward attacking football.

Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals

You’re backing one simple outcome in a fixture packed with attacking quality.

Reasons the value stands out:

Two teams comfortable committing players forward

Tactical setups that encourage transitions

Premier League intensity at Anfield

Multiple routes to a goal

All it takes is one decisive moment.

Final Word

Liverpool vs Chelsea has all the ingredients for another entertaining Premier League clash. With quality throughout both squads and the atmosphere of an early kick-off at Anfield, chances should arrive sooner or later.

In a game with this much attacking intent, it’s difficult to imagine the deadlock remaining intact for 90 minutes.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDHD

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market during Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, May 9th.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.