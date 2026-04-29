Guineas Festival at Newmarket: What to Expect in 2026

The Guineas Festival at Newmarket returns for 2026 with three days of top-class Flat racing from Friday 1 May to Sunday 3 May. Hosted at the historic Rowley Mile, the festival features Britain's first two Classics of the season alongside a strong supporting card of Group races that set the tone for the entire Flat campaign.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Guineas Festival 2026, from the headline races to the atmosphere, betting opportunities, and what makes this meeting one of the highlights of the racing calendar.

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Festival Overview: The Betfred Guineas Festival 2026

The 2026 Betfred Guineas Festival takes place across three days at Newmarket's Rowley Mile racecourse:

Friday 1 May: Opening day with quality supporting races

Opening day with quality supporting races Saturday 2 May: 2000 Guineas Day — the colts' Classic

2000 Guineas Day — the colts' Classic Sunday 3 May: 1000 Guineas Day — the fillies' Classic

The festival attracts the finest three-year-olds in training and serves as a crucial early-season test for horses targeting the Derby, Oaks, and Royal Ascot later in the summer.

The Headline Races

2000 Guineas Stakes — Saturday 2 May, 3:35pm

Distance: One mile

Prize Money: £500,000+

Grade: Group 1

Open to: Three-year-old colts and fillies

The 2000 Guineas is the first British Classic of the Flat season and one of the most prestigious mile races in the world. Run over Newmarket's unique straight mile, the race tests speed, stamina, and tactical intelligence.

Winners often go on to contest the Derby at Epsom (if stamina allows) or the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Recent winners include Coroebus (2022), Poetic Flare (2021), and Kameko (2020).

1000 Guineas Stakes — Sunday 3 May, 3:35pm

Distance: One mile

Prize Money: £500,000+

Grade: Group 1

Open to: Three-year-old fillies only

The 1000 Guineas is the fillies' equivalent of the 2000 Guineas and showcases the leading three-year-old females in training. Like the colts' race, it is run over the Rowley Mile's demanding straight course.

Winners typically go on to the Oaks at Epsom or the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Recent winners include Mawj (2023), Cacique (2022), and Mother Earth (2021).

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Supporting Races: Quality Beyond the Classics

While the two Guineas races are the headline attractions, the festival features several other high-class contests that provide excellent betting opportunities.

Friday 1 May Highlights

Palace House Stakes (Group 3): Sprint race over five furlongs, often contested by Royal Ascot-bound sprinters

Sprint race over five furlongs, often contested by Royal Ascot-bound sprinters Dahlia Stakes (Group 2): Middle-distance fillies' and mares' race

Middle-distance fillies' and mares' race Abernant Stakes (Group 3): Six-furlong sprint

Saturday 2 May Supporting Card

Jockey Club Stakes (Group 2): Middle-distance race often featuring Derby and St Leger contenders

Middle-distance race often featuring Derby and St Leger contenders Dahlia Stakes (if not run Friday): Quality fillies' and mares' contest

Sunday 3 May Supporting Card

Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3): Seven-furlong fillies' race serving as a key 1000 Guineas trial (typically run in April, not on Guineas day)

Seven-furlong fillies' race serving as a key 1000 Guineas trial (typically run in April, not on Guineas day) Additional Listed and conditions races

The supporting races provide strong betting opportunities, particularly for those looking to back horses at each-way prices or build accumulators across the card.

The Rowley Mile: Understanding the Course

The Rowley Mile is one of the most distinctive racecourses in British racing, and understanding its characteristics is crucial for assessing Guineas contenders.

Course Profile

Distance: Straight mile with no bends

Straight mile with no bends Gradient: Rises significantly in the middle (known as "the Dip"), then levels out in the final furlong

Rises significantly in the middle (known as "the Dip"), then levels out in the final furlong Camber: Slight right-to-left camber

Slight right-to-left camber Favoured position: Centre to stands' side in dry conditions; no significant draw bias over a mile

What It Tests

The Rowley Mile demands:

Tactical speed: To secure a good position early without racing too keenly

To secure a good position early without racing too keenly Stamina: To handle the climb from the Dip

To handle the climb from the Dip Acceleration: To quicken in the final two furlongs as the course levels out

To quicken in the final two furlongs as the course levels out Balance: To handle the undulations and camber

Horses with previous experience at Newmarket often have a significant advantage, as the unique demands of the track are unlike any other major racecourse.

Attending the Festival: Practical Information

Getting There

By Train: Newmarket station is approximately 1.5 miles from the Rowley Mile. Shuttle buses and taxis are available on racedays.

By Car: The racecourse is easily accessible from the A14 and A11. On-site parking is available, though it's advisable to book in advance for Guineas weekend.

Tickets and Enclosures

The Rowley Mile offers several enclosures:

Millennium Grandstand: Premium seating with restaurant and bar facilities

Premium seating with restaurant and bar facilities Premier Enclosure: Access to paddock, winners' enclosure, and quality viewing areas

Access to paddock, winners' enclosure, and quality viewing areas Tattersalls Enclosure: Good value with access to betting ring and bars

Good value with access to betting ring and bars General Admission: Budget-friendly option with picnic areas

Tickets typically go on sale several months in advance, with Guineas weekend being one of the most popular meetings of the year.

Facilities

Multiple bars and restaurants

On-course bookmakers in Tattersalls and Premier enclosures

Parade ring and winners' enclosure access (depending on ticket)

Family-friendly facilities including children's play areas

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Betting at the Guineas Festival

The Guineas Festival offers excellent betting opportunities across all three days, with competitive markets and strong bookmaker promotions.

Popular Bet Types

Win singles: Backing horses to win individual races

Backing horses to win individual races Each-way: Particularly popular in the Classics due to competitive fields

Particularly popular in the Classics due to competitive fields Placepot: Selecting a placed horse in the first six races

Selecting a placed horse in the first six races Jackpot: Picking the winners of all designated races

Picking the winners of all designated races Accumulators: Combining multiple selections across the card

Bookmaker Offers

Expect enhanced odds, money-back specials, and new customer offers throughout the festival. Popular promotions include:

Enhanced place terms (paying four places instead of three)

Best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish racing

Money-back if your horse finishes second

Free bet clubs for regular customers

Weather and Ground Conditions

Early May at Newmarket typically features mild spring weather, with ground conditions ranging from good to good to firm. However, rain can significantly alter the going.

Typical Conditions

Temperature: 12-18°C

12-18°C Ground: Good to good to firm (most common)

Good to good to firm (most common) Rain risk: Moderate — May can feature occasional showers

Impact on Betting

Monitor weather forecasts in the week leading up to the festival. Soft ground significantly favors horses with proven form on easier surfaces, while firm ground suits speedier types.

Festival Atmosphere and Traditions

The Guineas Festival at Newmarket combines sporting excellence with a relaxed, traditional atmosphere that distinguishes it from other major racing festivals.

What to Expect

Dress code: Smart casual in most enclosures, with Premier and Millennium requiring smarter attire

Smart casual in most enclosures, with Premier and Millennium requiring smarter attire Crowd: Knowledgeable racing fans who appreciate quality form and performance

Knowledgeable racing fans who appreciate quality form and performance Atmosphere: Professional but friendly, with strong focus on the racing itself

Professional but friendly, with strong focus on the racing itself Tradition: Rich history dating back over 200 years

Post-Race Entertainment

While Newmarket's Guineas Festival is primarily focused on the racing, there are social areas, bars, and hospitality options for those looking to extend their day beyond the final race.

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Historical Significance

The Newmarket Guineas have been run since the early 19th century, with the 2000 Guineas first run in 1809 and the 1000 Guineas in 1814. The races have been won by some of the greatest horses in racing history:

Legendary Winners

Frankel (2011): Unbeaten champion who dominated the 2000 Guineas

Unbeaten champion who dominated the 2000 Guineas Sea The Stars (2009): Went on to win the Derby and Arc de Triomphe

Went on to win the Derby and Arc de Triomphe Nijinsky (1970): Triple Crown winner who started with Guineas victory

Triple Crown winner who started with Guineas victory Oh So Sharp (1985): Last filly to win the 2000 Guineas; also won the fillies' Triple Crown

Winning a Guineas is a career-defining achievement and often the first step toward legendary status.

Final Verdict: What to Expect in 2026

The 2026 Guineas Festival at Newmarket promises three days of top-class Flat racing, featuring two of Britain's most prestigious Classics alongside a strong supporting card.

Key highlights:

Competitive fields in both the 2000 and 1000 Guineas

Quality supporting races throughout the three-day festival

Excellent betting opportunities with strong bookmaker promotions

Traditional atmosphere at one of racing's most historic venues

Accessible location with good facilities for racegoers

Whether you're attending in person or betting online, the Guineas Festival marks the true start of the Flat season and offers some of the finest racing of the year. With competitive markets, quality horses, and the unique challenge of the Rowley Mile, it's a festival that rewards informed analysis and provides memorable sporting moments.