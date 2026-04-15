Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - 50/1, a goal to be scored

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid – Champions League Quarter-Final Preview
Date: Tonight
Kick-off: 20:00
Competition: UEFA Champions League – Quarter-Final Second Leg
Aggregate Score: Bayern Munich lead 2-1
Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)
A heavyweight European clash reaches its conclusion as Bayern Munich host Real Madrid with the tie finely poised at 2-1.
With just one goal separating the sides, everything is still to play for. Real Madrid know they must find a way back into the tie, while Bayern have the chance to control proceedings at home — a combination that almost guarantees attacking intent.
That’s what makes Paddy Power’s 50/1 for a goal to be scored such a compelling angle. In a game where both sides have clear reasons to attack, one breakthrough feels inevitable.
PADDY POWER OFFER!
50/1 - a goal to be scoredCLAIM THIS OFFER HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Second Leg Dynamics
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Knockout football brings a different mindset.
Key themes:
- The trailing side must take risks
- The leading side looks to manage but still threaten
- Momentum swings can be decisive
- Early goals can completely change the tie
With Real Madrid chasing, the game is unlikely to remain cagey for long.
Bayern’s Home Advantage
At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich will look to control key phases.
Key strengths:
- Structured possession through midfield
- Wide attacking play stretching defences
- High pressing in spells
- Clinical finishing when chances arise
With a lead to protect, they can choose when to press and when to sit deeper.
Real Madrid’s European Pedigree
Real Madrid are never out of a Champions League tie.
Their likely approach:
- Patient buildup before accelerating attacks
- Targeting key moments rather than forcing play
- Using experience to manage pressure
- Taking chances when they arrive
They don’t need many openings to change the game.
Where the Goal Comes From
In a match like this, there are multiple routes to a breakthrough:
- Quick transitions when possession turns over
- Set-piece situations
- Individual moments of quality
- Defensive errors under pressure
With both teams carrying attacking quality, chances should come.
Game State Scenarios
If Bayern score first:
- Real Madrid must chase aggressively
- Space opens across the pitch
- The game becomes more open
If Real Madrid score first:
- The tie swings back to level
- Bayern are forced to respond
- Tempo and intensity increase
Either outcome leads to attacking football.
Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals
You’re backing a simple outcome in a high-stakes match.
Reasons the value stands out:
- Both teams need to attack at different stages
- Elite attacking players on both sides
- Tactical setups that create chances
- High-pressure environment leading to mistakes
It only takes one moment.
Final Word
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid is set up perfectly for drama. With the aggregate at 2-1, tension, quality and urgency are all guaranteed.
In matches of this magnitude, goals tend to come — whether early or late — and it’s difficult to see this one finishing goalless.
Best Bet for New Customers:
👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored
Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions
Who can take part?
- New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.
How & when can I qualify?
- Open a new account using promo codeYFBDGO
- Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
- Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Bayern Munich v Real Madrid on Wednesday 15th April
- Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.
What can I win?
- If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout credited in Free Bet Builders to use on any sport
When will I get my prize?
- You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.
What else do I need to know?
- Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
- You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
- If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
Other essential stuff:
- Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
- The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.
PADDY POWER OFFER!
50/1 - a goal to be scoredCLAIM THIS OFFER HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.