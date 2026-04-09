Iroko - 2026 Grand National Runners

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IROKO – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: A TALENT WITH PROVEN STAMINA

Iroko enters the 2026 Grand National runners field as an 8-year-old gelding trained by Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero for J. P. McManus. This strong gelding brings genuine talent and elite bloodlines for staying races, including a placed finish in last year's Grand National, but his recent form raises significant questions about consistency and readiness for Aintree.

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Grand National Experience

Iroko has already run the Grand National once, finishing fourth of 34 in April 2025. The Timeform assessment was notably positive: "had been gearing up to this for seemingly longer than any and went a long way to justifying that one-race focus, shaping very well from a long way back as he disrupted the Mullins hegemony by running into the frame, the longer distance suiting well and, still only a 7-y-o, almost certain to be a big factor again in 2026." That fourth-place finish is a genuine credential.

He "pecked at second Valentine's and still had far more in front than behind at the next before his headway began, moving into sixth by the last and sustaining his run well." The assessment stressed his stamina was "more in evidence this time," suggesting he is improving as a stayer. His demonstrated capability on good ground at Aintree shows he can handle varying conditions.

Recent Form and Preparation

However, Iroko's most recent outing came in March 2026 at Cheltenham in the Ultima Handicap Chase, where he finished tenth of 22, 28 lengths behind Johnnywho. Critically, the Timeform assessment was direct: "after 12 weeks off, warmed up for another crack at the National in wholly unconvincing fashion, his jumping lacking confidence." The comment stressed he "merely passed beaten horses" and that "perhaps headgear could help sharpen him up."

That performance, after 12 weeks away, represents a significant concern. A horse preparing for the Grand National should be showing signs of improvement, not deterioration. His poor jumping at Cheltenham—precisely when he should be peaking—suggests questions about confidence or current fitness levels that would need to be addressed.

Winning Form and Capabilities

Prior to that disappointment, Iroko won a graduation event at Ascot in December 2025 by 4¾ lengths from Firefox. That victory demonstrated he retains the ability to win races, but the race itself was modest—just three runners, and described as a "graduation event" rather than a serious test. His performance on good/soft ground at Ascot suggests he can adapt across conditions.

His record before that win was mixed. In November 2025 at Haydock in a stakes race over 21.6 furlongs, he finished second, described as "likely to follow a similar campaign to last season, a return to Aintree his long-term aim." The comment noted he "looked fit following an 8-month break" but "was essentially ridden with an eye on the future," suggesting connections were preparing him for Aintree rather than asking for a winning effort. His performance on good ground at Haydock showed he has versatility.

Rating and Elite Potential

Iroko's Timeform rating of 159 (Adjusted) places him just outside of elite company. His record includes Grade 1 wins over hurdles (the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham), and he has finished in top company over fences. In March 2025, he finished second in a Listed chase at Kelso to what the Timeform assessment described as "a potentially top-class staying chaser," and he "stuck with him and even snapped back on the bridle a couple of times."

That performance demonstrated he is capable of operating at the very highest level. The Timeform comment explicitly stated: "Iroko, too, can prove himself Grade-1 calibre given the chance." Stamina and Distance Mastery Iroko "stays 4¼m, as effective at much shorter." His 2025 Grand National fourth-place finish proves conclusively he can handle the distance. He "acts on heavy going," providing flexibility regarding ground conditions.

His demonstrated capability on good and good/soft ground across multiple runs shows he is not limited to heavy surfaces. His pedigree supports his staying credentials. The Timeform assessment after his chasing debut noted: "thrived over hurdles last season" and showed "the way he took this on his debut over fences after 7 months off" indicated significant potential. His progression to becoming a serious stayer appears deliberate and successful.

Jumping Quality

Throughout his record, jumping has been an inconsistent issue. At Cheltenham in March 2026, his jumping "lacked confidence." In earlier efforts, he has been described as "not fluent" at various obstacles. At his best, the notes suggest his jumping is adequate, but it is not a hallmark of his performances.

Over Aintree's 30 demanding fences, consistency and accuracy are essential. Iroko's jumping record suggests he may not provide that assurance consistently.

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Age and Experience

At 8 years old, Iroko is relatively young. However, he is lightly-raced for a horse at his apparent level of ability. His record shows he has progressed through graded company slowly and deliberately. While this suggests careful handling, it also means he lacks the seasoned experience of older Grand National runners who have competed repeatedly at the elite level.

Inconsistency Concerns

The most significant concern with Iroko is inconsistency. His elite rating of 179 is not consistently supported by his actual form. His fourth-place Grand National finish was excellent, but his record in Pattern races over fences shows wins in modest company (a three-runner graduation event, Listed races) rather than consistent elite performances.

His March 2026 effort at Cheltenham—poor jumping, finishing well down the field—suggests he may face questions about handling pressure or hitting peak form at the right time.

Verdict

Iroko represents an intriguing prospect among the 2026 Grand National runners. His fourth-place finish in last year's Grand National, his Timeform rating of 159, and his demonstrated staying power all suggest genuine quality. His recent Ascot win confirms he can still deliver victories. However, his most recent effort at Cheltenham—with poor jumping and a disappointing finishing position after 12 weeks away—raises concerns about consistency and current fitness levels.

For those seeking a Grand National runner with proven form at Aintree, elite ability on his day, and genuine staying credentials, Iroko offers something compelling. However, for those seeking evidence that he is ready to compete consistently at the highest level in 2026, recent form provides limited encouragement. He is capable of running a very good race, as his 2025 Grand National fourth demonstrates.

But whether he will consistently deliver that level, particularly after the breathing issues and his poor Cheltenham effort, remains uncertain. He represents both significant potential and genuine questions among the Grand National runners in the field.