Perceval Legallois – 2026 Grand National

Check out our Grand National Runners A-Z Guide or our Grand National Runners hub with star ratings to help you find the horse to back.

PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS – GRAND NATIONAL 2026 RUNNERS A HANDICAP CHASE WINNER WITH QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Perceval Legallois enters the 2026 Grand National runners field as a 9-year-old gelding trained by Gavin Patrick Cromwell for J. P. McManus. This sturdy gelding represents an interesting case: a horse with genuine handicap chase wins and some promising 2025 form, but whose record includes jumping concerns and would need to demonstrate further capability over extended distances.

Betfair Grand National Offer BET £10 GET £5 IN FREE BETS Claim Offer Here New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Recent Revival and Handicap Success

Perceval Legallois' most significant recent achievements came in late 2024/early 2025:

December 2024 at Leopardstown

Won a handicap chase over 24.5 furlongs. The Timeform assessment was notably positive: "has long since had a performance like this in his locker and finally put it altogether to land the valuable prize that had hitherto evaded him, looking suited by the more patient approach and going further clear at the line."

February 2025 at Leopardstown

Won a handicap hurdle over 24.1 furlongs. The comment noted: "whose form last time is proving strong, has really come of age this season and capitalised on a lower hurdles mark to land another valuable handicap at Leopardstown" and "he's entered in the Grand National and, while his owner has other bullets to fire at that prize—most notably last year's winner I Am Maximus and Inothewayurthinkin who both contested the Irish Gold cup later on the card—Perceval Legallois will clearly need to be placed high on the shortlist if taking his chance at Aintree."

These wins, coming after a long period of underperformance, suggested a genuine revival.

Most Recent Outing

His most recent run came in January 2026 at Tramore in a Grade 3 chase over 22.8 furlongs on soft ground, where he finished fourth of seven, 31 lengths behind Heart Wood. The Timeform assessment was positive: "hinted at revival faced with an inadequate test (easy to back), closing up late having had plenty to do a circuit out, finishing with running left."

That comment suggests he was not fully extended in a race that was "inadequate" for his needs. His "finishing with running left" indicates he had more to give over a longer distance.

The Error History

The most significant concern with Perceval Legallois is his history of errors. His record includes:

June 2022: Unseated at Wexford in a novice hurdle after being well-backed

October 2023: Fell at Cork in a Grade 3 chase

February 2024: Fell at Leopardstown in a handicap chase when "right alongside when crashing out at the last, set for a fine second in all likelihood"

April 2025: Fell at Aintree in the Grand National itself at first Valentine's That April 2025 fall at Aintree is particularly significant. He crashed out at first Valentine's in the Grand National—a fence he would need to jump if attempting the race again.

The Timeform note was stark: "showed he's still no flawless jumper, though the error that saw him crash out first Valentine's had been his first."

The parenthetical comment—"his first" error at Aintree—suggests his previous Grand National attempt was completed, but the April 2025 fall demonstrates he would need to prove he can handle this course.

The Jumping Concern

Throughout his record, jumping inconsistency is a recurring theme. Comments include: "jumping typically lacked fluency late on," "his jumping let him down," "jumping none too fluently," and "still no flawless jumper."

At Aintree, crashing at first Valentine's suggests he either struggled with the fence or was unbalanced early. Either way, it would need to be addressed.

Distance and Staying Credentials

Perceval Legallois is proven to have stayed 3m—short of the Grand National's 4m 2f. His best recent efforts have come at 20-25 furlongs. His record at longer distances remains limited:

His February 2024 fall came at Leopardstown over 21.5 furlongs

His December 2024 win was over 24.5 furlongs (respectable but not extreme distance)

His recent Tramore run was over 22.8 furlongs

The December 2024 Leopardstown comment noted: "will stay further than 3m, this performance opening up the possibility of a tilt at one of the Nationals in the spring." However, that comment was made after a 24.5-furlong win, not after marathon-distance performance. It represents potential rather than proven capability at the extreme.

The Aintree Fall

Most significant is that Perceval Legallois already ran the Grand National in April 2025 and fell at Valentine's. This is not theoretical concern—it is demonstrated evidence that he struggled with Aintree's early demands on that occasion.

The Timeform comment that it "had been his first" error suggests he had shown some improvement in jumping but ultimately the same errors let him down.

Rating and Form Level

His Timeform rating of 155 places him on paper among respectable company. However, his demonstrated form—limited to handicap wins at 20-25 furlongs—would need to be supported by proving capability at greater distances.

Inconsistency and Concerns

Since his December 2024 win, his record shows:

February 2025: Won hurdle handicap (respectable) April 2025: Fell at Aintree in Grand National November 2025: Pulled up at Newbury—"produced a rare below-par effort"

January 2026: Fourth at Tramore

The pull-up in November 2025 would need explanation.

ITV7 OFFER Pick 7 Winners – Win 100k Jackpot! PLAY ITV7 NOW Free to play. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Expert Assessment

The most telling expert comment is from his February 2025 hurdle win: "he's entered in the Grand National and, while his owner has other bullets to fire at that prize—most notably last year's winner I Am Maximus and Inothewayurthinkin—Perceval Legallois will clearly need to be placed high on the shortlist if taking his chance at Aintree."

That comment was made before his April 2025 Grand National fall. The acknowledgment that his owner has "other bullets to fire" (I Am Maximus being the primary option) suggests Perceval Legallois was a secondary choice even at that point.

Verdict

Perceval Legallois represents a prospect with mixed signals among the 2026 Grand National runners. While his December 2024 and February 2025 wins demonstrated genuine handicap chase form, his overall profile raises questions to be answered:

Aintree experience: He fell at Valentine's in the April 2025 Grand National attempt, which would need to be overcome

Injury history: Multiple falls (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025) suggest jumping inconsistency that would require improvement

Post-Aintree form concerns: Pull-up at Newbury in November 2025, followed by modest fourth at Tramore

Distance proven: Has stayed 20-25 furlongs; would need to prove he can stay the Grand National's 4m 2f

Jumping reliability: Consistent references to jumping inconsistency would need to be addressed

Most significantly, he has already attempted the Grand National (April 2025) and fell at a key fence. While not disqualifying, previous fallers in a Grand National often struggle to perform better next time out.

For those seeking a Grand National runner with proven recent form and reliability over the course, Perceval Legallois would present questions requiring answers. His recent handicap wins are respectable, but his error history, distance questions, and Aintree fall would all need to be put to rest through improved performances.

Among the Grand National runners in the field, he represents a prospect requiring proof of progress and proven capability at the trip and course.