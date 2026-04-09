High Class Hero - 2026 Grand National Runners

Check out our Grand National Runners A-Z Guide or our Grand National Runners hub with star ratings to help you find the horse to back.

HIGH CLASS HERO – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: POTENTIAL UNFULFILLED AND RECENT CONCERNS

High Class Hero enters the 2026 Grand National runners field as a 9-year-old chasing gelding trained by W.P. Mullins for the Sullivan Group partnership. However, recent form raises serious questions about whether this horse possesses the consistency and durability required to compete at Aintree's highest level.

Betfair Grand National Offer BET £10 GET £5 IN FREE BETS Claim Offer Here New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Early Promise and Career Trajectory

High Class Hero burst onto the scene as an unbeaten hurdler. He won four consecutive races over hurdles between August 2023 and January 2024, including a Listed event at Limerick. The Timeform assessments were uniformly positive, noting he was "a potentially smart novice" and suggesting "he'll flourish as a chaser." That transition to fences began in late 2024 with promise.

He finished second on his chase debut and then won his second chase at Punchestown in February 2025. Both efforts were encouraging, and the comment after his second run stated: "has made an encouraging start to his chasing career and will be well worth his chance in better company next time with further improvement on the cards."

His record suggested a horse with genuine ability, a good temperament, and the profiles to develop into a staying chase competitor.

The Disconnect Between Potential and Delivery

However, High Class Hero's subsequent record has raised questions about whether his early promise has been fulfilled. He finished second in a Grade 3 at Thurles in March 2025, but the assessment was telling: "failed to make the most of what had looked a good opportunity, lacking the winner's speed late on." The comment added that he was "likely to benefit from a swift return to 3m" and "remains with potential as a chaser, quite possible he'll bag a major staying handicap next season."

That suggested his Timeform believed he was better suited to handicaps rather than open races. In April 2025, he finished third in a handicap chase at Sandown over 28.7 furlongs on firm ground. While he "outlasted 8 of his 9 stablemates," that result against Mullins' own horses represents a compelling endorsement from a stable of such power and talent

The Timeform assessment noted he "shaped more than well enough to believe he'll remain a big factor in similar company next season".

Recent Collapses

Most alarmingly, High Class Hero has pulled up in his last two outings. In January 2026 at Gowran Park over 25 furlongs on heavy ground, he was "possibly unsuited by conditions" and "faltered quickly." In March 2026 at Naas over 24.8 furlongs on soft ground, he pulled up again after a mistake 4 out when "still in rear." The assessment was direct: "has questions to answer after a second successive lacklustre display."

Two consecutive pull-ups represent a significant concern. They suggest either physical issues or a fundamental loss of form and enthusiasm.

His Only Recent Positive

The single encouraging recent effort came in November 2025 at Punchestown, when High Class Hero finished second in a handicap chase over 21.3 furlongs after a 7-month absence. He "made an encouraging reappearance after 7 months off," leading briefly early before being headed at the last.

However, this effort was achieved over a notably shorter distance than Grand National requirements, and it came after an extended absence. Critically, it was followed by two pull-ups, suggesting that effort may have been a false dawn rather than evidence of sustained improvement.

ITV7 OFFER Pick 7 Winners – Win 100k Jackpot! PLAY ITV7 NOW Free to play. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Staying Credentials and Distance

High Class Hero hasn't attempted a true marathon distance yet (further than 3m5f), however he did finish 3rd at Sandown over 3m4f. The step up to Grand National distance isn't a completely alien concept to a horse who achieves that.

His demonstrated capability across varying ground suggests he can adapt, though his performances at longer distances have been underwhelming. His recent pull-ups raise questions about whether he is making mistakes, not focussing on the task at hand, or lacking a true staying ability on bad ground.

The Sandown effort over 28.7 furlongs saw him finish third. His December 2024 novice chase victory came over 24 furlongs—well short of Grand National demands.

Rating and Form Level

His Timeform rating of 151? (Adjusted) places him on paper among respectable company. However, this rating appears to be based on his early chasing form rather than recent efforts. His performances in 2025 and early 2026 suggest he would face challenges in operating at that level consistently.

The "?" next to his rating also indicates that Timeform are unsure how reliable this rating is, on account of his two pulled up efforts.

The Mullins Factor

High Class Hero is trained by Willie Mullins, one of the most successful trainers in National Hunt racing. However, Mullins operates at the highest level primarily in graded company. If there was a trainer who could get High Class Hero on song for the Grand National, Mullins is the man to do it.

Verdict

High Class Hero entered the 2026 Grand National runners with a pedigree of early promise as an unbeaten hurdler and an encouraging start to his chasing career. However, recent form has raised significant concerns. Two consecutive pull-ups, an apparent lack of enthusiasm, and performance levels that have fallen well short of his early promise all suggest he would face questions about his readiness to compete at Aintree.

His Timeform rating of 151? appears generous relative to his recent evidence. His demonstrated distance limitations, combined with his recent collapses, make him a prospect with questions to answer. A horse who pulls up twice in succession requires genuine reassurance and improvement before being considered seriously for this level.

High Class Hero remains a horse of ability and is in the right hands with Willie Mullins, but current form suggests he would face significant issues among the Grand National runners in the field. For those seeking evidence that he is ready to compete at this level, recent efforts provide limited encouragement.