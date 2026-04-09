Favori De Champdou - 2026 Grand National Runners

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FAVORI DE CHAMPDOU – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS 2026: CROSS-COUNTRY SPECIALIST

Favori De Champdou presents as a legitimate and increasingly competitive Grand National runner. The rangy 11-year-old gelding trained by Gordon Elliott has demonstrated sustained improvement in recent months, winning the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December 2025 and a cross-country event at Cheltenham in January 2026, followed by a strong second in the Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country) last time.

At 33/1, he represents value among Grand National runners, offering genuine staying credentials, proven cross-country form, heavy-ground specialist attributes, and a front-running style that can be effective at Aintree if tactical execution is sound.

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Favori De Champdou: The Timeform Profile

Favori De Champdou is a rangy gelding, winning hurdler, and very smart handicap chaser. At 11 years old, he is at the upper end of the acceptable age range for Grand National runners but not prohibitively so given his experience and fitness profile. He has proven form over 29 furlongs and acts on heavy going—both essential Grand National credentials. His demonstrated capability on heavy ground indicates he has raced reliably across varying conditions.

He usually races as a front runner or races prominently, a tactical style that can work at Aintree if the race unfolds favorably. Timeform's most recent assessment carries significant qualification: "should give his running in the Grand National but likely to find a few too good there." This suggests he is a legitimate contender but not among the very top tier of prospects.

The Cross-Country Form: Direct Grand National Relevance

Favori De Champdou's recent cross-country performances are directly relevant to Grand National runners assessment, as cross-country racing shares significant characteristics with Aintree's unique demands:

Cheltenham Cross-Country (January 2026), 29.3 furlongs on soft:

Won by 8½ lengths from J'Arrive de L'Est. This was a dominant performance at a marathon distance over testing ground in a competitive field. His capability on soft ground demonstrates his versatility across conditions.

Cheltenham Festival Cross-Country Chase (March 2026), 29.3 furlongs on good:

Second of 14, 2¼ lengths behind Final Orders, "clear of rest." Timeform noted: "another good effort when 2¼ lengths second of 14 to Final Orders in Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country) at latter course last time, clear of rest." The fact that he was "clear of rest" at 2¼ lengths behind Final Orders is significant. He was decisively second, suggesting a substantial gap between him and third place. This confirms he is operating at a high level among marathon handicap chasers. His performance on good ground here shows he can adapt to firmer surfaces.

Timeform's assessment: "couldn't uphold form with Final Orders from Trials Day 7 weeks earlier but remains at the very top of his game, the pair hammering the remainder with this one of the positive performances for a yard which is having a frustrating meeting so far." This comment reveals:

Competitive With Top Horses: He was competitive with Final Orders (a serious Grand National runners prospect in his own right) and the pair "hammered the remainder."

Top of His Game: Timeform describes him as "at the very top of his game" despite finishing second.

Cross-Country Pedigree: His recent form has been entirely in cross-country events—a discipline that directly translates to Aintree's unique jumping demands.

Recent Form: Sustained Improvement Favori De Champdou's form trajectory has been consistently upward in recent months

December 2025 at Leopardstown (Paddy Power Chase), 24.5 furlongs on good

Won by 4.5 lengths. Timeform noted: "was friendless in the betting but arrived with placed form off higher marks in similarly valuable events last season and, revitalised by both the return to 3m and the front-running tactics, proved better than ever as he doggedly landed his biggest prize to date; close up, led from third, joined 2 out, jumped right last, asserted final 100 yds, stayed on well."

This victory is his "biggest prize to date" and demonstrates genuine class at marathon distances. The return to 3 miles (24.5 furlongs) after longer-distance attempts proved beneficial. His performance on good ground here shows he can perform across the ground spectrum.

December 2025 at Cheltenham (Handicap Chase), 29.3 furlongs on good

Fell at the thirteenth. Timeform noted: "was out of the race before halfway; disputed lead early, tracked pace after, fell thirteenth." A fall is a setback, but this run came at the top of the weights (142) in a long-distance handicap. The fall occurred midway through, not late, suggesting it was a tactical or technical issue rather than stamina failure.

November 2025 at Fairyhouse (Handicap Chase), 30 furlongs on soft

Fifth of 15, 15.5 lengths behind the winner. Timeform noted: "presumably fitter for reappearance, was stretched by the return to a marathon distance; close up, driven approaching straight, no extra from 2 out, carried head bit awkwardly." On reappearance after 7 months, he was "stretched by the return to a marathon distance"—but fifth in a marathon handicap is respectable form.

The comment suggests he was still working back to full fitness. His capability on soft ground across multiple runs demonstrates consistency across varying conditions.

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The Distance Profile: Validated at 29+ Furlong

Favori De Champdou's distance credentials are among his strongest attributes: Proven form over 29 furlongs (confirmed by Timeform—sufficient for Grand National distance) Recent wins and placings at 29-30 furlongs confirm he genuinely handles marathon distances.

His form at 24.5-25 furlongs (Paddy Power Chase win, earlier handicaps) demonstrates he performs well at slightly shorter distances within his range Cross-country form at 29.3 furlongs validates his ability to handle Aintree's 34.3 furlongs

Unlike many Grand National runners prospects, Favori De Champdou has explicit evidence of capability at marathon distances. His recent victories and placings at 29+ furlongs are not isolated flukes but part of a consistent pattern this season. His demonstrated ability on varying ground (soft, good, good/soft) indicates he will not be disadvantaged by ground conditions at Aintree.

Heavy Ground Specialist—But Versatile

Favori De Champdou acts on heavy going, indicating he has demonstrated capability on testing ground. His recent victories and placings across soft and good ground demonstrate he is not exclusively reliant on heavy conditions, but rather has proven versatility across the ground spectrum.

This is a genuine advantage for Grand National runners, as it removes the uncertainty around spring ground conditions at Aintree.

Front-Running Style: Tactical Advantage at Aintree

Favori De Champdou "usually races prominently" and "front runner/races prominently" is his noted characteristic. This racing style can be effective at Aintree if:

Early pace is strong and consistent

The horse can sustain effort for 4¼ miles

Tactical positioning allows him to control the race

Recent performances suggest he can execute this style effectively.

His Paddy Power Chase win came via making the running and asserting in the final 100 yards. His cross-country victories involved him being prominent and finishing strongly. However, front-runners at Aintree carry inherent risk—they can be vulnerable to sustained challenges from closers if they tire late.

Recent Form

While Favori De Champdou's recent trajectory has been upward, there is evidence of inconsistency:

December 2025: Won Paddy Power Chase (impressive)

December 2025: Fell at Cheltenham (poor)

November 2025: Fifth in marathon handicap (respectable but not excellent)

March 2026: Second in Glenfarclas (excellent)

This is not the form of a consistently dominant horse. He has produced excellent performances but also failures, suggesting he may be prone to off-days or being vulnerable to specific race scenarios.

Age: At the Upper Limit

At 11 years old, Favori De Champdou is at the upper end of acceptable Grand National runners age. While he demonstrates fitness and recent improvements, accumulated miles and age work against him compared to younger prospects. However, he is not prohibitively old—horses at 11 years old can and do run in the Grand National.

Gordon Elliott Connection: Trainer Quality

Gordon Elliott is a highly respected trainer with significant Grand National experience. He has had recent winners and multiple placings in the race, suggesting he understands the demands and can prepare horses appropriately. However, not all Elliott trainees are Grand National winners, and Favori De Champdou's inclusion in this race appears to be a deliberate targeting by connections rather than an obvious standout.

Jumping Profile: Generally Sound

Timeform describes him as "very smart handicap chaser" without major jumping concerns. His record includes:

Cross-country wins require precise jumping (demonstrates competence)

One recent fall at Cheltenham (December 2025), but falls can be environmental rather than technical jumping failure

Generally described as jumping "well" or "soundly" in his wins

His jumping profile is not exceptional but appears sound for a marathon chaser.

For Aintree, this is acceptable if not ideal.

Equipment: Headgear Worn

Favori De Champdou "wears headgear"—typically applied to horses requiring focus or settling assistance. This is a neutral factor but suggests he may require specific tactical handling to perform optimally.

Assessment: Favori De Champdou as a Grand National Runners Prospect

Favori De Champdou presents as a legitimate and increasingly competitive Grand National runners prospect at 33/1. His positives are substantial and specific:

Proven form over 29 furlongs with demonstrated capability at marathon distances

Recent victories at Leopardstown (Paddy Power Chase) and Cheltenham (cross-country)

Cross-country form directly translates to Aintree's unique jumping demands

Acts on heavy going with demonstrated versatility across soft and good ground

Front-running style can be effective if race context is favorable

"At the very top of his game" per Timeform recent assessment

Trained by Gordon Elliott (experienced Grand National handler)

Recent form trajectory is upward (wins in December/January, strong second in March)

However, there are legitimate concerns:

Age (11 years old, at upper limit)

Recent volatility (one fall, one fifth-place finish, then strong performances)

Timeform qualified recent assessment: "likely to find a few too good there"

One bad mistake in recent Cheltenham run (fell at thirteenth)

Front-running style vulnerable to closers if tiring late

Not among top-tier Grand National runners prospects despite recent improvements

The Form Line Context

Timeform's observation that Favori De Champdou and Final Orders "hammered the remainder" in the Glenfarclas Chase is significant. Both horses are serious Grand National runners prospects (Final Orders at 25/1, Favori De Champdou at 33/1). The fact that they finished 1-2, 2¼ lengths apart, and were "clear of rest" suggests both are operating at a high level in marathon handicap chasing.

Verdict

Favori De Champdou is a legitimate Grand National runners prospect offering value at 33/1. His recent form—particularly the Paddy Power Chase victory and strong Glenfarclas second—demonstrates he is competitive at marathon distances in serious handicap company. His cross-country pedigree, versatile ground suitability, and front-running style all align with Aintree requirements.

However, Timeform's qualification—"likely to find a few too good there"—is accurate. He is a genuine contender but not among the very elite prospects. His age (11), recent volatility, and the presence of younger, more consistent alternatives suggest he is more a "competitive outsider" than a top-tier prospect.

For punters assessing Grand National runners, Favori De Champdou at 33/1 represents reasonable value. His recent form is genuine, his credentials are specific and proven, and he brings real marathon credentials to the race. He is unlikely to be underestimated by connections but is unlikely to dominate either.

Back Favori De Champdou if:

You believe his recent improvements will continue

His front-running style suits the race development

Ground conditions favour his profile

You see value in the odds compared to similar-profile horses

Avoid if:

You're concerned about his age and accumulated miles

You prefer horses with more dominant recent form

Favori De Champdou sits at the margin between "legitimate contender" and "competitive outsider"—exactly where 33/1 odds should place him.