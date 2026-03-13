Cheltenham Gold Cup Results 2026 - Cheltenham Festival Results 2026

Gaelic Warrior (11/4jf) cemented his place in racing folklore with a relentless display of power to win the 2026 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.
The Winner: Gaelic Warrior (11/4jf)
In a clash of the titans, Gaelic Warrior and Jango Baie turned the Gold Cup into a two-horse race from the third last. Despite Jango Baie's relentless pressure, Gaelic Warrior showed the heart of a lion to pull clear on the famous climb to the finish line, handing the Mullins team yet another victory in the Festival's showpiece event.
Gold Cup Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Gaelic Warrior
|11/4jf
|2nd
|Jango Baie
|11/4jf
|3rd
|Inothewayurthinkin
|11/1
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