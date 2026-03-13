Betfair Free Bets and Most Popular Multis for Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

The final day of the Cheltenham Festival is the ultimate playground for multiples bettors. With the "Blue Riband" Gold Cup taking centre stage, the card is perfectly balanced between elite Grade 1 championship races and some of the most competitive handicaps of the entire year. To help navigate the Friday finale, we have analysed ten of the most popular multiples currently being built on the Betfair Sportsbook, incorporating Timeform’s expert verdicts and the specific extra place terms available for the day.

Before diving into the selections, it is worth noting that new Betfair customers can currently access a Bet £10 Get £30 in multis free bets offer. This provides the perfect springboard for tackling the complex Friday card, especially when targeting races where Betfair is offering enhanced place terms, such as 6 places in the County Hurdle and 5 places in the Martin Pipe.

1. The "CF Multi": The Heavy Hitters

Selections: Dinoblue (Mares' Chase), Doctor Steinberg (Albert Bartlett), The Jukebox Man (Gold Cup)

This treble focuses on three of the most discussed horses of the week. Dinoblue is considered an obvious threat in the Mares' Chase, having looked as good as ever this season. She is paired here with Doctor Steinberg, who is 3-3 over hurdles and described by Timeform as looking "every inch a smart prospect". The multi is anchored by The Jukebox Man, a horse who has already beaten both Jango Baie and Gaelic Warrior at Kempton and is unlikely to give up his unbeaten record over fences "without a fight" in the Gold Cup.

2. The Willie Mullins Multi: The Closutton Battalion

Selections: Proactif (Triumph), Karbau (County), Dinoblue (Mares' Chase)

Willie Mullins often dominates the final day, and this play leans into his perceived "bankers." In the Triumph Hurdle, Proactif is considered the pick of the Mullins battalion. He is joined by Karbau, who leads the betting forecast for the ultra-competitive County Hurdle at 6/1. The treble is rounded off by Dinoblue, a Festival winner who sets the standard in the Mares' Chase.

3. The Paul Townend Multi: The Jockey’s Choice

Selections: Selma De Vary (Triumph), Karbau (County), Doctor Steinberg (Albert Bartlett)

Betting on the stable's first-choice jockey is a tried-and-tested Cheltenham strategy. This multi targets Selma De Vary, who is near the head of the market for the Triumph Hurdle. It continues with Karbau, the current 6/1 forecast favourite for the County Hurdle , and concludes with Doctor Steinberg, the highly-respected novice who Timeform suggests is a "smart prospect".

4. The "Green and Gold" Multi: The JP McManus Selections

Selections: Proactif (Triumph), Joyeuse (County), Dinoblue (Mares' Chase)

The famous silks of JP McManus are always prominent on Gold Cup Day. This treble starts with Proactif in the juvenile opener. It then moves to the County Hurdle with Joyeuse, who is currently a 25/1 shot in a race where Betfair is paying a generous 6 places. The anchor is once again Dinoblue, who is widely expected to give McManus yet another Festival victory in the Mares' Chase.

5. The Harry Skelton Multi: The Skelton Yard Strike

Selections: Maestro Conti (Triumph), Panic Attack (Mares' Chase), Grey Dawning (Gold Cup)

Dan and Harry Skelton are masters of targeting specific races. This multi begins with Maestro Conti in the Triumph. It moves to Panic Attack, the Timeform vote for the Mares' Chase, who is described as having been "transformed by this yard". The final leg is Grey Dawning in the Gold Cup; a high-class operator who was unlucky at Aintree last year and represents 14/1 each-way value.

6. The "UK Multi": The Best of British

Selections: Minella Study (Triumph), Panic Attack (Mares' Chase), Grey Dawning (Gold Cup)

For those looking to take on the Irish dominance, this treble focuses on the strongest home-trained chances. Minella Study is Timeform’s selection for the Triumph Hurdle, having created a very favourable impression over C&D in December. This is paired with Panic Attack, who receives weight from her rivals in the Mares' Chase , and Grey Dawning, the leading British hope for the Gold Cup.

7. The Nicky Henderson Multi: The Seven Barrows Selections

Selections: Joyeuse (County), Jango Baie (Gold Cup), East India Express (Martin Pipe)

Nicky Henderson has a strong record on the final day, and this multi is built around his stable stars. Joyeuse is the pick for the County Hurdle, followed by the stable's main event, Jango Baie. Timeform makes Jango Baie their preference for the Gold Cup, noting he remains "unexposed as a stayer" and will be suited by the 3¼m trip. The multi ends with East India Express, one of the pick of the home contingent for the Martin Pipe.

8. The Gordon Elliott Multi: The Cullentra House Play

Selections: Highland Crystal (Triumph), Bowensonfire (County), Spinningayarn (Albert Bartlett)

Gordon Elliott always has a major say in the final-day results. This treble starts with Highland Crystal, who beat a Fred Winter winner last time and demands respect in the Triumph. It continues with Bowensonfire at 20/1 in the County Hurdle and concludes with Spinningayarn, a 14/1 shot who Timeform suggests is "worth a look" in a wide-open Albert Bartlett.

9. The Afternoon Multi: The Mid-Card Treble

Selections: Doctor Steinberg (Albert Bartlett), The Jukebox Man (Gold Cup), Wonderwall (Hunters' Chase)

This multi focuses on the heart of the Friday action. It begins with Doctor Steinberg in the grueling 3-mile novice test. It moves to the big one, the Gold Cup, with the unbeaten The Jukebox Man. The final leg is Wonderwall in the Hunters' Chase, who is a 15/2 chance in a race where Betfair is paying 4 places instead of 3.

10. The "Lucky Last" Multi: The Final Flourish

Selections: Gaelic Warrior (Gold Cup), Its On The Line (Hunters' Chase), Kel Histoire (Martin Pipe)

This treble aims to close the Festival with a bang. It starts with the class of Gaelic Warrior, whose recent second in the Irish Gold Cup makes him a massive player in the feature. It moves to Its On The Line, who has finished runner-up in the previous three renewals of the Hunters' Chase and is a safe each-way vehicle. The multi concludes with Kel Histoire, who looks "primed to take a big step forward" on his handicap debut in the Martin Pipe. With Betfair paying 5 places in the finale, this is a strong tactical option.