Paddy Power Free Bets and Most Popular Multis for Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

Paddy Power Special
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free BetsCLAIM £40 OFFER
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
As the Cheltenham Festival reaches its grand finale, Paddy Power has seen a massive surge in multiple bets for Gold Cup Day. With a combination of short-priced favourites and wide-open handicaps, punters are looking to maximise their returns through accumulators and trebles. To support this, Paddy Power is currently offering a "Bet £5 Get £30" deal for new customers , alongside a specialized 40/1 Price Boost for Gaelic Warrior to win the Gold Cup.
Below are the five most popular multiples currently trending on the Paddy Power platform, analyzed using the latest Timeform verdicts and the generous extra place terms available for Friday’s card.
1. The "Millionaire" Accumulator (1771/1)
Selections: Selma De Vary, Karbau, Spindleberry, Doctor Steinberg, Gaelic Warrior
- Backers: 17,699
- The Strategy: This is the ultimate "low stakes, high reward" play of the day. It covers five key races and relies on a mix of market leaders and well-regarded prospects.
- Timeform Context: The journey starts with Selma De Vary (forecast 9/2) in the Triumph Hurdle , followed by the current 6/1 favourite for the County Hurdle, Karbau. The middle legs involve Spindleberry, who is described as a "shortlist" contender in the Mares' Chase , and the highly respected Doctor Steinberg, who arrives with a perfect 3-3 record over hurdles. The final leg is Gaelic Warrior, who Timeform respects given his formidable Festival record.
- Tactical Edge: With Paddy Power paying 4 places in the Triumph , 6 places in the County , and 4 places in the Albert Bartlett, an each-way version of this accumulator offers significant protection even if one or two selections fail to win.
2. The "Class Act" Treble (38/1)
Selections: Dinoblue, Doctor Steinberg, Gaelic Warrior
- Backers: 5,293
- The Strategy: This treble focuses purely on the "bridge-jumpers"—horses that are widely considered the class acts of their respective divisions.
- Timeform Context: Dinoblue is the "obvious threat" in the Mares' Chase, having maintained her high-class form throughout the season. She is paired with Doctor Steinberg, whom Timeform identifies as "every inch a smart prospect" for the Albert Bartlett. The anchor is Gaelic Warrior, a horse whose top-class chasing performances have "eradicated any memories of the flaws he had in his make-up".
- Tactical Edge: This is the most statistically sound multiple for those using the 40/1 Gaelic Warrior boost or the Bet £5 Get £30 offer to build a reliable Friday bankroll.
3. The "Closutton & Skelton" Quad (306/1)
Selections: Proactif, Karbau, Dinoblue, Doctor Steinberg
- Backers: 3,125
- The Strategy: This four-fold focuses on the dominant trainers of the week: Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton.
- Timeform Context: Proactif is highlighted as "perhaps the pick of the Closutton battalion" in the Triumph Hurdle. Karbau leads the betting for the ultra-competitive County Hurdle at 6/1. They are joined by the reliable Dinoblue in the Mares' Chase and Doctor Steinberg in the Albert Bartlett.
- Tactical Edge: In the County Hurdle, Paddy Power is paying 6 places instead of 4. This is vital for Karbau, as the 26-runner field makes the extra places a mandatory requirement for any serious multiple bettor.
4. The "Value Hunt" Treble (145/1)
Selections: Maestro Conti, Sinnatra, Panic Attack
- Backers: 2,913
- The Strategy: This play looks away from the shortest-priced favourites to find better-value alternatives who have the "Timeform Approval."
- Timeform Context: Maestro Conti is a live threat in the Triumph at a forecast price of 17/2. Sinnatra is a 14/1 chance in the County Hurdle, a race where his price is boosted by the deep nature of the field. The treble is anchored by Panic Attack, who is actually Timeform's "vote" to win the Mares' Chase, receiving weight from most of her rivals after being "transformed" by her yard.
- Tactical Edge: This is the perfect treble to place each-way. With 4 places in the Triumph and 6 in the County, hitting the frame on the first two legs at these prices would yield a significant return before the final leg even runs.
5. The "Gold Cup Friday" Five-Fold (1151/1)
Selections: Proactif, Karbau, Dinoblue, Doctor Steinberg, Gaelic Warrior
- Backers: 2,757
- The Strategy: A slightly more aggressive version of the "Closutton & Skelton" quad, adding the main event of the day to the mix.
- Timeform Context: This bet features Proactif (Triumph) , Karbau (County) , Dinoblue (Mares') , and Doctor Steinberg (Albert Bartlett). It culminates with Gaelic Warrior in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
- Tactical Edge: While Gaelic Warrior has underperformed at Leopardstown in the past, Timeform notes his "Festival record of 2 seconds over hurdles and an impressive Arkle win" is highly encouraging for his Gold Cup prospects. Placing this five-fold allows punters to follow the "Mullins Factor" throughout the afternoon, finishing with the most prestigious prize in the sport.
Summary of Paddy Power Extra Place Terms for Friday
To maximise the value of these multiples, remember the specific place terms Paddy Power is offering for Gold Cup Day:
- 13:20 Triumph Hurdle: 4 Places instead of 3
- 14:00 County Hurdle: 6 Places instead of 4
- 15:20 Albert Bartlett: 4 Places instead of 3
- 16:40 Hunters' Chase: 4 Places instead of 3
- 17:20 Martin Pipe: 5 Places instead of 4
Paddy Power Special
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free BetsCLAIM £40 OFFER
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.