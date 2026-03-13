Cheltenham Gold Cup NAPs and Cheltenham Free Bets

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As the 2026 Cheltenham Festival reaches its crescendo, all eyes turn to the 16:00 showpiece: the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. This year’s renewal is a fascinating puzzle, with the Racing Post NAPs table showing a significant split among the industry’s top tipsters.

From last year’s champion seeking redemption to a trio of novices who shared a blanket finish in the King George, here is the breakdown of the most-tipped horses for the blue riband event.

The Consensus NAPs: Who are the Experts Backing?

The Jukebox Man (The "Press" Favourite)

Tipsters: Racing Post (West Country), The Star, Liverpool Echo, The Guardian.

Racing Post (West Country), The Star, Liverpool Echo, The Guardian. The Verdict: Ben Pauling’s stable star has become the most popular "NAP" of the day among the national press. Having won the King George at Kempton in a thrilling three-way battle, he arrives with the perfect profile for a Gold Cup winner: high-cruising speed and a relentless attitude. Tipsters are siding with him as the "solid" option who handles both the track and the likely testing ground.

Jango Baie (The Market Mover)

Tipsters: The Sun (Templegate), Racing Post (Lambourn), Tipman Tips, At The Races.

The Sun (Templegate), Racing Post (Lambourn), Tipman Tips, At The Races. The Verdict: Nicky Henderson’s charge has seen a massive surge in support. While he was narrowly beaten by The Jukebox Man at Kempton, many experts—including the legendary Templegate—believe the stiffer finish at Cheltenham and the step up to 3m 2f will suit him best. He is widely regarded as the "value" NAP against the more established names.

Gaelic Warrior (The Class Act)

Tipsters: Irish Daily Star, The Favourite.

Irish Daily Star, The Favourite. The Verdict: Despite concerns about his jumping preference (tending to go right), Willie Mullins’ Gaelic Warrior remains the highest-rated horse in the field. His Irish Gold Cup second proved he stays the distance, and for tipsters like Brian Flanagan, his raw engine is simply superior to anything else in the line-up.

The Main Contenders: A Two-Horse Tactical Battle?

Inothewayurthinkin (Last Year’s Champion) The defending champion has had a quiet season, leading to some "bounce back" skepticism in the NAPs table. However, Gavin Cromwell’s runner is now wearing first-time cheekpieces, a move that often sparks a revival. If he returns to the form that saw him win by six lengths here twelve months ago, he could easily make a mockery of his current price.

Haiti Couleurs (The Dark Horse) A popular selection for the Daily Record, Haiti Couleurs is the "sleeper" of the race. Since winning the Welsh National in December, he has looked like a reformed character. He is an out-and-out stayer, and if the Gold Cup turns into a war of attrition on soft ground, he is the one most likely to outlast the speedier types.

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How to Play the Gold Cup with Today’s Best Offers

With the NAPs table so divided, the best strategy is to use the competitive offers available to cover multiple bases or secure massive price boosts on the main fancies.

Sky Bet: Bet Anything, Get £30 in Free Bets This is the ultimate "low-risk, high-reward" entry point. You can place a nominal stake on any earlier race (like the Triumph Hurdle) to unlock £30 in free bets. This allows you to back one of the longer-priced NAPs, like Jango Baie or Haiti Couleurs , without denting your bankroll.

This is the ultimate "low-risk, high-reward" entry point. You can place a nominal stake on any earlier race (like the Triumph Hurdle) to unlock £30 in free bets. This allows you to back one of the longer-priced NAPs, like or , without denting your bankroll.

Strategic Tip: Sky Bet are paying 4 Places in the Gold Cup. Given how close the King George finish was, an each-way bet on a horse like The Jukebox Man is a very sensible play.

in the Gold Cup. Given how close the King George finish was, an each-way bet on a horse like is a very sensible play.

Paddy Power: 40/1 Gaelic Warrior to Win (plus £10 Bet Builder) If you agree with the Irish Daily Star that Gaelic Warrior is the class of the field, this is the standout offer. Getting 40/1 on the Mullins powerhouse is extraordinary value, especially with the added bonus of a £10 football bet builder for the weekend’s Premier League action.

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Betfair: Bet £10, Get £30 in Multis Free Bets For those who want to follow the NAPs table across the whole day, Betfair’s offer is ideal. By placing a £10 bet, you get £30 specifically for multiples. You could combine The Jukebox Man (16:00) with other popular Friday NAPs like Dinoblue (14:40) and Doctor Steinberg (15:20) for a high-upside "Tipsters’ Accumulator."