PADDY POWER ROYAL ASCOT DAY 3 OFFER: THURSDAY 18TH JUNE 2026 (GOLD CUP DAY)

Royal Ascot reaches its traditional centrepiece on Thursday 18th June 2026, when Gold Cup Day takes centre stage at the Berkshire track. The Ascot Gold Cup itself, run over two and a half miles, remains one of the most prestigious staying contests in the global Flat racing calendar, while the supporting card features several Group races that attract international runners and significant betting interest.

For those looking to get involved on Gold Cup Day, the Paddy Power Royal Ascot Day 3 offer provides new customers with £40 in free bets when placing a qualifying £5 bet on the card. With eight races scheduled across the afternoon, including the showpiece Gold Cup and the Group 1 Hampton Court Stakes, there's no shortage of competitive action to consider.

This article examines the key races on the Thursday card, highlights the likely contenders based on early entries, and explains how the Paddy Power welcome offer applies to Royal Ascot Day 3 betting.

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PADDY POWER ROYAL ASCOT DAY 3 OFFER DETAILS

The Paddy Power sign up offer gives new customers £40 in free bets after placing a minimum £5 qualifying bet at odds of evens (2.0) or greater on the sportsbook. The free bet rewards are valid for 30 days from the date they are credited to your account. Only deposits made via Pay by Bank, Debit Card or Apple Pay qualify for this promotion.

This offer is available to use across any Royal Ascot races on Thursday 18th June, whether you prefer backing favourites in the feature races or exploring more speculative options in the supporting contests. The qualifying bet can be placed on a single selection or as part of a multiple, provided the overall odds meet the minimum evens requirement.

Terms and conditions apply, and customers should ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before placing their qualifying wager. As with all betting activity, please gamble responsibly and only stake what you can afford to lose.

WHAT TO EXPECT ON ROYAL ASCOT DAY 3 2026

Gold Cup Day has long been regarded as the most traditional afternoon of Royal Ascot's five-day meeting. While the opening two days emphasise speed and precocity, Thursday shifts focus to stamina, class, and international competition. The 2026 card includes several races that could shape the remainder of the Flat season, particularly for horses targeting autumn assignments in Europe or overseas.

The Ascot Gold Cup typically attracts a field of proven stayers, with recent renewals won by horses who subsequently contested the Irish St Leger, Prix du Cadran, and Melbourne Cup. The 2026 edition will likely feature entries from trainers based in Britain, Ireland, France, and potentially further afield, depending on travel conditions and quarantine protocols.

Beyond the Gold Cup, the Hampton Court Stakes offers a crucial test for three-year-old milers stepping up in class, while the Britannia Stakes provides one of the most competitive betting heats of the week, with fields regularly exceeding 25 runners.

THE ASCOT GOLD CUP 2026: STAMINA TAKES CENTRE STAGE

Run over two miles and four furlongs, the Ascot Gold Cup remains the ultimate test of stamina on the British Flat. The race demands not only endurance but also tactical awareness, as horses must be positioned correctly throughout to conserve energy for the final climb to the line.

Recent winners have tended to emerge from one of two profiles. The first category includes older horses who have proven their stamina credentials over multiple seasons, often with wins in trials such as the Yorkshire Cup or Sagaro Stakes. These runners typically offer shorter prices but represent safer betting propositions, as their form lines are well established.

The second profile involves lightly raced improvers, often from classic trials earlier in the season, who are stepped up significantly in distance. These horses can offer better prices but carry greater risk, as stamina at this extreme distance remains unproven.

Form from recent renewals suggests that horses who have raced at Ascot previously hold a slight edge, likely due to familiarity with the track's undulations and the demands of the straight mile. Trainers with strong records in Cup races, particularly those based in Newmarket or with access to long gallops for stamina conditioning, should be noted when assessing the market.

At the time of writing, the Gold Cup entries are not yet finalised, but several likely contenders from the spring staying programme will be monitored closely by punters. The market typically takes shape after key trials in May, with prices adjusting as runners either confirm or fail to demonstrate the required stamina.

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HAMPTON COURT STAKES: THREE-YEAR-OLD MILERS UNDER PRESSURE

The Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes, run over one mile and two furlongs, serves as an important stepping stone for three-year-olds who may not quite have reached Group 1 level but possess the class to compete at Royal Ascot. The race often attracts horses who finished close up in Guineas trials or were slightly outpaced in the Classics themselves.

This contest has produced subsequent Group 1 winners in the past, and the 2026 renewal will be scrutinised for horses capable of making further progress later in the season. Trainers often use the Hampton Court as a launching pad for autumn targets such as the St Leger, Irish Champion Stakes, or Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, depending on how the horse copes with the step up in distance.

Three-year-olds who raced prominently in the 2,000 Guineas or Dante Stakes but lacked the sharpness for the very top level may find this race more suitable. The trip allows horses with a touch more stamina to express themselves, while still rewarding tactical speed in the closing stages.

From a betting perspective, the Hampton Court Stakes often presents a more open market than some of the week's headline races. Favourites tend to be priced between 3/1 and 5/1, leaving room for each-way value further down the field. Horses drawn low have historically held a slight advantage when fields are large, though track conditions and wind direction can alter these trends.

BRITANNIA STAKES: NAVIGATING THE BIGGEST FIELD OF THE WEEK

The Britannia Stakes is one of Royal Ascot's most challenging betting puzzles. Run over one mile on the straight course, it regularly attracts fields in excess of 25 runners, making it a fiercely competitive handicap. The race is restricted to three-year-olds and serves as a key early-season target for horses rated between 90 and 105.

Winning the Britannia requires a combination of talent, pace, and significant luck in running. With such large fields, traffic problems are common, and horses who find themselves boxed in or forced to race wide often see their chances compromised regardless of ability.

Trainers with strong records in big-field handicaps should be noted, as should jockeys experienced in navigating congested races. Historically, horses who have raced at Ascot before—or at least on similar straight tracks—tend to handle the occasion better than newcomers to the course.

From a price perspective, the Britannia Stakes rarely produces short-priced favourites. Market leaders typically trade between 8/1 and 12/1, with the winner occasionally emerging from further down the betting. Each-way betting is particularly popular in this race, given the size of the field and the unpredictability of the outcome.

Punters may find value in targeting horses who have shown early speed in previous races, as those able to secure a prominent position early can avoid much of the trouble that unfolds behind them. Conversely, hold-up horses face a significant challenge unless the pace is strong enough to allow them to weave through traffic in the closing stages.

Other Races on the Gold Cup Day Card

Beyond the three headline contests, Thursday's card includes several other competitive races worth considering.

The King George V Stakes, a one-mile-six-furlong handicap for three-year-olds, often attracts horses who may develop into Cup contenders in future seasons. This race rewards stamina and a relentless galloping style, with horses who can settle and finish strongly holding an edge over front-runners who may tire in the final furlong.

The Sandringham Stakes, a fillies' handicap over one mile, is another race that regularly produces large fields and competitive betting. Fillies who have shown consistent form on good or faster ground often fare well, while those with proven course experience hold a slight statistical advantage.

The day's opener, the Albany Stakes, is a Group 3 contest for two-year-old fillies over six furlongs. This race provides an early-season indicator of juvenile talent and has historically been dominated by trainers with strong two-year-old operations. Fillies debuting at Royal Ascot in this race can be vulnerable, as inexperience often shows in such a high-pressure environment.

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HOW TO USE THE PADDY POWER WELCOME OFFER ON GOLD CUP DAY

The Paddy Power Royal Ascot Day 3 offer allows new customers to place a qualifying £5 bet on any race across the Thursday card and receive £40 in free bets. This structure provides flexibility in how you approach the day's betting.

One option is to use the qualifying bet on a relatively short-priced selection in one of the feature races, such as a well-fancied Gold Cup contender. This approach minimises risk on the initial stake while unlocking the £40 in free bets, which can then be used more speculatively on longer-priced runners in the Britannia Stakes or other handicaps.

Alternatively, punters may prefer to use the qualifying bet on a mid-priced selection in the Hampton Court Stakes or King George V Stakes, where the balance between risk and reward is more evenly weighted. The free bets can then be allocated across multiple races, allowing for broader coverage of the card.

It's important to note that the free bet rewards must be used within 30 days and do not include the stake in any returns. This means that a £10 free bet placed at odds of 5/1 would return £50 in winnings, not £60. Punters should factor this into their staking strategy when deciding how to allocate the bonus funds.

As with all betting offers, the terms and conditions should be reviewed in full before placing any wagers. The Paddy Power sign up offer is restricted to new customers, and only one account per person, household, or IP address is permitted.

RESPONSIBLE GAMBLING REMINDER

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar, and Gold Cup Day in particular offers outstanding racing and betting opportunities. However, it's essential to approach all betting activity responsibly.

Only bet what you can afford to lose, and avoid chasing losses if your selections do not perform as expected. The Paddy Power welcome offer provides additional betting funds, but these should be seen as a way to enhance your enjoyment of the racing, not as guaranteed profit.

If you feel your betting is becoming problematic, support is available through organisations such as BeGambleAware and GamCare. All major bookmakers, including Paddy Power, provide tools to help manage your betting, including deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion options.

FINAL THOUGHTS ON ROYAL ASCOT DAY 3 2026

Thursday 18th June 2026 promises to deliver one of the standout days of British racing, with the Ascot Gold Cup anchoring a card that balances tradition, class, and competitive handicap racing. The day's feature race will likely attract a strong international field, while the supporting contests offer multiple betting angles for those willing to engage with the form.

The Paddy Power Royal Ascot Day 3 offer provides new customers with a straightforward way to get involved, with £40 in free bets available after a £5 qualifying stake. Whether you focus on the Gold Cup, explore the three-year-old contests, or take on the challenge of the Britannia Stakes, the offer allows flexibility in how you approach the afternoon's racing.

Terms and conditions apply to all offers. Please gamble responsibly. 18+ only.