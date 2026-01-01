World Cup Free Bets: Best Offers & England Specials

PADDY POWER SIGN UP OFFER! 60/1 England to Win or Draw CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

World Cup Free Bets – Best Offers for the 2026 Tournament

World Cup free bets are available from all major UK bookmakers as the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues across the United States, Canada and Mexico. New customers can claim significant welcome offers from Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair – all designed specifically for football betting during the tournament.

With today's fixtures featuring England's highly anticipated opener against Croatia in prime time, plus Portugal's debut against DR Congo, this is the ideal time to take advantage of World Cup free bets and enhanced odds offers. Each bookmaker provides a different structure, giving new customers flexibility in how they use their bonuses across the tournament.

Below we outline each offer in detail, explain how they work, and highlight why they represent value for World Cup betting.

Today's World Cup Fixtures – Wednesday 17 June & Thursday 18 June

Four group stage fixtures take place across North America over the next 24 hours:

Wednesday 17 June, 6pm (UK time) – Portugal vs DR Congo (Group K) – Houston, USA

– Portugal vs DR Congo (Group K) – Houston, USA Wednesday 17 June, 9pm – England vs Croatia (Group L) – Arlington, USA

– England vs Croatia (Group L) – Arlington, USA Thursday 18 June, 12am – Ghana vs Panama (Group L) – Toronto, Canada

– Ghana vs Panama (Group L) – Toronto, Canada Thursday 18 June, 3am – Uzbekistan vs Colombia (Group K) – Mexico City, Mexico

These fixtures present excellent opportunities to use World Cup free bets on Bet Builders combining multiple markets, or accumulator bets across all four matches. England's tournament opener against Croatia represents the headline fixture, while Portugal begin their campaign in the early evening opener. The fixtures offer value for overnight accumulators and individual match Bet Builders on tournament favourites.

England vs Croatia Special Offers – Tonight's Headline Fixture

England's tournament opener against Croatia tonight features exceptional enhanced odds offers from both Paddy Power and Sky Bet, making this the perfect time for new customers to claim World Cup free bets.

PADDY POWER EXCLUSIVE! 60/1 England to win or draw CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Paddy Power are offering new customers 60/1 for England to win or draw – exceptional value for a fixture where England are heavy favourites. This enhanced odds offer requires a maximum stake of £1 and is paid as free bets. It represents one of the best promotional offers available for England's opening match and can be claimed alongside the standard Bet £10 Get £50 welcome offers.

England face Croatia at 9pm tonight in Arlington, Texas, in a rematch of their 2018 World Cup semi-final. The Three Lions are expected to dominate proceedings against aging Croatian opposition, making this enhanced odds offer outstanding value for minimal risk.

Sky Bet Exclusive 60/1 A goal to be scored CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 6 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet are offering new customers 60/1 for a goal to be scored in tonight's England vs Croatia fixture. With two quality European sides featuring attacking talent, this represents outstanding value for what should be an open, competitive encounter.

The maximum £1 stake means minimal risk for potentially significant returns when either side finds the net. Winnings are paid with the enhancement topped up as free bets – providing both immediate returns and bonus funds (6 x £10 bet tokens) for further World Cup betting throughout the tournament.

Paddy Power World Cup Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders

Paddy Power are offering new customers £50 in Bet Builder free bets when they place a qualifying £10 bet on football at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. This offer is tailored specifically for tournament football and provides substantial value across the World Cup schedule.

PADDY POWER WORLD CUP OFFER Get £50 in Bet Builder Bets CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Why This Offer Works for the World Cup

Paddy Power's World Cup free bets offer provides flexibility across multiple matches. The £50 bonus is split into Bet Builder credits, allowing you to construct custom bets combining multiple selections from individual World Cup fixtures.

Bet Builders are particularly effective during tournament football where you can combine markets such as:

Match result and both teams to score

Player to score and team to win

Corners, cards and goal markets in combination

First half and full-time result doubles

The 90-day validity period covers the entire World Cup, meaning you can use these free bets throughout the group stage, knockout rounds and final.

How to Claim

Open a new Paddy Power account

Deposit at least £10 via Pay by Bank, debit card or Apple Pay

Place a £10 bet on any football market at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater

Receive £50 in Bet Builder free bets once your qualifying bet settles

Sky Bet World Cup Free Bets – £50 in Free Bet Tokens

Sky Bet are offering new customers £50 in free bet tokens split across football Bet Builders and Accumulators. This structured approach gives you dedicated bonuses for different bet types throughout the World Cup.

Sky Bet World Cup Offer £50 in FREE BETS CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 2 x £10 bet tokens for Football Accas only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Bet Token Breakdown

Sky Bet's World Cup free bets are distributed as follows:

3 x £10 tokens for Football Bet Builders

for Football Bet Builders 2 x £10 tokens for Football Accumulators

This structure encourages different betting approaches across the tournament. Use the Bet Builder tokens on individual match markets, and the accumulator tokens to combine selections across multiple fixtures on busy World Cup days like today.

Why This Works for Tournament Football

The World Cup schedule features multiple fixtures per day during the group stage, making accumulator betting particularly appealing. Sky Bet's dedicated acca tokens allow you to combine results across different groups and time zones – ideal for today's four-match schedule spanning Portugal, England, Ghana and Colombia fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Bet Builder tokens provide focused value on standout fixtures – perfect for tonight's England vs Croatia blockbuster or the early evening Portugal vs DR Congo encounter.

How to Claim

Register as a new Sky Bet customer

Deposit a minimum of £10

Place your first single, each-way or multiple bet at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater

Receive your free bet tokens once the qualifying bet settles

Use tokens within 7 days

Betfair World Cup Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £50

Betfair are offering new customers £50 in free bets when they place a qualifying £10 bet at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. The bonus is split into five £10 free bets that can be used across Bet Builders, accumulators or standard multiples.

Betfair World Cup Offer BET £10 GET £50 IN FREE BETS CLAIM OFFER HERE Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Maximum Flexibility Across the Tournament

Betfair's World Cup free bets offer the greatest flexibility of the three major bookmakers. Your five £10 free bets can be used on:

Bet Builders on individual matches

Accumulators across multiple fixtures

Standard multiple bets

Any sport (not restricted to football)

The 30-day validity period covers a significant portion of the World Cup, from the group stage through to the quarter-finals. This extended timeframe allows you to spread your free bets across key moments in the tournament.

How Betfair Stands Out

Unlike the Paddy Power and Sky Bet offers which restrict free bets to specific bet types, Betfair allows you to choose how you use each £10 token. This makes it ideal if you prefer a mix of betting approaches throughout the tournament.

The fact that free bets can be used on any sport also means you're not limited solely to football if you want to explore other betting opportunities during the World Cup period.

How to Claim

Create a new Betfair account

Deposit at least £10 via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or debit card

Place a £10 bet on the Sportsbook at minimum odds of evens (2.0)

Receive 5 x £10 free bets once your qualifying bet settles

Use free bets within 30 days

Comparing World Cup Free Bets – Which Offer is Best?

All three bookmakers provide substantial World Cup free bets for new customers, but the structure and restrictions differ. Here's how they compare:

Bookmaker Bonus Amount Bet Type Validity Paddy Power £50 Bet Builders only 90 days Sky Bet £50 (3x£10 + 2x£10) Bet Builders + Accas 7 days Betfair £50 (5x£10) Any bet type 30 days

Which to Choose?

Paddy Power: Best for Bet Builder fans who want maximum time to use bonuses across the entire tournament

Best for Bet Builder fans who want maximum time to use bonuses across the entire tournament Sky Bet: Ideal if you want a structured approach mixing single-match Bet Builders with multi-match accumulators

Ideal if you want a structured approach mixing single-match Bet Builders with multi-match accumulators Betfair: Offers the most flexibility with no restrictions on bet type, plus ability to use on other sports

There's no requirement to choose just one. New customers can claim all three World Cup free bets offers, giving you £150 in total bonuses across different bookmakers and betting styles.

Using Free Bets on Today's Fixtures

Today's four-match schedule presents excellent opportunities to deploy your World Cup free bets strategically:

Portugal vs DR Congo – 6pm, Wednesday 17 June

Portugal begin their Group K campaign against DR Congo in the early evening opener. The European powerhouse are favourites but DR Congo possess quality and athleticism. This match is ideal for Bet Builders combining Portugal win with both teams to score, corners markets, and player-specific props focusing on Portugal's attacking stars. Use free bets on result markets combined with goals and cards for enhanced odds.

England vs Croatia – 9pm, Wednesday 17 June

England's tournament opener against Croatia in Group L represents tonight's headline fixture. The Three Lions are heavy favourites against aging Croatian opposition in a rematch of their 2018 semi-final. This fixture suits Bet Builders on result markets combined with Harry Kane goalscorer props, corners and cards. Both Paddy Power's 60/1 England to win or draw and Sky Bet's 60/1 goal to be scored offers represent exceptional value for this prime time encounter. Standard Bet Builder free bets can focus on England win combined with multiple goal markets and player props.

Ghana vs Panama – 12am, Thursday 18 June

The second Group L fixture sees Ghana face Panama in Toronto in a crucial encounter for both nations' progression hopes. With England and Croatia expected to dominate the group, this match becomes pivotal for Ghana and Panama. Bet Builder free bets combining result markets with goals and cards offer value, while this fixture also serves as an ideal component of accumulator bets spanning the full day's schedule.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia – 3am, Thursday 18 June

The final fixture of today's schedule sees Colombia expected to control proceedings against Uzbekistan in Group K. The South American side possess exceptional attacking talent and should secure comfortable victory. This late kick-off suits accumulator bets spanning all four fixtures across Groups K and L, or Bet Builders focused on Colombia win combined with multiple goal markets and corners.

World Cup Betting Strategy with Free Bets

Making the most of World Cup free bets requires a considered approach rather than rushing to use bonuses immediately. Here are some strategic considerations:

Spread Bonuses Across the Tournament

With validity periods ranging from 7 to 90 days, you have time to identify value across multiple rounds. Don't feel obligated to use all free bets during the group stage – knockout matches often provide clearer tactical pictures and better betting opportunities.

Combine Free Bets with Enhanced Odds

If you're new to Paddy Power, use the 60/1 England enhanced odds offer alongside your main Bet £10 Get £50 welcome bonus. Similarly, Sky Bet's 60/1 goal special can be claimed in addition to their standard free bets offer. This maximises value from your initial deposits and provides coverage of England's crucial opener.

Use Bet Builders on High-Profile Fixtures

Group stage matches featuring traditional powers like England (playing tonight) and Portugal (early evening opener) often provide better Bet Builder value than tight knockout ties. Combine goal markets with cards, corners and result markets for enhanced odds on fixtures where quality differences are significant.

Consider Accumulators on Multi-Fixture Days

Today's schedule features four fixtures across different groups over nine hours – an ideal opportunity for accumulator free bets. Sky Bet's dedicated acca tokens are specifically designed for days like this, combining selections across varied match contexts from Portugal vs DR Congo through to Colombia vs Uzbekistan.

Enhanced Odds Offers – England Specials

Tonight's England vs Croatia fixture features two exceptional enhanced odds offers that provide outstanding value alongside standard World Cup free bets:

Paddy Power: 60/1 England to Win or Draw

This represents arguably the best value offer available for England's opener. With the Three Lions heavy favourites and Croatia's core aging, England avoiding defeat at 60/1 with a maximum £1 stake offers minimal risk for significant potential returns. Winnings are paid as free bets that can be used throughout the tournament.

Sky Bet: 60/1 A Goal to be Scored

With two quality European sides featuring attacking talent, a goal being scored is highly probable. Sky Bet's 60/1 enhancement on this outcome, combined with 6 x £10 bet tokens credited after the promotion settles, provides both immediate value and additional bonuses for future World Cup betting.

Both offers can be claimed by new customers in addition to the standard welcome bonuses, maximising value from tonight's fixture.

Responsible Gambling During the World Cup

While World Cup free bets provide entertainment value throughout the tournament, it's important to maintain responsible betting habits:

Set deposit limits before claiming any offer

Treat free bets as bonus entertainment, not guaranteed returns

Don't chase losses with additional deposits beyond your initial budget

Remember that all betting involves risk

Use bookmaker tools like deposit limits, reality checks and time-outs if needed

All three bookmakers provide responsible gambling support through their websites and link to organisations like GamCare and BeGambleAware.

World Cup Free Bets – Final Thoughts

World Cup free bets from Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair provide new customers with £150 in combined bonuses across the 2026 tournament. Each offer has different strengths depending on your betting preferences and how you want to engage with the World Cup.

With today's fixtures featuring England's highly anticipated opener against Croatia – supported by exceptional 60/1 enhanced odds offers from both Paddy Power and Sky Bet – plus Portugal beginning their campaign against DR Congo, this is an opportune time for new customers to explore tournament betting with leading UK bookmakers.

Whether you prefer focused Bet Builders on individual matches like tonight's England vs Croatia encounter, accumulator betting across today's four-fixture schedule, or maximum flexibility in how you use bonuses, there's a World Cup free bets offer suited to your approach.

Enhanced odds offers including Paddy Power's 60/1 on England to win or draw and Sky Bet's 60/1 on a goal being scored provide additional value on top of standard welcome bonuses, making this an ideal moment to claim multiple offers across different bookmakers as England begin their quest for World Cup glory.