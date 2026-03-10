England Sign Up Offer: 60/1, England to win or draw with Paddy Power

England vs Croatia: Can the Three Lions Take a Huge Step Towards the Knockout Stages?

Kick-off: 21:00

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Offer: Paddy Power – 60/1 on England to Win or Draw (Double Chance) (new customers)

Group-stage matches can often define a World Cup campaign, and England’s clash with Croatia on Wednesday night feels like one of the standout fixtures of the opening rounds.

Both nations arrive with ambitions of progressing deep into the tournament, and while there may still be games to come, a positive result here would significantly strengthen their position heading into the latter stages of the group. For England, avoiding defeat against one of Europe's most experienced international sides could prove invaluable.

That's why Paddy Power's enhanced 60/1 offer on England to win or draw immediately catches the eye. You're backing the Three Lions to avoid defeat in a match where a point could still represent a strong outcome.

60/1 England to win or draw CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why This Could Be One of the Group Stage's Biggest Games

There are some matches that feel bigger than three points.

This is one of them.

Key storylines include:

Two nations expected to challenge for qualification

Potential implications for top spot in the group

Knockout-stage positioning at stake

A long-standing rivalry on the international stage

With so much riding on the result, both teams know the importance of getting something from the game

England's Growing Tournament Experience

England have become increasingly comfortable navigating major tournaments.

Strengths that could prove important:

Strong squad depth

Experience in high-pressure matches

Ability to control possession

Threat from set pieces

Tournament football is often about finding ways to avoid defeat even when performances aren't perfect.

Croatia Remain Dangerous Opponents

Croatia continue to be one of the most respected sides in international football.

Their key attributes include:

Technical quality in midfield

Tactical discipline

Experience on the big stage

Ability to stay competitive in tight games

England are unlikely to have things all their own way.

Could A Draw Suit Both Teams?

As the group stage develops, context becomes increasingly important.

A share of the points could:

Keep qualification hopes firmly intact

Reduce pressure heading into future fixtures

Leave both teams well positioned

Avoid the risk of a damaging defeat

That's one reason why the double chance angle is particularly appealing.

Why The Paddy Power Offer Stands Out

The promotion focuses on England avoiding defeat rather than requiring an outright victory.

Reasons it appeals:

England possess one of the tournament's strongest squads

A draw still lands the bet

Tournament football often produces cautious encounters

Both sides understand the value of a point

In a match where fine margins could decide everything, having two possible outcomes working in your favour is a significant advantage.

Final Word

England versus Croatia has all the ingredients of a fascinating World Cup encounter. Both teams possess quality, experience and realistic ambitions of making a deep run in the tournament.

While victory would be ideal, avoiding defeat could be just as important in the race for qualification.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 60/1 on England to Win or Draw (Double Chance)

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

60/1 ENGLAND TO WIN OR DRAW - England v Croatia

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDHP

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on the England Double chance market in the England vs Croatia 2026 World Cup by 09:00 PM UK time on June 17th.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 60/1 payout, credited in free bet builders.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet builders after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.