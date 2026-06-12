Sky Bet England Sign Up Offer: 60/1, a goal to be scored

England vs Croatia: World Cup Heavyweights Meet in a Match That Could Shape the Group

Date: Wednesday 17th June

Kick-off: 21:00

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Offer: Sky Bet – 60/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

When the World Cup schedule was released, this was one of the fixtures that immediately stood out.

England and Croatia have developed a fascinating rivalry on the international stage over the past decade, with several memorable encounters helping shape major tournaments. Wednesday night's meeting could prove just as important, with both nations expected to be among the leading contenders to progress from the group.

The stakes are simple: gain an early advantage in the race for qualification and potentially take a significant step towards the knockout stages.

That's what makes Sky Bet's enhanced 60/1 offer for a goal to be scored particularly appealing. With two ambitious sides knowing the value of three points, the ingredients are in place for a decisive moment at either end of the pitch.

Sky Bet Exclusive 60/1 A goal to be scored CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 6 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

A Fixture With Recent History

England and Croatia have crossed paths on several major occasions in recent years.

That history brings:

Familiarity between the squads

Added competitive edge

Increased tactical intrigue

Plenty of motivation on both sides

Neither team will need reminding of what's at stake.

England's Attacking Options

England arrive with one of the deepest squads in the tournament.

Their strengths include:

Creativity in midfield

Pace in wide areas

Threat from set-pieces

Multiple goalscoring options

Few international teams can match England's attacking depth when they are at their best.

Croatia's Tournament Know-How

Croatia have repeatedly shown they can compete with the world's elite.

Key qualities:

Technical excellence

Midfield control

Big-game experience

Ability to stay composed under pressure

They rarely make life easy for opponents.

Why Group Games Don't Stay Cagey Forever

While neither side will want to make an early mistake, group-stage football often changes quickly.

Potential turning points include:

An early breakthrough

A set-piece opportunity

Defensive errors under pressure

Tactical changes after half-time

One goal can completely alter the complexion of the match.

Could Qualification Calculations Influence The Game?

The importance of this fixture means both teams know a positive result could transform the group standings.

That may lead to:

More urgency in possession

Increased attacking intent

Greater risk-taking late on

Opportunities opening up as the game progresses

As the match develops, protecting a point may become less attractive than chasing all three.

Why The Sky Bet Offer Appeals

The beauty of this promotion is its simplicity.

Reasons it stands out:

Two high-quality international sides

Plenty of attacking talent on display

Significant group-stage implications

Just one goal required

Whether it arrives from open play, a counter-attack or a set-piece, a single breakthrough is all that's needed.

Final Word

England against Croatia feels like one of the defining matches of the opening group stage. Both nations will believe they have the quality to challenge deep into the tournament, making this a valuable opportunity to lay down a marker.

With qualification points on the line and attacking talent throughout both squads, it would be no surprise to see a key moment decide the contest.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 60/1 for a goal to be scored

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Friday, 12th June 2026 until 21:00 on Wednesday, 17th June 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the match England vs Croatia, on Wednesday, 17th June (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as six £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (a goal is not scored in the match) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.

6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.

19. The promoter for this promotion is SBG SPORTS LIMITED, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and acting through its Malta branch, with company number OC 1568, and having its place of business at Level 2, Spinola Park, Triq Mikielang Borg, San Gijan, SPK 1000, Malta.