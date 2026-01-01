World Cup Fixtures and Games Today: England vs Croatia & TV Guide

World Cup fixtures and games today feature four compelling matches headlined by England's highly anticipated tournament opener against Croatia. Wednesday evening brings Group K and Group L action, with England facing their 2018 semi-final conquerors in prime time before Ghana take on Panama. The schedule extends into Thursday morning UK time with Portugal's debut against DR Congo and Colombia facing Uzbekistan.

Here's your complete guide to today's World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, venues and how to watch in the UK.

Today's World Cup Schedule (UK Times)

Match Group Kick-Off (UK) Venue Portugal vs DR Congo Group K 6pm, Wed 17 June Houston, USA England vs Croatia Group L 9pm, Wed 17 June Arlington, USA Ghana vs Panama Group L 12am, Thu 18 June Toronto, Canada Uzbekistan vs Colombia Group K 3am, Thu 18 June Mexico City, Mexico

Portugal vs DR Congo – 6pm Wednesday

Portugal begin their World Cup campaign against DR Congo in a Group K fixture that offers an intriguing opener for both nations in Houston, USA.

Kick-off: 6pm UK time, Wednesday 17 June

Venue: Houston, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group K

Portugal enter this tournament among the European elite and with genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy. A Seleção possess exceptional talent throughout their squad, combining technical excellence with tactical sophistication. Their blend of experienced campaigners and emerging young stars makes them one of the continent's most dangerous sides.

DR Congo qualified through African confederation competition and represent one of the continent's most exciting emerging nations. The Leopards bring athleticism, technical ability and attacking ambition to the tournament, with a squad featuring players competing at the highest levels of European club football.

This fixture represents Portugal's opportunity to establish early dominance in Group K. They will be expected to control possession and create numerous chances through their creative midfield and devastating attacking options, though DR Congo possess the quality to make this a genuine contest.

DR Congo's approach will balance defensive organisation with attacking intent through their pacy forwards and technically gifted players. They are capable of causing problems for any opponent and will be determined to make their mark on the global stage.

The early evening kick-off makes this ideal viewing for UK audiences seeking quality World Cup football before England's headline fixture, with both teams knowing that securing three points in their opener significantly improves their chances of progressing from Group K.

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England vs Croatia – 9pm Wednesday

England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia in what promises to be one of the tournament's standout fixtures. The Three Lions face familiar opponents in a Group L encounter that carries significant historical weight and represents the start of what they hope will be a long and successful campaign.

Kick-off: 9pm UK time, Wednesday 17 June

Venue: Arlington, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group L

England enter this tournament as one of the leading favourites to lift the trophy in North America. The Three Lions possess one of football's most talented squads, with world-class options throughout their lineup and a perfect blend of experience and youthful exuberance. Manager Gareth Southgate has built a team capable of competing with anyone, combining defensive solidity with creative midfield play and devastating attacking options.

Croatia represent familiar opposition having ended England's 2018 World Cup dreams at the semi-final stage in Russia. This fixture carries additional significance given that history, with England seeking revenge and Croatia determined to prove they remain capable of troubling Europe's elite nations despite an aging core of players.

The Vatreni qualified through European competition and remain a formidable opponent. Their technical quality, tournament experience and tactical intelligence make them dangerous opponents, particularly in knockout football where they have excelled in recent tournaments, reaching the 2018 World Cup final and the 2022 semi-finals.

This fixture promises to be a tactical chess match between two technically accomplished European nations, with England looking to establish early dominance in Group L while Croatia seek to frustrate and counter-attack through their experienced midfield maestros and intelligent positioning.

England will look to control proceedings through their superior athleticism and attacking quality, with creative midfielders capable of unlocking Croatia's experienced defence. The Three Lions possess match-winners throughout their squad and will be confident of securing all three points against aging opposition.

The prime time 9pm kick-off ensures maximum viewership for what promises to be a compelling encounter, with England determined to start their World Cup campaign with a statement victory against opponents who have caused them heartbreak in recent tournaments.

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Ghana vs Panama – 12am Thursday

The second Group L fixture sees Ghana take on Panama in Toronto, Canada, in a crucial encounter for both nations' progression hopes.

Kick-off: 12am UK time, Thursday 18 June

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group L

Ghana qualified through African confederation competition and bring a proud World Cup history to the tournament. The Black Stars have previously reached the World Cup quarter-finals and possess the technical ability and athleticism that characterises successful African nations. They will be determined to make their mark in a competitive Group L.

Panama return to the World Cup finals having qualified through the CONCACAF region. Los Canaleros bring commitment, organisation and home continent advantage to the tournament, with passionate support expected throughout their campaign on North American soil.

This fixture represents a crucial opportunity for both nations to secure three points in what promises to be a competitive battle for points in a group containing England and Croatia. With the two European nations expected to occupy the top positions, matches like this become pivotal for Ghana and Panama's hopes of progression.

Ghana will look to establish control through their technical quality and attacking threat, while Panama will rely on disciplined organisation and set-piece opportunities. The midnight kick-off represents commitment from UK viewers but offers an important fixture in the context of Group L.

Both teams know that securing a positive result in their opening match would represent a significant step towards what would be a remarkable achievement of progressing from a challenging group.

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Uzbekistan vs Colombia – 3am Thursday

The final fixture of today's schedule sees Uzbekistan take on Colombia in a Group K encounter in Mexico City, Mexico.

Kick-off: 3am UK time, Thursday 18 June

Venue: Mexico City, Mexico

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group K

Colombia qualified through South American confederation competition and bring exceptional attacking talent to the tournament. Los Cafeteros possess one of the continent's most exciting squads, combining South American flair with tactical discipline and creative brilliance. They will harbour genuine ambitions of making a deep run in the tournament.

Uzbekistan represent Asian football at this World Cup having qualified through their regional pathway. The White Wolves will face an enormous challenge in a group containing Portugal and Colombia but will look to make their mark on the global stage in what represents a historic achievement for Central Asian football.

This fixture sees Colombia as overwhelming favourites against Asian opposition. Los Cafeteros will be expected to control proceedings through their superior technical quality and attacking prowess, with creative midfielders and dangerous forwards capable of causing problems for any defence.

Uzbekistan's approach will need to combine defensive organisation with disciplined structure to limit Colombia's attacking threat. They will look to remain competitive and avoid heavy defeat while seeking opportunities on the counter-attack.

The extremely early kick-off makes this one for the most dedicated World Cup enthusiasts, but the match could have significant implications for how Group K develops. Colombia's quality and South American pedigree should see them secure all three points in what represents their ideal opening fixture before facing tougher tests later in the group stage.

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How to Watch World Cup Games Today

UK viewers can follow all the World Cup action across BBC and ITV, who share live coverage of the tournament. Both broadcasters offer free-to-air coverage with matches available on TV and via their respective streaming platforms – BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Specific broadcast details for each match are typically confirmed closer to kick-off. Check the BBC Sport and ITV Sport websites for the latest scheduling information.

Radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live provides live commentary on selected matches throughout the tournament.

Group Overviews

Group K

Group K features Portugal as favourites alongside Colombia, with both European and South American powerhouses expected to progress from a group that also contains DR Congo and Uzbekistan. Today's fixtures provide the first indication of group dynamics, with Portugal facing DR Congo in the early evening before Colombia take on Uzbekistan in the early hours. The battle for top spot between Portugal and Colombia promises to be fascinating, while DR Congo possess the quality to potentially cause an upset.

Group L

Group L brings together England and Croatia as the two favourites, with Ghana and Panama facing an uphill battle for progression. England's highly anticipated opener against Croatia represents the headline fixture, a rematch of their 2018 semi-final encounter. The Three Lions will be confident of securing all three points against aging Croatian opposition, while Ghana vs Panama offers a crucial battle between two nations fighting for any chance of progression from a challenging group.

Tomorrow's Featured Fixtures

Thursday brings additional group action with more teams entering the tournament:

Further fixtures to be confirmed

World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions? Our tipsters analyse every group and provide their best bets for each round of fixtures.

For detailed analysis and selections across today's matches and the wider tournament, visit the Sporting Life football section for the latest tips and predictions from our expert team.

Key Information Summary

Portugal vs DR Congo: 6pm Wednesday – European favourites begin Group K campaign in Houston

6pm Wednesday – European favourites begin Group K campaign in Houston England vs Croatia: 9pm Wednesday – Three Lions start World Cup bid against familiar opponents in Arlington

9pm Wednesday – Three Lions start World Cup bid against familiar opponents in Arlington Ghana vs Panama: 12am Thursday – Crucial Group L encounter in Toronto

12am Thursday – Crucial Group L encounter in Toronto Uzbekistan vs Colombia: 3am Thursday – South American quality against Asian determination in Mexico City

3am Thursday – South American quality against Asian determination in Mexico City TV: BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage

BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage Streaming: BBC iPlayer and ITVX

World Cup fixtures and games today provide exceptional viewing headlined by England's tournament opener against Croatia. From Portugal beginning their campaign against DR Congo to England seeking revenge against their 2018 semi-final conquerors, Wednesday's schedule offers elite international football. The combination of European favourites Portugal and England alongside South American powerhouse Colombia makes this a crucial day in the tournament calendar, with the Three Lions' prime time fixture representing must-watch viewing for UK audiences as Gareth Southgate's side begin their quest for World Cup glory in North America.