County Hurdle Results – Cheltenham Festival Results Today

Wilful (14/1) showed a devastating turn of foot under pressure to secure the 2026 William Hill County Handicap Hurdle, providing trainer Jonjo O'Neill with another famous Festival success.
Winner: Wilful (14/1)
In a typically frantic renewal of one of the week's most competitive handicaps, Wilful travelled strongly through the pack before being launched at the last. Despite a game challenge from the outsider Sticktotheplan, Wilful stayed on best of all to land the spoils.
Full Finishing Order (Top 4)
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Wilful
|14/1
|2nd
|Sticktotheplan
|25/1
|3rd
|Joyeuse
|12/1
|4th
|Cracking Rhapsody
|50/1
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