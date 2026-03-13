JCB Triumph Hurdle Results – Cheltenham Festival Results Today

The 2026 JCB Triumph Hurdle produced one of the biggest shocks in recent Festival history as the 50/1 outsider Apolon De Charnie stormed home to silence the ring and secure a famous victory.
Winner: Apolon De Charnie (50/1)
Initially overlooked in a market dominated by the powerhouse yards, Apolon De Charnie showed a devastating turn of foot after the final flight. Under a cool ride, the gelding reeled in the leaders to claim the Grade 1 prize for a jubilant connections.
Full Finishing Order (Top 3)
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Apolon De Charnie
|50/1
|2nd
|Maestro Conti
|5/1
|3rd
|Minella Study
|7/1
FFER!
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