Albert Bartlett Results – Cheltenham Festival Results Today

Johnny's Jury (20/1) produced a performance of immense grit to land the 2026 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, providing trainer Jamie Snowden and jockey Gavin Sheehan with a memorable Grade 1 success on Gold Cup Day.
Winner: Johnny's Jury (20/1)
In a race that lived up to its reputation as the ultimate test of a novice stayer, Johnny's Jury was delivered with a perfectly timed challenge. As the leaders began to falter on the climb to the line, Gavin Sheehan found another gear in the grey, charging clear of Fruit De Mer to silence the Cheltenham roar and claim the "Potato Race" spoils.
Full Finishing Order (Top 3)
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Johnny's Jury
|20/1
|2nd
|Fruit De Mer
|28/1
|3rd
|The Passing Wife
|11/1
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