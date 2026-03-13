Cheltenham Hunters' Chase Results 2026 - Cheltenham Festival Results 2026

Barton Snow (9/2) landed the 2026 Princess Royal Challenge Cup in emphatic style, showing superior jumping ability to fend off the joint-favourite Its On The Line in a gripping finish to the Festival Hunters' Chase.
Winner: Barton Snow (9/2)
In the "Gold Cup" for amateur riders, Barton Snow proved himself a class above. Having travelled strongly throughout, he took up the running two out and, despite a determined challenge from Its On The Line on the run-in, kept finding more to land the spoils under a composed ride.
Princess Royal Challenge Cup Result
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Barton Snow
|9/2
|2nd
|Its On The Line
|7/2f
|3rd
|Music Drive
|33/1
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