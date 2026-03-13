Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle Result 2026 - Cheltenham Festival Results 2026

The 2026 Cheltenham Festival has finished with a flourish as Air Of Entitlement (10/1) powered up the hill to claim the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle, the final race of the meeting.
Martin Pipe Result: Air Of Entitlement (10/1)
The "Lucky Last" lived up to its name for supporters of Air Of Entitlement. In a wide-open handicap, the winner found a second wind approaching the last, staying on strongly to deny the 25/1 outsider Hot Fuss. It was a fitting end to a week of high drama and elite sport at the home of National Hunt racing.
Martin Pipe Full Result
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Air Of Entitlement
|10/1
|2nd
|Hot Fuss
|25/1
|3rd
|Jump Allen
|8/1
|4th
|Kel Histoire
|9/2
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