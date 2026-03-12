Paddy Power Betting Offer: Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Premier League Preview

Date: Sunday 15th March

Kick-off: 14:00

Competition: Premier League

Offer: Paddy Power –

Old Trafford plays host to one of the Premier League's most compelling fixtures on Sunday afternoon as Manchester United seek to exact revenge on Aston Villa following their disappointing 2-1 defeat at Villa Park in December.

Michael Carrick's resurgent Red Devils are in sitting third and face a Villa side whose recent form has taken a sharp turn for the worse. With both clubs level on 51 points, three points could prove decisive in the battle for Champions League qualification.

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Manchester United's Resurgence

Currently sit in 3rd place with 51 points from 29 matches

from 29 matches Were unbeaten in 11 Premier League games prior to their defeat to Newcastle

Michael Carrick's spell is proving transformative after taking charge

Only lost one of last eight league matches when trailing (won three, drawn four)

Benjamin Seško emerging as prolific finisher: 7 goals in last 8 appearances

Bruno Fernandes closing in on club assist record: 13 league assists this season

Aston Villa's Attacking Intent

Sit in 4th place with 51 points (same as United but inferior goal difference)

(same as United but inferior goal difference) Recent form concerning: lost 4-1 to Chelsea last time our

last time our Also suffered defeats to Wolves (2-0) and Newcastle (3-1) recently

Won just once in last five league matches —dramatic dip in form

—dramatic dip in form Ollie Watkins remains key attacking outlet but support inconsistent

Defensive vulnerabilities exposed in recent heavy defeats

Head-to-Head Record

Overall record: Man United lead 107-52 with 42 draws (from 201 meetings)

Man United lead 107-52 with 42 draws (from 201 meetings) Premier League: United dominate with 41 wins to Villa's 6 from 61 fixtures

United dominate with 41 wins to Villa's 6 from 61 fixtures Recent form: Villa won 2-1 at Villa Park in December 2025 (Morgan Rogers scored brace)

Villa won 2-1 at Villa Park in December 2025 (Morgan Rogers scored brace) Last meeting: Man United won 2-0 on final day of 2024-25 season

Man United won 2-0 on final day of 2024-25 season Key stat: Villa have won just 3 Premier League matches against United since December 2009

Villa have won just against United since December 2009 United's best run: 11 consecutive wins against Villa between March 2003 and March 2008

Tactical Elements

Manchester United: Carrick's side organised in midfield with Casemiro anchoring; Seško's movement in attack creating space for Bruno

Carrick's side organised in midfield with Casemiro anchoring; Seško's movement in attack creating space for Bruno Aston Villa: Emery's side typically press high but vulnerable to counter-attacks; Morgan Rogers key to controlling tempo

Emery's side typically press high but vulnerable to counter-attacks; Morgan Rogers key to controlling tempo Key battle: Bruno Fernandes vs Morgan Rogers in midfield—crucial for controlling possession

Bruno Fernandes vs Morgan Rogers in midfield—crucial for controlling possession Attacking focus: United's pace vs vs Villa's width

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Final Word

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