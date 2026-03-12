Paddy Power Betting Offer: Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Premier League Preview
Date: Sunday 15th March
Kick-off: 14:00
Competition: Premier League
Offer: Paddy Power –
Old Trafford plays host to one of the Premier League's most compelling fixtures on Sunday afternoon as Manchester United seek to exact revenge on Aston Villa following their disappointing 2-1 defeat at Villa Park in December.
Michael Carrick's resurgent Red Devils are in sitting third and face a Villa side whose recent form has taken a sharp turn for the worse. With both clubs level on 51 points, three points could prove decisive in the battle for Champions League qualification.
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Manchester United's Resurgence
- Currently sit in 3rd place with 51 points from 29 matches
- Were unbeaten in 11 Premier League games prior to their defeat to Newcastle
- Michael Carrick's spell is proving transformative after taking charge
- Only lost one of last eight league matches when trailing (won three, drawn four)
- Benjamin Seško emerging as prolific finisher: 7 goals in last 8 appearances
- Bruno Fernandes closing in on club assist record: 13 league assists this season
Aston Villa's Attacking Intent
- Sit in 4th place with 51 points (same as United but inferior goal difference)
- Recent form concerning: lost 4-1 to Chelsea last time our
- Also suffered defeats to Wolves (2-0) and Newcastle (3-1) recently
- Won just once in last five league matches—dramatic dip in form
- Ollie Watkins remains key attacking outlet but support inconsistent
- Defensive vulnerabilities exposed in recent heavy defeats
Head-to-Head Record
- Overall record: Man United lead 107-52 with 42 draws (from 201 meetings)
- Premier League: United dominate with 41 wins to Villa's 6 from 61 fixtures
- Recent form: Villa won 2-1 at Villa Park in December 2025 (Morgan Rogers scored brace)
- Last meeting: Man United won 2-0 on final day of 2024-25 season
- Key stat: Villa have won just 3 Premier League matches against United since December 2009
- United's best run: 11 consecutive wins against Villa between March 2003 and March 2008
Tactical Elements
- Manchester United: Carrick's side organised in midfield with Casemiro anchoring; Seško's movement in attack creating space for Bruno
- Aston Villa: Emery's side typically press high but vulnerable to counter-attacks; Morgan Rogers key to controlling tempo
- Key battle: Bruno Fernandes vs Morgan Rogers in midfield—crucial for controlling possession
- Attacking focus: United's pace vs vs Villa's width
Why the Offer Appeals
You're not relying on an unlikely outcome — you're backing one goal in a fixture between two sides with defensive weaknesses. Reasons the value stands out:
Final Word
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Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions
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- New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.
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- Open a new account using promo code YFBDGA
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- Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Wolves vs Liverpool on Friday 6th March
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What can I win?
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When will I get my prize?
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- Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.
What else do I need to know?
- Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
- You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.
- Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.
- Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
- If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
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Other essential stuff: Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers. The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.
PADDY POWER OFFER!
60/1 Bruno Fernandes 1+ Shot on TargetCLAIM THIS OFFER HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.