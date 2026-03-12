Sky Bet Sign Up Offer – Liverpool vs Spurs

Liverpool vs Spurs – Premier League Preview

Date: Sunday 15th March

Kick-off: 16:30pm

Competition: Premier League

Offer: Sky Bet –

Anfield will host one of the Premier League's most intriguing fixtures on Sunday afternoon as Liverpool attempt to maintain their challenge at the top of the table against a Tottenham Hotspur side in complete disarray.

The Reds, currently sixth with 48 points, remain very much in contention for Champions League qualification and will look to capitalise on some faltering form above them. Conversely, Spurs find themselves in the midst of a catastrophic campaign, languishing just a point above the relegation zone following a succession of managerial upheaval and injuries that have left the club's season in tatters.

This promises to be a stark contrast between two sides heading in dramatically opposite directions.We'll explain why claiming this offer is a good decisions, as well as why Chelsea should be able to get past the Championship side.

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 A Goal To Be Scored CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Liverpool's Lacklustre Season

Liverpool won the season in Arne Slot's first year with the team and this season has been a complete contrast. While finishing in the European places is no small feat, it will still be a dissapointing season by their standards.

Wrexham have captured imaginations by:

Currently sit in 6th place with 48 points from 29 matches

from 29 matches Unbeaten in recent fixtures —strong form heading into this clash

—strong form heading into this clash Recently defeated Sunderland (1-0) West Ham (5-2), and Nottingham Forest (1-0)

Hugo Ekitiké has become a key attacking asset: 11 goals and 4 assists

Dominik Szoboszlai providing midfield stability and creativity

Arne Slot's side still very much in contention for top-four finish

Only two points behind fifth place —a win could significantly boost European hopes

Tottenham's Crisis

Spurs quickly forgot their struggles in the season last year because of their Europa League success. But once again they find themselves in danger of a shock relegation from the Premier League.

Languishing in 16th place with just 29 points from 29 matches

from 29 matches Only one point above the relegation zone —survival now the priority

—survival now the priority Recent form catastrophic: lost 4-1 to Arsenal, 3-1 to Crystal Palace, 2-1 to Fulham

Interim manager Igor Tudor has won just one of his last five matches

Club in complete turmoil following sacking of Thomas Frank

Conceded 46 goals in 29 matches —defensive crisis evident

Head-to-Head Record

Chelsea have been big spenders in recent years and possess:

Recent encounters: Liverpool have won their last two meetings against Spurs

Liverpool have won their last two meetings against Spurs Key stat: Spurs' recent form suggests they are vulnerable to any team with attacking intent

Spurs' recent form suggests they are vulnerable to any team with attacking intent Anfield factor: Liverpool's home record typically strong against struggling sides

Tactical Elements

Liverpool: Slot's system built on pressing intensity and quick transitions; Salah's pace on the right wing crucial

Slot's system built on pressing intensity and quick transitions; Salah's pace on the right wing crucial Tottenham: Tudor's side attempting to be compact defensively but lacking attacking creativity

Tudor's side attempting to be compact defensively but lacking attacking creativity Key battle: Liverpool's midfield dominance vs Spurs' depleted midfield options

Liverpool's midfield dominance vs Spurs' depleted midfield options Attacking focus: Liverpool's fluid attacking play vs Tottenham's rigid, defensive-minded approach

Liverpool's fluid attacking play vs Tottenham's rigid, defensive-minded approach Possession likely: Liverpool expected to dominate possession and territory

The Betting Angle

Liverpool should have the run of things, but they have been known to slip up against weak opposition.

Liverpool represent strong value given Spurs' dire form and injury crisis

given Spurs' dire form and injury crisis Tottenham's defensive vulnerabilities suggest Liverpool will score freely

Form differential: Liverpool trending upwards; Spurs in freefall

Liverpool trending upwards; Spurs in freefall Anfield advantage significant—Spurs' morale clearly low

Goals highly likely given Spurs' defensive frailties

given Spurs' defensive frailties Liverpool's attacking prowess should exploit Tottenham's makeshift defence

Why This Offer Makes Sense

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 A Goal To Be Scored CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Friday, 6th March 2026 until 17:45 on Saturday, 7th March 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer and make a minimum deposit of £5 (the “Staking Requirement”). New customers must then place a bet of £1 as their first bet on “Chelsea to Qualify” in the match Wrexham vs Chelsea, on Saturday, 7th March at normal odds (the "the Qualifying Bet") .

5. Where the Qualifying Bet wins, the winnings from the enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Football Free Bets"). If the Qualifying Bet wins, customers will also receive winnings in cash at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Qualifying Bet was made.

6. Football Free Bets are for football BuildABet markets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Where the Qualifying Bet wins, customers will also receive one £10 bet token for Horse Racing (the "Horse Racing Free Bet").

8. Horse Racing Free Bet is for horse racing multiples only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

9. If the Qualifying Bet loses, customers will receive one £10 free bet token (the “Consolation Free Bet”) and the Horse Racing Free Bet within 72 hours of the Qualifying Bet settlement.

10. The Consolation Free Bet is for football BuildABet markets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

11. The Qualifying Bet must be your first bet with Sky Bet. Any subsequent bets will not count towards qualification for this offer.

12. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

13. Horse Racing Free Bets, Football Free Bets, and the Consolation Free Bet are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

14. Horse Racing Free Bets, Football Free Bets, and the Consolation Free Bet expire 14 days after crediting.

15. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements and the Qualifying Bet must be met within the Promotional Period.

16. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

17. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

19. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

20. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

21. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.