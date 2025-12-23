Paddy Power Sign Up Offer and Horse Racing Tips for Boxing Day

Boxing Day at Kempton Park is more than just a race meeting; it is a tactical puzzle for punters. With three Grade 1s and a hyper-competitive handicap card, we have combined the "wisdom of the clock" with Timeform's expert eye to bring you a complete Through the Card preview.

BET THROUGH THE CARD Bet £10 on the 12:45, Get £50 in Free Bets CLAIM YOUR BOXING DAY OFFER New customers only. Place a £10 bet on the first race to unlock. T&Cs apply. 18+.

12:45 – Limited Handicap Chase

The "Offer Opener" is a high-quality affair. NOBLE PARK is the standout selection here. This gelding has been sensational since switching to fences, winning by 24 lengths at Lingfield last time out. Timeform notes he is "soon clear" when he gets going and, despite a rise in the weights, he is tipped to stretch his unbeaten chase record to 3-3.

The Danger: U Cant Be Serious (also 2-2 over fences) is the primary threat in a race where jumping at speed is vital.

13:20 – Kauto Star Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

Stamina is the order of the day. WENDIGO comes here following a gutsy win in the John Francome at Newbury. Timeform experts believe the return to 3 miles is exactly what this well-made gelding needs. While Blueking D'Oroux represents the Paul Nicholls stable (which dominates this race), Wendigo’s ability to handle heavy going gives him the edge.

13:55 – Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1)

The return of the king. SIR GINO is an "outstanding prospect" who remains unbeaten in six starts. Having had a breathing operation, he returns to the scene of his superb Wayward Lad win. Nicky Henderson is chasing a record-extending 14th success in this race, and Sir Gino is the undisputed banker of the day.

Forecast Play: Golden Ace receives the weight allowance and is tipped to chase him home ahead of Rubaud.

14:30 – King George VI Chase (Grade 1)

The feature race of the festive period. While the Irish raiders Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File produced elite timefigures (170+) in the John Durkan, the vote goes to JANGO BAIE.

Timeform describes him as "capable of better still" following a 9-length demolition of Gidleigh Park at Ascot. He is a compact, efficient jumper who will stay the 3-mile trip. Graeme North’s analysis suggests Jango Baie is the value play to improve past the Mullins pair on this flat, right-handed track.

15:05 – Maiden Hurdle

Harry Derham has a fantastic record in this race, and KLUB DE REVE is the pick to continue that trend. A strong, compact gelding who was a silver medalist at Exeter last time, he is open to significant improvement. Watch the market for Ionian, a Nicky Henderson point-to-point recruit who could be anything.

15:40 – The Finale (Handicap Hurdle)

We close the card with a progressive type. ONEWAYWEST is hard-held, hard-to-beat, and seeking a hat-trick for the campaign. He was a 12-length winner at Warwick before landing the odds at Wetherby just seven days later. He acts on soft ground and loves to lead—if he gets his own way in front, he may be impossible to peg back.

Boxing Day Lucky 15 Noble Park (12:45)

Sir Gino (13:55)

Jango Baie (14:30)

Onewaywest (15:40)

The Big Questions What is the final field for the King George? Eight horses (following the non-declaration of Croke Park) will line up at 2.30pm on Boxing Day for one of jumps racing’s annual highlights, the King George VI Chase. Run over three miles at Kempton and live on both Racing TV and ITV, it is a race won a record five times by Kauto Star and four times by Desert Orchid. It stands alone as a prestigious Grade One prize, but also serves as a key step along the road to the Cheltenham Gold Cup. This year’s field includes Ryanair Chase winner Fact To File along with Gaelic Warrior, both representing champion trainer Willie Mullins. For the home team, The Jukebox Man and Arkle winner Jango Baie are among the most likely candidates. What is the best bet for the King George? Both Mullins horses are sure to be popular and a case can be made for Banbridge, winner of the race last year, but Sporting Life’s Dave Ord highlighted the case for JANGO BAIE in his horse-by-horse guide. This horse stayed on powerfully to win the Arkle, run over a trip of two miles, and this step up to three miles for the first time seems likely to suit his high-cruising speed and stamina. What other races are taking place at Kempton? Kempton’s Boxing Day card begins at 12.45pm with a novices’ hurdle, before three Grade Ones in succession. Before the main event, the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase sees Blueking D’Oroux represent Paul Nicholls. Then it’s the Christmas Hurdle, in which Sir Gino makes his return from a year off the track. He’s won all six starts so far and could emerge as the clear Champion Hurdle favourite if all goes to plan. Where else does Willie Mullins have Christmas runners? Mullins will have plenty of runners on home soil at Limerick, Down Royal and Leopardstown. Salvator Mundi is due to run in Grade One company alongside Kargese and Westport Cove, while on December 27 there will be many hoping Dead Cert lives up to his name. At Kempton, Mullins has two of the big four in the King George plus Anzadam in the Christmas Hurdle. What’s the rest of the Christmas racing schedule like? On Boxing Day alone there are 11 meetings in the UK and Ireland, including the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby and a Grade One novices’ hurdle at Aintree. The action continues with Chepstow staging the Welsh National on Saturday, December 27. The following day offers more Cheltenham clues in the Savills Chase in Ireland, followed by Newbury’s Challow Hurdle card on December 29, before the New Year begins at Cheltenham on January 1.

