Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: 50/1 a goal to be scored in Tottenham vs Man United

The lights are set to shine bright at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, as Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United in what promises to be a cracking Premier League fixture. With both sides desperate to stamp some early authority on the 2025/26 campaign, there’s plenty of value — and plenty of intrigue — for punters to feast on - the visitors are marginal favourites at the time of writing. Though it was Spurs who took the spoils the last time they played Man Utd at home

Spurs’ numbers tell a tale of a side still searching for balance at home. Their average possession sits at 54%, rising to 56% at home, but the underlying metrics suggest inconsistency. Their expected goals (xG) at home is 1.15, while their expected goals against (xGA) stands higher at 1.48.

They’re currently converting that into 1 goal scored per match and 1 conceded, explaining why they’ve won just 20% of home games this season, losing 60%. It’s their away form that’s keeping them afloat — sitting 6th in the league largely thanks to their strong results on the road. Spurs average 0.8 points per game at home, compared to 2.6 away.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they’ve failed to score in 40% of games, picking up 1 win, 1 draw, and 3 defeats from five home fixtures. Clean sheets have been scarce too — just 20% at home, compared to 60% away.

Their attacking output mirrors that drop-off. Spurs average 8.8 shots per home match, compared to 10.6 away, but it’s the finishing that really hurts them: just 11% of shots at home result in goals, versus 23% away. Discipline-wise, they’re a touch rougher in front of their own crowd — 13 fouls committed per home game compared to 10.4 away — and they’re also fouled more frequently (10.2 vs 8.8).

For over/under and BTTS backers:

Over 1.5 goals – 60% of home games

Over 2.5 goals – 40%

Over 3.5 goals – 0%

Both Teams to Score (BTTS) – 40% (home and away combined)

Manchester United arrive in slightly better overall form than Spurs — three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five. However, their home and away splits tell two different stories. At Old Trafford they’re strong, averaging 2.4 points per game, but that drops to 1 point per game on their travels — still marginally better than Spurs’ home return.

Their away xG sits at 1.45, compared to an xGA of 1.66, and the actual results back that up: they’re scoring 1.2 goals per match while conceding 2. They’ve won just 20% of away games, and are yet to keep a single clean sheet on the road this season. United have failed to score in 20% of matches, both home and away.

In attack, they’re certainly busy: averaging 17.4 shots per match at home and 13.2 away. The issue is conversion — only 9% of away shots find the net. In terms of discipline, United are consistent: 9.2 fouls at home, 9.8 away, while they draw slightly fewer fouls on the road (10.4) than at Old Trafford (13.4).

For goal-market bettors:

Over 1.5 goals – 80% of away matches

Over 2.5 goals – 60%

Over 3.5 goals – 40%

Both Teams to Score (BTTS) – 60% overall, rising to 80% away

