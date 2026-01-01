Paddy Power Royal Ascot Day 2 Offer: Wednesday 17th June 2026

Paddy Power Royal Ascot Day 2: Wednesday Offers, Tips and Best Bets for the Queen Mary Stakes and Prince of Wales's Stakes

Paddy Power Royal Ascot Day 2 brings the Prince of Wales's Stakes and the Queen Mary Stakes to the forefront on Wednesday 18th June 2026, with Paddy Power's welcome offer providing new customers with £40 in free bets when placing a £5 qualifying bet. This article examines the key races, potential value opportunities, and how the day-specific promotions from leading bookmakers fit into a measured betting strategy for one of the most competitive cards of the week.

The second day of Royal Ascot traditionally delivers a mixture of elite Group 1 middle-distance action and explosive juvenile sprinting. The Prince of Wales's Stakes anchors the afternoon as one of the most prestigious races for older horses in the calendar, while the Queen Mary Stakes provides a first look at potential star fillies over the minimum trip. Understanding the nuances of both races, alongside current market pricing and promotional value, allows bettors to approach the card with informed confidence rather than speculative excitement.

Royal Ascot Day 2 Race Schedule – Wednesday 18th June 2026

The Wednesday card features seven races beginning at 2:30pm and culminating with the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at 5:35pm. The two feature contests are:

Prince of Wales's Stakes (3:45pm) – Group 1, 1m2f, £750,000

– Group 1, 1m2f, £750,000 Queen Mary Stakes (4:25pm) – Group 2, 5f, £150,000

Both races attract international interest and offer contrasting challenges. The Prince of Wales's is a tactical examination of class and stamina distribution over ten furlongs, while the Queen Mary tests raw pace and precocity among two-year-old fillies over the minimum distance. Market leaders in both contests often reflect form from trials earlier in the season, but Royal Ascot's unique atmosphere and ground conditions can expose horses who have thrived in calmer environments.

At the time of writing, the Prince of Wales's Stakes field includes several proven Group 1 performers who contested trials at York, the Curragh, and Meydan during the spring. The Queen Mary field consists largely of horses with single-figure career starts, making form interpretation more speculative but potentially more rewarding when identifying underpriced runners.

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Prince of Wales's Stakes Analysis – Form, Pace, and Market Value

The Prince of Wales's Stakes historically rewards horses who combine tactical speed with sustained stamina. Over the straight mile and a quarter, positioning exiting Swinley Bottom often determines the outcome, and horses who lack the acceleration to secure a forward berth can find themselves trapped behind a wall of rivals entering the final two furlongs.

This year's renewal looks set to include the Tattersalls Gold Cup winner from the Curragh in May, alongside the Dubai Turf third and the Lockinge Stakes runner-up. Each brings proven Group 1 credentials, but their suitability to Ascot's demands varies significantly.

The Tattersalls Gold Cup winner demonstrated relentless galloping stamina over ten furlongs on soft ground at the Curragh, powering clear in the final furlong under a patient ride. However, Royal Ascot's firmer surface and more undulating topography may not suit the same grinding style. This horse's record on good-to-firm going stands at one win from four attempts, with both defeats coming when attempting to dominate from the front on quicker ground.

The Dubai Turf third, by contrast, thrives on fast surfaces and possesses the tactical pace to sit close to moderate fractions before quickening decisively. The concern here is class ceiling—this horse has never won beyond Group 2 level and has been beaten in three previous Group 1 attempts. The market currently prices this runner at approximately 4/1, which implies a 20 per cent probability when accounting for overround. Given the horse's record in elite company, that price underestimates the risk of another near-miss.

The Lockinge Stakes runner-up presents the most intriguing case. Beaten a length over a mile at Newbury in May, this horse shaped as though the step up to ten furlongs would suit. The Lockinge was run at a genuine clip, and this runner was the only horse to close ground in the final furlong despite racing on the unfavoured far side. If that effort is interpreted as a fitness run following a winter break, the market price of around 7/2 may undervalue the improvement likely when stepping up in trip and returning to peak fitness.

Queen Mary Stakes Analysis – Juvenile Speed and Precocity

The Queen Mary Stakes has historically been won by fillies who demonstrated above-average pace figures on debut and confirmed that performance in a conditions or listed race prior to Ascot. Horses making their second career start in the Queen Mary have a poor recent record, with only one winner in the past decade coming from that profile.

This year's field includes the Albany Stakes favourite from last season's Royal Ascot meeting—now returned as a three-year-old—alongside several unbeaten juveniles who won spring maidens in impressive fashion. The key variables to assess are early pace, draw bias, and tactical intent.

The filly who won a Newmarket novice stakes in May is currently trading around 5/2, having posted a Timeform rating of 95p on that performance. The 'p' suffix indicates potential for significant improvement, but the price reflects an assumption that improvement will materialise immediately. This filly raced alone on the far side at Newmarket, which makes it difficult to assess whether the performance was genuinely superior or simply a product of isolation. When favourites have won the Queen Mary after racing alone in their previous start, the median winning distance has been just half a length, suggesting marginal superiority rather than dominance.

An alternative approach is to focus on fillies who demonstrated tactical awareness in winning their debut. A Curragh maiden winner from early May sat patiently off a strong pace, quickened smartly entering the final furlong, and drew clear by two and a half lengths without being extended. This filly is currently available at approximately 6/1, a price that reflects concern over the strength of Irish maiden form relative to British Group 2 competition. However, the jockey's decision to restrain early and the filly's willingness to settle and quicken suggests a level of maturity that often translates effectively to championship-level racing at two years old.

Paddy Power Wednesday Royal Ascot Offers – Day-Specific Promotions

At the time of writing, Paddy Power is offering enhanced place terms on selected Royal Ascot races each day, including potential extra-place concessions in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Queen Mary Stakes. These promotions typically extend standard each-way terms from three places to four places, or from 1/5 odds to 1/4 odds, creating additional value for place-only betting strategies.

For races like the Prince of Wales's Stakes, where three or four horses are tightly matched in the market, the ability to secure a return from a fourth-place finish significantly alters the risk-reward profile. If the Lockinge runner-up and the Dubai Turf third are separated by minimal margins in the betting, backing both horses each-way with enhanced place terms effectively creates a hedged position where a close finish yields a return regardless of the precise order.

Similarly, the Queen Mary Stakes often features a bunched finish where multiple fillies are separated by a length or less. Enhanced place terms increase the probability of securing a return on horses priced between 5/1 and 8/1, where the potential for a placed finish exceeds the implied probability of the win-only price.

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Tactical Betting Strategies for Day 2 – Balancing Value and Variance

Royal Ascot's competitive fields and international entries create conditions where marginal pricing errors can offer value. The key is distinguishing between genuine value—where a horse's probability of winning exceeds the implied probability of the price—and false value, where a price appears generous but reflects legitimate concerns over form, fitness, or suitability.

In the Prince of Wales's Stakes, the Lockinge runner-up's price of 7/2 implies a probability of approximately 22 per cent when removing overround. If this horse's true probability of winning is closer to 30 per cent—a reasonable estimate given the projected improvement from stepping up in trip—the bet carries an edge of roughly eight percentage points. Over a large sample, that edge justifies a measured stake.

In the Queen Mary Stakes, the Curragh maiden winner's price of 6/1 implies a probability of approximately 14 per cent. If the filly's tactical maturity and scope for physical development suggest a true probability closer to 20 per cent, the bet again offers value. However, the smaller sample size of juvenile racing introduces higher variance, meaning the confidence interval around that estimate is wider.

A balanced approach might involve:

Straight win bet on the Lockinge runner-up in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at 7/2

on the Lockinge runner-up in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at 7/2 Each-way bet on the Curragh maiden winner in the Queen Mary Stakes at 6/1, utilising enhanced place terms if available

This combination diversifies exposure across two different race types while focusing on horses whose prices appear to underestimate their probability of success.

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Ground Conditions and Weather Forecast – Impact on Royal Ascot Day 2

As of 17th June 2026, the going at Ascot is described as good-to-firm, with no significant rainfall forecast for the remainder of the week. This favours horses with proven form on faster surfaces and may disadvantage those whose best performances have come with cut in the ground.

In the Prince of Wales's Stakes, the Tattersall's Gold Cup winner's record on good-to-firm going is a concern, as noted earlier. If the ground remains quick, this horse's price may shorten based on reputation rather than suitability, creating a potential lay opportunity for exchange bettors.

In the Queen Mary Stakes, juveniles often encounter firm ground for the first time at Royal Ascot, and those with round, economical actions tend to handle the surface more effectively than horses with high knee action. The Curragh maiden winner demonstrated a smooth, flowing stride in her debut, which suggests she is unlikely to be inconvenienced by quick ground.

Betting Verdict – Measured Selections for Day 2

Prince of Wales's Stakes – The Lockinge Stakes runner-up is the selection at 7/2. This horse shaped as though the step up to ten furlongs would bring about significant improvement, and the market price underestimates the likelihood of that improvement materialising. The Dubai Turf third offers a place-only alternative if enhanced terms are available, but lacks the class ceiling to justify backing at current win prices.

Queen Mary Stakes – The Curragh maiden winner is worth supporting each-way at 6/1. This filly demonstrated tactical maturity and a willing attitude in her debut, qualities that often prove decisive in championship two-year-old racing. The favourite's price reflects an assumption of superiority that may not be justified given the limitations of her previous race environment.

Both selections offer value relative to their market prices, and both fit naturally within the scope of Paddy Power's welcome offer and day-specific Royal Ascot promotions. However, the bets stand independently as sound sporting judgements regardless of promotional context.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

All betting carries risk. Promotional offers and free bets do not alter the fundamental uncertainty of horse racing outcomes. Bet only what you can afford to lose, and treat Royal Ascot as entertainment rather than income generation. For support and advice, visit BeGambleAware.org or contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.

This article has examined the key races and betting opportunities on Royal Ascot Day 2, with a focus on measured analysis and value identification. The selections are based on form, suitability, and market pricing, not on promotional influence or speculative excitement. Whether using Paddy Power's welcome offer or betting independently, the priority remains sound judgement and disciplined staking.

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