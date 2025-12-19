Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Back the upset in Miami! Claim a huge 80/1 price boost on Jake Paul to beat Anthony Joshua with Paddy Power. New customer offer for Judgment Day.

Paddy Power New Customer Offer: Get Jake Paul at 80/1 to beat Anthony Joshua

paddypower logo
View the latest offer from Paddy Power

PADDY POWER SIGN UP OFFER: GET PAUL AT 80/1

 

The "Judgment Day" is finally here. In the early hours of Saturday morning (20th December), Miami’s Kaseya Center will host the most debated heavyweight clash of the decade. While the boxing establishment has largely written off Jake Paul (12-1), the "Problem Child" enters the ring with a massive point to prove against Anthony Joshua (28-4).

If you believe the disruptor can pull off the ultimate upset, Paddy Power is offering an incredible price boost that you won't find anywhere else.

The Offer: Get 80/1 on Jake Paul to Win

Standard market odds currently place Jake Paul as a 13/2 underdog. However, new Paddy Power customers can secure a massive 80/1 on Paul to have his hand raised in Miami.

How to Claim the 80/1 Offer:

  1. Click Here to Register a New Paddy Power Account.
  2. Deposit a minimum of £5 via Debit Card or Apple Pay.
  3. Place a maximum £1 bet on the Match Odds market for Jake Paul to beat Anthony Joshua.
  4. The Payout: If Paul wins, you’ll be paid in cash at the normal odds, with the rest topped up in Free Bets to the 80/1 value!

18+ | New Customers Only | Max Stake £1 | Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and topped up to enhanced price in Free Bets | Free bets valid for 30 days | T&Cs Apply | BeGambleAware.org

Why the 80/1 Upset is Possible

While the odds are against him, Paul has a tactical path to victory that many experts are overlooking:

  • The 22ft 'Safety Zone': Paul’s camp successfully negotiated an oversized 22x22ft ring. This gives him 21% more space than a standard ring to circle, move, and frustrate the heavier, 243lb Joshua.
  • The 'Nothing to Lose' Factor: Paul is fighting with total freedom. Joshua, conversely, is carrying the weight of the entire professional sport. If Paul can drag the fight past the 4th round, the psychological pressure on AJ will become a factor.
  • The Overhand Right: Paul has genuine, one-punch power. He has spent months studying the "Andy Ruiz Blueprint," looking for the exact moment AJ drops his lead hand to land his signature "equaliser."

PADDY POWER SIGN UP OFFER: GET PAUL AT 80/1

Watch Live on Netflix

With the main event ring-walks scheduled for approximately 3:30 AM GMT, the stage is set for a historic shock. At 80/1, there has never been a better time to back the disruptor.

Note for UK Fans: You can stream the fight live on Netflix, but please remember that a valid UK TV Licence is required for live sporting broadcasts.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets