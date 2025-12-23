Menu icon
Get the best horse racing tips for Kempton's Boxing Day card. Expert analysis on the King George plus a Bet £10 Get £50 Sky Bet sign up offer for new customers.

Boxing Day Horse Racing Tips and Guide 2025 with a Sky Bet Sign Up Offer

As the Christmas turkey settles and the focus shifts to the hallowed turf of Kempton Park, National Hunt racing prepares for its most prestigious afternoon of the year on Thursday, 26th December.

From the speed-test of the Christmas Hurdle to the stamina-sapping drama of the King George VI Chase, we have analysed the final fields, the timefigures, and the stable whispers to bring you the definitive guide to the festive action.

Kempton: The King George VI Chase (2.30pm)

Following the final declarations this morning, a select field of eight runners will go to post for the showpiece event. With Croke Park skipping the engagement, the race has distilled into a fascinating tactical battle between the Irish elite and the best of the home defence.

Willie Mullins holds a formidable hand with Gaelic Warrior (7/4 fav) and Fact To File (7/2). However, timefigure specialist Graeme North suggests the British hope JANGO BAIE (9/4) is the one to beat on the clock. Having won the Arkle over two miles, his finishing splits suggest this step up to three miles is exactly what he has been crying out for.

Don't ignore The Jukebox Man (6/1), who was a high-class winner of the Kauto Star on this card last year. He loves Kempton’s flat terrain and could prove hard to peg back if given an easy lead.

The Supporting Cast: Sir Gino & Golden Ace

The Christmas Hurdle (1.55pm) sees the long-awaited return of Sir Gino. Unbeaten in six starts, he is the current 4/5 favourite to cement his Champion Hurdle credentials.

However, this is no walkover. Standing in his way is the reigning champion Golden Ace, who recently silenced doubters with a gritty victory in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle. Receiving a 7lb mares' allowance, she represents the biggest threat Sir Gino has ever faced on British soil.

Boxing Day "Through The Card" Tips

  • The Qualifier (12.45 Kempton): Use your initial £10 on the opener to unlock your £50 in free bets. Look for Noble Park to give Nicky Henderson a flying start.
  • The Banker (1.55 Kempton): Sir Gino remains the class act, we recommend backing him. 
  • The Value Play (2.30 Kempton): Jango Baie has the timefigures of a 170-rated chaser. At 9/4, he is the smart play against the Irish raiders.
  • The Aintree Star (1.05 Aintree): Mydaddypaddy is the headline act in the Formby Novices' Hurdle and should justify his short price.

Beyond Boxing Day: The Welsh National

The festive feast doesn't end on the 26th. Focus shifts to Chepstow on Saturday the 27th for the Welsh Grand National. Jubilee Express (5/1) and Mr Vango (7/1) have both stood their ground at today's confirmation stage. For those looking for a bigger price, O’Connell (10/1) remains a proven mud-lark who will relish the marathon trip.

Information correct as of December 23, 2025. Prices subject to fluctuation. Please gamble responsibly. For help and support, visit BeGambleAware.org.

