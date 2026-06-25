South Africa vs Canada

TBC - Sunday, 20:00 BST

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Live odds, form and stats

South Africa - what are you doing here. It's quite a remarkable achievement that they made it to the knockout rounds, especially after how poor they looked in the tournament opener.

I guess it says a lot about how poor the standard of Group A was more than anything, but credit where it's due they dug deep and now face Canada - a side were also unconvincing in the group stage despite playing with home field advantage throughout.

That won't be the case here, as due to them failing to win the group they must head to the US and play this tie in LA, though it hasn't stopped the money coming for them, Canada a general 3/4 to win in 90 minutes.

I'm going to keep it simple from a betting point of view, with our good friend TEBOHO MOKOENA priced at 11/4 TO BE CARDED.