Jake's World Cup 2026 Predictions: Staked 86.25pts | Returned 103.32pts | P/L +17.07pts | ROI 20%
***correct as of 11:00 BST (26/6/26)
Football betting tips: World Cup
South Africa vs Canada - Sunday 20:00
1pt Teboho Mokoena to be carded at 11/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
***tips to be added throughout the round
South Africa vs Canada
- TBC - Sunday, 20:00 BST
- Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood
- Live odds, form and stats
South Africa - what are you doing here. It's quite a remarkable achievement that they made it to the knockout rounds, especially after how poor they looked in the tournament opener.
I guess it says a lot about how poor the standard of Group A was more than anything, but credit where it's due they dug deep and now face Canada - a side were also unconvincing in the group stage despite playing with home field advantage throughout.
That won't be the case here, as due to them failing to win the group they must head to the US and play this tie in LA, though it hasn't stopped the money coming for them, Canada a general 3/4 to win in 90 minutes.
I'm going to keep it simple from a betting point of view, with our good friend TEBOHO MOKOENA priced at 11/4 TO BE CARDED.
He's played two games at the World Cup and been booked in both, meaning he missed the final group game for Bafana Bafana.
We have a good referee appointment here in João Pedro Silva Pinheiro who showed three yellows and a red in his sole World Cup outing.
It's also worth noting that games involving Canada at this tournament have averaged 4.0 cards, with their high-intensity football leading to a lot of transitions and cynical fouls.
Mokoena could find himself in trouble once again on Sunday.
Score prediction: South Africa 1-2 Canada (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 21:25 BST (25/06/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
- Jake's predictions: Group Stage round 3
- Jake's predictions: Group Stage round 2
- Jake's predictions: Group Stage round 1
- World Cup Acca
- World Cup betting guide
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
- Outright preview
- Golden Boot preview
- Golden Ball preview
- FREE World Cup wallchart
- FREE World Cup sweepstake kit
- World Cup: All you need to know
- Fixtures, results and live scores
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.