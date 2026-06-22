Jake's World Cup 2026 Predictions: Staked 64.25pts | Returned 76.90pts | P/L +12.65pts | ROI 19.7%

Football betting tips: World Cup Bosnia vs Qatar - Wednesday 20:00 1pt Nikola Katic 1+ shot on target at 12/5 (William Hill) 1pt Kerim Alajbegovic 1+ assist at 7/2 (William Hill, BetVictor) Switzerland vs Canada - Wednesday 20:00 0.75pt Breel Embolo 1+ assist at 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Morocco vs Haiti - Wednesday 23:00 1.5pts Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 1+ shots created at 5/6 (Sky Bet) Scotland vs Brazil - Wednesday 23:00 2pts Lewis Ferguson to win 2+ fouls at evens (Sky Bet) *tips to be added throughout the round of fixtures Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Matchday two was a kind one for us, with more profit on the board and some entertaining games. Now, heading into matchday three, we have the usual permutations, the games where a draw suits both - more of these than usual - and some jeopardy with a couple of group favourites facing tough tests to secure top spot. The need for results should lend itself to open games with plenty of goals, as for the majority of teams a draw won't suffice, so buckle up as it's going to be a fun ride into the knockout stages.

Bosnia vs Qatar ITV4 - Wednesday, 20:00 BST

Group B

Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle

Live odds, form and stats Both games in Group B have a lot riding on them with all four teams still alive. Bosnia and Qatar both sit on one point and know that whatever the result in the other game, a win for either would give them a great chance of advancing to the knockout rounds. The pair will have to pick themselves up from hammerings in round two, where they conceded a combined 10 goals, and both will be missing players through suspension after red cards - Qatar with two. Bosnia are heavy favourites to win the match and advance, and it's not hard to see why given how poor Qatar have been. Defensively they have been a shambles, conceding 8.10 xGA in two matches, which will be music to the ears of the Bosnians. I suspect the Europeans will get the job done here, but this looks like a classic set-piece mis-match that we can (hopefully) profit from. Qatar have conceded 1.52 xGA from set-pieces alone at this World Cup, conceding a goal to Canada too, while Bosnia are set-piece specialists, generating 1.06 xG from dead-balls including a goal against Canada. In qualifying, they averaged 0.43 xG per game from set-pieces and scored five goals from corners and free-kicks in 10 games. We'll focus on the towering NIKOLA KATIC, with his price for 1+ SHOT ON TARGET looking big at 12/5.

He is yet to have a shot at the World Cup, but that could all change here in a game where Bosnia will get more opportunities to put the ball into the box, and he was a menace in qualifying. Katic found the net once but averaged 1.76 shots and, importantly, 1.03 shots on target per 90, so is accurate with his headers in particular. I also want to chance young winger KERIM ALAJBEGOVIC 1+ ASSIST at 7/2. He's taken three of Bosnia's seven corners despite playing just 105 of their 180 minutes, so that potentially gives this bet a boost, but his open-play creativity is the main reason for the selection. The youngster played just 357 qualifying minutes and finished as Bosnia's joint-top assister with two (0.50 per 90), while leading the way for expected assists per 90 with 0.30 as well as chances created per 90 with 2.50. He'll get the ball at every opportunity being Bosnia's bright spark, and could cause chaos for Qatar's vulnerable back line. Score prediction: Bosnia 3-1 Qatar (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 20:40 BST (23/06/26)

Switzerland vs Canada ITV1 - Wednesday, 20:00 BST

Group B

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

Live odds, form and stats The permutations are straightforward for this one. Switzerland must win to finish top, while Canada will secure top spot if they avoid defeat. In fairness, bracket-wise both will fancy their chances of winning in the round of 32, with the winner getting a third placed side - possibly Iran, and the runner-up facing second-place in Group A which looks set to be South Korea. The only major difference is where those games are played, with the winner of the group staying in Vancouver, which would of course be a home game for Canada, and the runner-up heading to LA. I'm with Tom on this one, who has put up a Swiss win in his match preview, as I too think the European side will just have too much quality, looking after the ball far better than the other two sides in Group B. Johan Manzambi stole the show off the bench against Bosnia last time out and should really come into start here, and he will provide Switzerland with another goal threat alongside BREEL EMBOLO.

The Swiss striker has scored once from the spot at the tournament, taking five shots in total, but I've been taken by how well he's facilitiating his teammates, something that bore fruit when succesfully backing him for 1+ ASSIST against Bosnia, and at 7/1 we simply have to go back in again. He's created seven chances for his teammates in two matches, including three big chances, so against an aggressive pressing side in Canada, he can supply a teammate once again. Score prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Canada (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 20:40 BST (23/06/26)

Morocco vs Haiti BBC Two - Wednesday, 23:00 BST

Group C

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Live odds, form and stats Morocco have been very good in their two games - in the first half anyway. It's fair to say they have run out of steam in the second period. Either way, they can still top Group C, but will need some help. If Scotland get a result against Brazil, a win of any kind would do it for Morocco, but a Brazil win means they would likely have to rack up a score, heading into the final group game trailing the South American giants thanks to a two-goal inferior goal difference. Haiti were beaten 3-0 by Brazil and have been mathematically eliminated from the tournament, but they have impressed in both matches. They will have a go at Morocco here in a bid to score their first World Cup goal, and while it may be in vain, there is value in the Haitians. Notably, JEAN-RICNER BELLEGARDE, who has seemingly been overlooked in the player shots created market.

Haiti's Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

He is backable at 5/6 TO CREATE 1+ SHOT which is simply too big. We had success with Uruguay's Maxi Araujo in matchday two, and to reiterate, this is classed as a pass that precedes a shot. In Bellegarde's case that could well be just passing it sideways to his shot-happy midfielders to pull the trigger from range. The Wolves midfielder has created three chances in his two games at the World Cup, two against Scotland and one against Brazil, while for the side that finished bottom of the Premier League he averaged 0.94 chances created per 90. Morocco, in second halves in particular, have looked gettable, and Haiti will give it a good go here. Score prediction: Morocco 3-1 Haiti (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 21:10 BST (23/06/26)