Germany lose first ever World Cup penalty shootout as Paraguay reach last 16

Paraguay's giant goalkeeper Orlando Gill saved penalties from Arsenal striker Kai Havertz and Newcastle's Nick Woltemade, only to watch two team-mates miss the chance of victory as Antonio Sanabria dragged his effort wide and Fabian Balbuena failed to beat Manuel Neuer.

The South Americans were not punished, as Jonathan Tah skied the first sudden death spot-kick over the bar which allowed Jose Canale to fire home and clinch a remarkable 4-3 shootout victory

The match had earlier ended 1-1 after extra time, with former Brighton winger Julio Enciso heading Paraguay in front just before half-time only for Havertz to equalise soon after the restart.

Germany were largely kept at bay, although Julian Nagelsmann's team have every right to feel aggrieved at a VAR intervention that saw Tah's extra-time header disallowed for a questionable foul on the goalkeeper.

Paraguay will now face France or Sweden in the round of 16 on Saturday.

For Germany it is a first ever penalty shootout defeat at a World Cup, and only their second in major tournament history.

They had previously won six of their seven shootouts and were unbeaten via spot-kicks since losing to Czechoslovakia in the final of the European Championship way back in 1976.

The four-time champions' exit also continues a terrible run of failing to reach the last 16 since lifting the trophy in Brazil in 2014.