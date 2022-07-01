The inaugural World Seniors Matchplay is headlined by the legendary Phil Taylor while other iconic stars in the over 50s tournament include Martin Adams, John Lowe, John Part, Peter Manley, Bob Anderson, Keith Deller, Lisa Ashton and Trina Gulliver.
You can follow the event, which is televised by BT Sport, with all the results, daily reviews and stats while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.
World Senior Matchplay: Round-by-round draw, results & averages
- Listed in draw bracket order
- Scroll down for daily schedule
ROUND TWO (Some seeds player winners of first-round matches)
- Phil Taylor v Deta Hedman/Trina Gulliver
- John Part v Peter Manley
- John Lowe v Kevin Painter
- Peter Evison v Keith Deller/Colin McGarry
- Larry Butler v Lisa Ashton/Paul Hogan
- Bob Anderson v Martin Adams
- Terry Jenkins v Ronnie Baxter
- Robert Thornton v Tony O'Shea/Brian Dawson
ROUND ONE/PRELIMINARY
- Deta Hedman v Trina Gulliver
- Keith Deller v Colin McGarry
- Lisa Ashton v Paul Hogan
- Tony O'Shea v Brian Dawson
World Senior Darts Matchplay: Schedule and results
Friday May 27
Evening Session (1900 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 1
First/Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
- Trina Gulliver v Deta Hedman (R1)
- Keith Deller v Colin McGarry (R1)
- John Lowe v Kevin Painter (R2)
- Phil Taylor v Gulliver/Hedman (R2)
Saturday May 28
Afternoon session (1300 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 1
First/Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
- Tony O'Shea v Brian Dawson (R1)
- Lisa Ashton v Paul Hogan (R1)
- John Part v Peter Manley (R2)
- Deller/McGarry v Peter Evison (R2)
Evening Session (1900 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 2
First/Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
- Terry Jenkins v Ronnie Baxter (R2)
- O'Shea/Dawson v Robert Thornton (R2)
- Martin Adams v Bob Anderson (R2)
- Ashton/Hogan v Larry Butler (R2)
Sunday May 29
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 1
Quarter-finals (Best of 15 legs)
- Jenkins/Baxter v Thornton/O'Shea/Dawson
- Ashton/Hogan/Butler v Adams/Anderson
- Taylor/Gulliver/Hedman v Part/Manley
- Lowe/Painter v Deller/McGarry/Evison
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 1
Semi-Finals (Best of 17 legs)
Final (Best of 17 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Seniors Matchplay on?
The World Senior Darts Matchplay will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport 1 & 2. In other territories, it will be shown on Sport 1 in Germany and the rest of the world can purchase an event pass by clicking here from 247.tv for £5 per session or £10 per event.
World Senior Matchplay ticket information
Tickets are still available. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.
World Seniors Format
All sets are best of three legs
- First Round - Best of 15 legs
- Second Round - Best of 15 legs
- Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs
- Semi-Finals - Best of 17 legs
- Final - Best of 17 legs
World Senior Darts Masters Odds
- Phil Taylor (7/4)
- Robert Thornton (4/1)
- Martin Adams (5/1)
- Kevin Painter (5/1)
- Terry Jenkins (14/1)
- Paul Hogan (18/1)
- Tony O'Shea (18/1)
- Ronnie Baxter (22/1)
- John Part (25/1)
- Larry Butler (33/1)
- Lisa Ashton (33/1)
- Peter Evison (33/1)
- Colin McGarry (40/1)
- Brian Dawson (66/1)
- Peter Manley (80/1)
- Keith Deller (100/1)
- John Lowe (250/1)
- Bob Anderson (350/1)
- Deta Hedman (350/1)
- Trina Gulliver (500/1)
World Seniors prize money
- Winner: £10,000
- Runner-Up: £5000
- Semi-Finalists: £2500
- Quarter-Finalists: £1250
- Last 16: £750
