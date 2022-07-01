The inaugural World Seniors Matchplay is headlined by the legendary Phil Taylor while other iconic stars in the over 50s tournament include Martin Adams, John Lowe, John Part, Peter Manley, Bob Anderson, Keith Deller, Lisa Ashton and Trina Gulliver.

You can follow the event, which is televised by BT Sport, with all the results, daily reviews and stats while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.

World Senior Matchplay: Round-by-round draw, results & averages

Listed in draw bracket order

ROUND TWO (Some seeds player winners of first-round matches)

Phil Taylor v Deta Hedman/Trina Gulliver

John Part v Peter Manley

John Lowe v Kevin Painter

Peter Evison v Keith Deller/Colin McGarry

Larry Butler v Lisa Ashton/Paul Hogan

Bob Anderson v Martin Adams

Terry Jenkins v Ronnie Baxter

Robert Thornton v Tony O'Shea/Brian Dawson

ROUND ONE/PRELIMINARY

Deta Hedman v Trina Gulliver

Keith Deller v Colin McGarry

Lisa Ashton v Paul Hogan

Tony O'Shea v Brian Dawson

World Senior Darts Matchplay: Schedule and results

Friday May 27

Evening Session (1900 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

First/Second Round (Best of 15 legs)

Trina Gulliver v Deta Hedman (R1)

Keith Deller v Colin McGarry (R1)

John Lowe v Kevin Painter (R2)

Phil Taylor v Gulliver/Hedman (R2)

Saturday May 28

Afternoon session (1300 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

First/Second Round (Best of 15 legs)

Tony O'Shea v Brian Dawson (R1)

Lisa Ashton v Paul Hogan (R1)

John Part v Peter Manley (R2)

Deller/McGarry v Peter Evison (R2)

Evening Session (1900 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 2

First/Second Round (Best of 15 legs)

Terry Jenkins v Ronnie Baxter (R2)

O'Shea/Dawson v Robert Thornton (R2)

Martin Adams v Bob Anderson (R2)

Ashton/Hogan v Larry Butler (R2)

Sunday May 29

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

Quarter-finals (Best of 15 legs)

Jenkins/Baxter v Thornton/O'Shea/Dawson

Ashton/Hogan/Butler v Adams/Anderson

Taylor/Gulliver/Hedman v Part/Manley

Lowe/Painter v Deller/McGarry/Evison

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

Semi-Finals (Best of 17 legs)

Two matches

Final (Best of 17 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Seniors Matchplay on?

The World Senior Darts Matchplay will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport 1 & 2. In other territories, it will be shown on Sport 1 in Germany and the rest of the world can purchase an event pass by clicking here from 247.tv for £5 per session or £10 per event.

World Senior Matchplay ticket information

Tickets are still available. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.

World Seniors Format

All sets are best of three legs

First Round - Best of 15 legs

Second Round - Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 17 legs

Final - Best of 17 legs

World Senior Darts Masters Odds

Phil Taylor (7/4)

Robert Thornton (4/1)

Martin Adams (5/1)

Kevin Painter (5/1)

Terry Jenkins (14/1)

Paul Hogan (18/1)

Tony O'Shea (18/1)

Ronnie Baxter (22/1)

John Part (25/1)

Larry Butler (33/1)

Lisa Ashton (33/1)

Peter Evison (33/1)

Colin McGarry (40/1)

Brian Dawson (66/1)

Peter Manley (80/1)

Keith Deller (100/1)

John Lowe (250/1)

Bob Anderson (350/1)

Deta Hedman (350/1)

Trina Gulliver (500/1)

World Seniors prize money

Winner: £10,000

Runner-Up: £5000

Semi-Finalists: £2500

Quarter-Finalists: £1250

Last 16: £750

