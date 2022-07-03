The Power was bidding to win his first seniors title having finished runner-up to David Cameron at the Masters event but struggled in his opening two victories over Deta Hedman and Peter Manley.

However, he averaged an impressive 88 during a thrilling 12-10 victory over Kevin Painter in Sunday night's semi-final and maintained that momentum against the World Seniors champion when surging into an early 4-2 lead.

The 16-time world champion kept his nose in front and even had a match dart when 8-6 ahead but he missed double 16 as his Scottish opponent went on to level matters at 8-8 and force a tie-break.

The next four legs were shared before Thornton, who famously beat Taylor in the 2012 UK Open final, moved 11-10 ahead and then broke the Power throw to take the title.

Thornton had previously Martin Adams 9-7 in a fantastic semi-final in which both players averaged over 92 while his earlier victims were Brian Dawson and Terry Jenkins.

World Senior Darts Matchplay: Tournament results

Friday July 1

Evening Session (1900 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

First/Second Round (Best of 15 legs)

Trina Gulliver 5-8 Deta Hedman (R1)

Keith Deller 3-8 Colin McGarry (R1)

John Lowe 0-8 Kevin Painter (R2)

Phil Taylor 8-4 Deta Hedman (R2)

Saturday July 2

Afternoon session (1300 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

First/Second Round (Best of 15 legs)

Tony O'Shea 7-9 Brian Dawson (R1)

Lisa Ashton 8-5 Paul Hogan (R1)

John Part 10-11 Peter Manley (R2)

Colin McGarry 8-0 Peter Evison (R2)

Evening Session (1900 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 2

First/Second Round (Best of 15 legs)

Terry Jenkins 8-5 Ronnie Baxter (R2)

Brian Dawson 5-8 Robert Thornton (R2)

Martin Adams 8-2 Bob Anderson (R2)

Lisa Ashton 8-4 Larry Butler (R2)

Sunday July 3

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

Quarter-finals (Best of 15 legs)

Terry Jenkins 6-8 Robert Thornton

Lisa Ashton 0-8 Martin Adams

Phil Taylor 8-4 Peter Manley

Kevin Painter 8-5 Colin McGarry

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

Semi-Finals (Best of 17 legs)

Robert Thornton 9-7 Martin Adams

Phil Taylor 12-10 Kevin Painter

Final (Best of 17 legs)

Robert Thornton 12-10 Phil Taylor

