Robert Thornton produced a stirring comeback to defeat Phil Taylor in a gripping World Seniors Matchplay final in Hull.
The Power was bidding to win his first seniors title having finished runner-up to David Cameron at the Masters event but struggled in his opening two victories over Deta Hedman and Peter Manley.
However, he averaged an impressive 88 during a thrilling 12-10 victory over Kevin Painter in Sunday night's semi-final and maintained that momentum against the World Seniors champion when surging into an early 4-2 lead.
The 16-time world champion kept his nose in front and even had a match dart when 8-6 ahead but he missed double 16 as his Scottish opponent went on to level matters at 8-8 and force a tie-break.
The next four legs were shared before Thornton, who famously beat Taylor in the 2012 UK Open final, moved 11-10 ahead and then broke the Power throw to take the title.
Thornton had previously Martin Adams 9-7 in a fantastic semi-final in which both players averaged over 92 while his earlier victims were Brian Dawson and Terry Jenkins.
