The afternoon session kicks off at 1pm and features two previous champions of the event in Rob Cross and James Wade and promises to be an exciting afternoon of darts.

Here's our match-by-match guide of all the action...

World Matchplay: Sunday July 18

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1300 & 1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1300 & 1900 BST) Format: Best of 19 legs. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

AFTERNOON SESSION - 1pm

Krzysztof Ratajski (8/11) v Brendan Dolan (11/10)

Head to Head: 2-0 (TV: 0-0)

Meetings since start of 2020: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

Last Meeting: 7-4 Ratajski (Players Championship 18, September 2020)

Career PDC Titles: 7-8 (TV: 0-0)

Titles This Season: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

Sundays action commences with a match between the ‘Polish Eagle’ and ‘The History Maker’ in what seems a difficult game to call.

Ratajski is the seed and the slight favourite in the contest but his floor form hasn’t been as fruitful as previous seasons so far with two quarter finals the best he’s mustered in the twenty events in 2021. That aside however he did manage to reach the Quarter-Final of the UK Open where he lost 10-7 to Michael Van Gerwen despite a blistering start where he was nigh on unplayable early on.

He reached the Quarter-Final of this event also last year before losing to ‘Bully Boy’ Michael Smith in a terrific encounter. That was after two victories and excellent performances versus Jermaine Wattimena and Gabriel Clemens in the earlier rounds.

His yearly statistics remain seriously impressive too. A 97.43 yearly average is superb, his 180 per leg ratio of 0.25 is good and his match win percentage of 58.49% is very respectable. Perhaps the only thing he’s been lacking is his ton plus outshots, where he’s won just 8.93% of his legs through this method.

Dolan didn’t fair quite as well as his opponent in the UK Open, losing in the Last 16, 10-9 to Simon Whitlock but he’s been tremendous in the Players Championship events so far this year. He’s won one, finished runner up in another and had runs to the Semi-Final on three occasions along with two further Quarter-Final appearances.

The Northern Irishman made an adjustment to his game late last year and he now throws a bit quicker. This has made him look much better and he narrowly lost in the World Championships to the eventual winner, Gerwyn Price. Pushing the ‘Iceman’ all the way.

He’s never been the biggest of 180 hitters at just 0.18 per leg, a statistics that is only better than Glen Durrant amongst this years Matchplay field but his seasonal average of 96.33 is almost a two point increase on last years figure of 94.51. This has helped him achieve a match win percentage of 73.33% during 2021. Only bettered by three of this field.

Dolan wins a higher percentage of his legs courtesy of 100+ outshot than his opponent at 10.53%. He’s also had the higher checkout in 53% of his matches compared to Ratajski at 39% and that could be the difference in determining the winner in a tight match.

Score Prediction: Krzysztof Ratajski 12-13 Brendan Dolan

Suggested Bet: Dolan to win and have the highest checkout at 9/4 (SkyBet)

Suggested Bet: Match to go to a Sudden Death Leg at 20/1 (SkyBet)

Glen Durrant (23/10) v Callan Rydz (1/3)

Head to Head: 1-1 (TV: 0-0)

Meetings since start of 2020: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

Last Meeting: 6-4 Rydz (Players Championship 29, October 2019)

Career PDC Titles: 3-1 (TV: 1-0)

Titles This Season: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

Second up in the afternoon is a battle of two Englishmen, Glen Durrant and Callan Rydz and it’s the seed, ‘Duzza’ who starts the underdog here after losing his form.

Twice a Semi-Finalist in this event, the 2020 Premier League Champion is having a year to forget. He lost all matches he played in the Premier League and suffered first match defeats in both The Masters and the UK Open.

His floor form hasn’t been much better either with a Quarter Final run at Players Championship Three his best effort to date. That event was also the last time he won two consecutive matches. He’s won just five of his last thirty matches and this included a spell of 17 straight defeats in all competitions and you have to go back to 20th September 2020 for when he last registered a ton plus average – he’s played 63 matches since then. Strangely since then he’s only had two ton plus averages hit against him.

His seasonal stats this year are the worst of the field across the board too. With his seasonal average (86.80), 180 per leg ratio (0.09), leg win percentage (37.84%) and match win percentage (29.27%) all ranking lowest of the 32 players. Interestingly however the percentage of legs he wins courtesy of a ton plus outshout is the best in the field at 18.57%. It’s worth noting here his average in 2020 was 95.91 to show just how much of a decline he’s experiencing at present.

Callan Rydz on the other hand is on the up and enjoying a good year. He had a decent UK Open, reaching the Last 32 after registering impressive victories over Ross Smith and Jermaine Wattimena.

He’s also done very well on the floor. He won Players Championship Two at the start of the year and he’s followed that up with a Semi-Final at Players Championship 16. He’s inside the Top 20 on the Players Championship Order of Merit and that looks even better considering he had to miss Super Series 3 due to issues at the Airport, something at the time Callan was very much aggrieved about.

His stats are also very good. His seasonal average is 94.27, his 180 per leg ratio is 0.24 and leg and match win percentages are 55.19% and 64.58% respectively.

Unfortunately as much as I would like to see ‘Duzza’ bounce back to form this week, on all known form of late I can only predict one winner here and that’s his younger opponent who’s here on his Matchplay debut.

Scoreline Prediction: Glen Durrant 5-10 Callan Rydz

Suggested Bet: Rydz to win -3.5 legs at 5/4 (SkyBet)

Rob Cross (8/13) v Ross Smith (5/4)

Head to Head: 3-2 (TV: 0-0)

Meetings since start of 2020: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

Last Meeting: 6-5 Smith (Players Championship 15, September 2020)

Career PDC Titles: 9-1 (TV: 4-0)

Titles This Season: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

The penultimate match of the afternoon session sees Rob Cross face off against Ross Smith.

‘Voltage’ was the 2019 champion but was dumped out in the opening round by Gabriel Clemens in defence of his crown. He’s had an indifferent season. He suffered early exits in The Masters, UK Open and Premier League and his best efforts on the floor are a Semi-Final and three Quarter-Finals.

His seasonal stats are fairly respectable though. He has a yearly average of 96.05 (up two points on 2020 which was 94.02) and his match win percentage is exactly 60% and he’s a steady if unspectacular 180 hitter at 0.23 per leg.

There was however very promising signs at the fifth and most recent Super Series event where he registered seven 100+ averages from the thirteen matches he played. He then back this up by qualifying for all three of the Euro Tour events through the qualifiers. He’s a lot of ranking money to defend this year so a good run here is extremely important.

His opponent Ross Smith, also enjoyed a fruitful fifth Super Series where he claimed his maiden PDC title, winning Players Championship 19. He’d also gone close at Players Championship 10 where he lost in the final to Michael Smith.

He didn’t quite fair as well in the Euro Tour qualifiers, qualifying for just European Tour 1 but he still did play well, averaging 99.09 and 97.65 in defeat to two players who averaged 100+ themselves. He’s actually notched a 100+ average himself in five of his last ten matches to underline the level he’s currently playing at.

He’s been consistent on the whole all year. His seasonal average of 94.89 is very good and he remains a terrific 180 hitter at 0.30 per leg. When he finds his range he seems to be able to pepper the red bit.

I make this a tough one to call and it could go all the way but I’m narrowly going to favour Cross to win here as he has the slight better match win percentage of the two this year. The safer bet however for me is siding with Smith on the 180 front.

Scoreline Prediction: Rob Cross 13-12 Ross Smith

Suggested Bet: Smith to hit the most 180’s at 10/11 (Betway)

Suggested Bet: Match to go to a sudden death leg at 20/1 (SkyBet)

James Wade (8/13) v Luke Humphries (5/4)

Head to Head: 3-2 (TV: 1-0)

Meetings since start of 2020: 2-1 (TV: 1-0)

Last Meeting: 6-1 Humphries (Players Championship 19, July 2021)

Career PDC Titles: 38-0 (TV: 11-0)

Titles This Season: 1-0 (TV: 1-0)

The afternoon session concludes with a rematch of the UK Open final from March where James Wade won 11-5.

That match was one of four finals Humphries has lost in 2021. Whilst some may find that alarming he’s played well in these finals averaging 96.13. His opponents however have been superb, all averaging 100+: James Wade (102.52), Gerwyn Price (102.25), Jose De Sousa (114.08) and Peter Wright (108.94).

Twice a Quarter Finalist in the Worlds, the former World Youth Champion surprisingly exited at the first hurdle last year to the legend that is Paul Lim. He remains a huge prospect however and it will be no surprise if eventually he picks a World Matchplay or World Championship title in future years.

His current season statistics demonstrate how good ‘Cool Hand’ is. An average of 96.66 for 2021, a match win percentage of 68.57% and 13.12% of his legs have been won by virtue of a ton plus outshot. Surprisingly his 180 per leg ratio has dropped this year to 0.27 (from 0.31 in 2020) but when he finds his range on that section of the board he can be phenomenal at times. He’ll be hoping to make amends for the UK Open final defeat he suffered at the hands of ‘The Machine’ and a recent 6-1 victory over him will have done his confidence no harm whatsoever.

James Wade needs no introduction having seemingly been around for ages now. A previous winner of this event in 2007, a period in which he was arguably the biggest threat to Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor’s dominance.

He’s had a resurgence in recent years and is now sitting a lofty fourth in PDC Order of Merit, the highest placed Englishman. We’ve already mentioned he’s won the UK Open title this year but he’s been very respectable elsewhere. He reached the Quarter-Final of The Masters and finished sixth in the Premier League.

On the floor despite not winning an event, he’s been there or thereabouts. He was runner up at Players Championship 7 and has also reached a Semi-Final and three Quarter-Finals despite missing five of the twenty events.

His seasonal stats show him averaging 96.27 for 2021, winning 65.38% of his matches and winning 12.36% of his legs courtesy of a ton plus checkout. His 180 hitting has never been his trump card but even so at 0.21 per leg it’s decent enough when backed up by his consistent 100+ score hitting. Since the Premier League has ended however he’s arguably dropped his standard a little registering just two 100+ averages in twenty three matches.

This isn’t as easy to call but the pace Wade plays at over this longer format probably doesn’t suit Humphries and the fact ‘The Machine’ has hit the highest checkout in 60% of his matches suggests a big finish at the right time could turn this match in his favour.

Predicted Scoreline: James Wade 10-7 Luke Humphries

Suggested Bet: Wade to win, Humphries to hit the most 180’s and Wade to hit the highest checkout at 7/2 (SkyBet)

EVENING SESSION - 7pm

Joe Cullen (8/11) v Chris Dobey (11/10)

Michael Smith (8/13) v Ryan Searle (5/4)

Peter Wright (1/3) v Danny Noppert (23/10)

Jose de Sousa (2/7) v Gabriel Clemens (13/5)

