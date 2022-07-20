The second round of the World Matchplay concludes at the Winter Gardens on Wednesday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Matchplay: Wednesday July 20 Venue: Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Winter Gardens, Blackpool TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Format: Second round, best of 21 legs. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Noppert: 27.66% This year's UK Open winner Danny Noppert is emerging as a real threat in every big major event. He has won 70 of his 95 matches he’s played so far in 2022 and has reached the latter stages of numerous events. In his opening game he defeated Brendan Dolan 10-6 with an average of 100.70 having trailed 6-4 at the second break. During that game he hit seven 180’s and that’s a part of his game that’s really developed this year. When you factor in he was 58.8% on his doubles too, it was one of the performances of that first round. His seasonal stats have him averaging 94.94 for the campaign with a 180 per leg ratio of 0.28 per leg. His form has been good lately too. He’s won 12 of the 16 matches he’s played in July including a title on the floor a couple of weeks back. He’s also averaged 100+ five times in his last 15 matches. There’s a lot to like about Noppert. He faces Dolan’s Northern Irish colleague in this second round match and the pair recently met at the World Cup of Darts in which Noppert won 4-2, making him lead the head-to-head 6-5, but more importantly he’s won the last six meetings between the pair. Gurney defeated Gary Anderson 10-7 in the first round and the scoreline ended up being closer than it probably should’ve been. His performance wasn’t up to that of Danny as he averaged 92.25, hit five maximums and hit 33.3% of his doubles. That was slightly below his updated seasonal data at 93.03 and a 180 per leg ratio of 0.28. Nevertheless he comes into this in decent form, winning eleven of his last sixteen games in July. He’ll pose a few problems for Noppert but you have to think on all known recent evidence it’ll be the seeded player who advances. Predicted Scoreline: Gurney 7-11 Noppert

Cross: 21.65% The 2019 World Matchplay winner Rob Cross dodged a real bullet in his opening round 11-9 victory against Chris Dobey. He fought back from 8-2 to show plenty of bottle but it was probably more a case of Dobey losing it rather than Cross winning it as he didn't improve his standard a great deal to overturn the result. His statistics from his opening match were an average of 90.52 – the lowest of these remaining players in the bottom half – three 180's and a doubles percentage of 34.4%, struggling particularly on double 20. The seasonal standard set by 'Voltage' suggests he's better than that at 96.75 and 0.25 per leg especially when you consider he's registered nine 100+ averages in his last twenty matches. Results wise though July hasn't been the best month for him. He's won just five of the 10 matches he's played so perhaps he isn't quite at the top his game currently. Similar remarks were made about Jose De Sousa coming into this tournament. He's has only won three of his eight matches in July and averaged less than 90 across the recent Players Championship series of events. He looked decent enough against Gabriel Clemens in round one however who was hammering in the 180s. He won that one 10-6 with an average of 93.55, hit six 180s and his doubles efficiency was 43.5%. All very respectable and all better than that shown by Rob Cross in his opening match. There has been a drop in standards in 2022 from 'The Special One' compared to the previous two years as an average of 94.33 suggests and his 180 per leg ratio is currently 0.31, good but some way below the ratio he was hitting in the early part of 2021. It's also been sixteen games since he achieved a 100+ match average. There's not much between these on previous Head to Heads and it's quite a tough call. The angle to take here is the Match Action Market. Predicted Scoreline: De Sousa 11-9 Rob Cross