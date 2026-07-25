Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen

Three-Dart Average (2026) : 99.36 - 95.79

: 99.36 - 95.79 180s per leg (2026) : 0.32 - 0.27

: 0.32 - 0.27 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 43.04% - 40.26%

: 43.04% - 40.26% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 2 (0) - 0 (0)

SELECTION: 2pts Price to win and hit most 180s at evens (Sky Bet)

It's great to see Gerwyn Price getting back to his brilliant best this week after a difficult season for him and on Friday night he upped his levels further to beat Ross Smith 16-12 with an average of 102.

The Iceman, who headed to Blackpool with question marks over his motivation, has been looking more and more confident throughout the week and if he can find another gear tonight then I expect him to be battling it out with Luke Littler for the title on Sunday.

Even after his win over Smith, he stated his belief that he could potentially contend with Littler over the longer format, saying: "I think there's a lot of players that can get to that [Littler's] level. Is there anyone who can do it as long as him? I think I can and I think there's a couple of players, but he's ruthless at the minute - these 109, 110 averages just look so easy for him."

Obviously he has to get past Gian van Veen first but the young Dutchman has reached this stage without really playing anywhere near where he wants to be.

Van Veen averaged just 93.04 against James Wade and admitted he was fortunate to catch the Machine on a rare off night in Blackpool.

He's also only hit nine 180s throughout the tournament (0.13 per leg) compared to Price's 21 (0.33 per leg) so I'm backing the Welshman to hit more maximums tonight in a victory.

Scoreline Prediction: 17-12