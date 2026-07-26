World Matchplay darts 2026: Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price final predictions, betting tips, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV time

Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price collide in Sunday night's 2026 Betfred World Matchplay final in Blackpool so check out our preview with statistics and tips.
Luke Littler (1/8) v Gerwyn Price (13/2)
- Venue: Winter Gardens, Blackpool
- TV Coverage and start time: Sky Sports (2000 BST)
- Format: Best of 35 legs. Must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death
SELECTIONS: 2pts Luke Littler to throw 16+ 180s and 3+ 100+ checkouts at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Under 28.5 legs in the match at evens (General), 1pt Nine dart finish in the match at 5/1 (General)
The bookies think a nine dart finish is more likely than the world number four winning the World Matchplay final. That speaks volumes doesn't it?
Luke Littler was obviously head and shoulders above everyone else before this week but now it feels like he's entirely out of reach. Averages of 109.53, 113.68, 109.57 and 110.88 in his previous four games means he's well on track to beat the winning tournament average record of 106.31 set by Phil Taylor in 2010.
His performances and statistics are totally and utterly ridiculous - especially over the longer format - and it would take something superhuman from Gerwyn Price to stop him.
Now we have seen Price produce huge numbers in the past but he'd need to average well over 105 in a best of 35 leg match to give Littler a scare, let alone win, and that's why a nine-dart finish from either player at 5/1 is seen as more likely.
It's understandable, too. Littler has already hit one earlier in the tournament and came agonisingly close to more. He's hit 54 180s so far at a rate of 0.68 per leg which is absolutely insane. The Nuke has also hit six televised perfect legs in his career, while Price has managed seven including one against Littler last year.
As far as the result is concerned, I'd hate to say it's a foregone conclusion but I just can't see anything other than a relentless victory for Littler, and that's why I'm going under 28.5 legs.
Even if he wins even quicker than that, he should still hit at least 16 180s when you consider the rate he's been firing them in while we can expect at least a handful of 100+ checkouts too. He managed 16 maximums against Dirk van Duijvenbode in a match that only lasted 22 legs and 17 against Josh Rock in just 23.
As for Price, it's great to see him back in a major final with the crowd well and truly behind him but it will take a darting miracle for him to get his hands on the Phil Taylor Trophy.
Scoreline Prediction: 18-10
Littler v Price: Head-to-head record
- Overall Head-to-Head: 20-8
- Televised meetings: 20-7
- Finals: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)
- 2026 meetings: 9-1 (TV: 9-1)
There was a time not too long ago when Gerwyn Price had an incredibly good head-to-head record over Luke Littler.
From June 2024 to March 2025 he won six meetings in a row, including their only ever final in a World Series event that he won 8-1!
Since then Littler has won 16 of their last 17 and all of their previous nine.
However, their most recent battle in the Premier League semi-final went right down to a deciding leg while Price also pushed him to a ninth set in their Masters semi-final back in February.
The Iceman certainly isn't one of those players who is mentally beaten before a dart is thrown, but ultimately he's just falling short due to Littler's brilliance.
And over best of 35 legs, I don't think he'll be able to get too close this time.
2026 World Matchplay Statistics
- Tournament Average
Littler: 110.88
Price: 98.02
- 100+ averages
Littler: 4 (109.53, 113.68, 109.57 and 110.88)
Price: 1 (102.78)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Littler: 54 (0.68)
Price: 27 (0.30)
- Checkout %
Littler: 48.21%
Price: 46.22%
- 100+ Checkouts
Littler: 7 (High: 141)
Price: 6 (High: 161)
The gulf between both players averages and 180 hitting are massive but on the plus side for Gerwyn Price, at least his finishing is almost as clinical.
His concern tonight is whether he'll score well enough to get those chances to put the pressure on Littler.
Littler v Price: Routes to the final
LUKE LITTLER
- R1: 10-6 v Springer
Average: 109.53
180s: 7
Checkout %: 43.48%
- R2: 11-8 v Aspinall
Average: 113.68
180s: 14
100+ Checkouts: 3 (126, 121, 108)
Checkout %: 44%
- QF: 16-7 v Rock
Average: 109.57
180s: 17
100+ Checkouts: 1 (100)
Checkout %: 53.33%
- SF: 17-10 v Van Duijvenbode
Average: 110.88
180s: 16
Checkout %: 50%
GERWYN PRICE
- R1: 11-9 v Schindler
Average: 93.88
180s: 4
Checkout %: 50%
- R2: 11-5 v Cross
Average: 97.84
180s: 7
Checkout %: 50%
- QF: 16-12 v Smith
Average: 102.78
180s: 10
Checkout %: 45.71%
- SF: 17-10 v Van Veen
Average: 96.65
180s: 6
Checkout %: 50%
World Matchplay Darts: Draw Bracket and Results
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen
- (8) Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse
- (9) Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld
- (4) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding
- (13) Chris Dobey 11-13 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (5) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta
- (12) Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce
- (2) Luke Humphries 7-10 Cameron Menzies
- (15) Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets
- (7) Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler
- (10) Danny Noppert 3-10 Rob Cross
- (3) Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (14) Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall
- (6) James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena
- (11) Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall (16)
- (8) Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting (9)
- (4) Michael van Gerwen 12-14 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (5) Jonny Clayton 7-11 Gary Anderson (12)
- Cameron Menzies v W/O Ross Smith (15) (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)
- (7) Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross
- (3) Gian van Veen 14-12 Wessel Nijman (14)
- (6) James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle (11)
QUARTER-FINALS
- (1) Luke Littler 16-7 Josh Rock (8)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 16-13 Gary Anderson (12)
- (15) Ross Smith 12-16 Gerwyn Price (7)
- (3) Gian van Veen 16-12 James Wade (6)
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Luke Littler 17-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (7) Gerwyn Price 17-10 Gian van Veen (3)
World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule
- Click here for Sky Bet odds
- * Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death
Saturday July 18 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse
- Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld
- Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer
- Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen
Sunday July 19
Morning Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 13-11 Chris Dobey
- Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce
- Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding
- Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta
Evening Session (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor
- James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena
- Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall
Monday July 20 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets
- Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler
- Cameron Menzies 10-7 Luke Humphries
- Rob Cross 10-3 Danny Noppert
Tuesday July 21 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Gary Anderson 11-7 Jonny Clayton
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 14-12 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall
- Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting
Wednesday July 22 (1900 BST)T)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ross Smith w/o (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)
- Gian van Veen 14-12 Wessel Nijman
- Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross
- James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle
Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 16-13 Gary Anderson
- Luke Littler 16-7 Josh Rock
Friday July 24 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ross Smith 12-16 Gerwyn Price
- Gian van Veen 16-13 James Wade
Saturday July 25 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Gerwyn Price 17-10 Gian van Veen
- Luke Littler 17-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Sunday July 26 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price
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