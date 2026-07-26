World Matchplay darts 2026: Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price final predictions, betting tips, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV time

SELECTIONS: 2pts Luke Littler to throw 16+ 180s and 3+ 100+ checkouts at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Under 28.5 legs in the match at evens (General), 1pt Nine dart finish in the match at 5/1 (General)

The bookies think a nine dart finish is more likely than the world number four winning the World Matchplay final. That speaks volumes doesn't it?

Luke Littler was obviously head and shoulders above everyone else before this week but now it feels like he's entirely out of reach. Averages of 109.53, 113.68, 109.57 and 110.88 in his previous four games means he's well on track to beat the winning tournament average record of 106.31 set by Phil Taylor in 2010.

His performances and statistics are totally and utterly ridiculous - especially over the longer format - and it would take something superhuman from Gerwyn Price to stop him.

Now we have seen Price produce huge numbers in the past but he'd need to average well over 105 in a best of 35 leg match to give Littler a scare, let alone win, and that's why a nine-dart finish from either player at 5/1 is seen as more likely.

It's understandable, too. Littler has already hit one earlier in the tournament and came agonisingly close to more. He's hit 54 180s so far at a rate of 0.68 per leg which is absolutely insane. The Nuke has also hit six televised perfect legs in his career, while Price has managed seven including one against Littler last year.

As far as the result is concerned, I'd hate to say it's a foregone conclusion but I just can't see anything other than a relentless victory for Littler, and that's why I'm going under 28.5 legs.

Even if he wins even quicker than that, he should still hit at least 16 180s when you consider the rate he's been firing them in while we can expect at least a handful of 100+ checkouts too. He managed 16 maximums against Dirk van Duijvenbode in a match that only lasted 22 legs and 17 against Josh Rock in just 23.

As for Price, it's great to see him back in a major final with the crowd well and truly behind him but it will take a darting miracle for him to get his hands on the Phil Taylor Trophy.

Scoreline Prediction: 18-10