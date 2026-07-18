World Matchplay darts 2026: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2026 Betfred World Matchplay continues on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session: Sunday July 19 TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1300 BST

Sky Sports, 1300 BST Format: First round, best of 19 legs Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Chris Dobey v Dirk van Duijvenbode Three-Dart Average (2026) : 97.63 - 96.03

: 97.63 - 96.03 180s per leg (2026) : 0.35 - 0.24

: 0.35 - 0.24 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 39.45% - 36.39%

: 39.45% - 36.39% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 2 (0) - 0 (0) SELECTION: 2pts over 12.5 180s in Dobey v van Duijvenbode at 27/20 (BetMGM) The PDC have scheduled a potential 180 fest to kick start the Sunday afternoon session as Chris Dobey meets Dirk van Duijvenbode. Both are among - as ever - the most prolific maximum hitters on the circuit this season and if this proves to be as lengthy a contest as I'm expecting then we can expect fireworks. I'm going over 12.5 match 180s but in terms of a winner, I'm giving the edge to Dobey, who has the added confidence of winning two titles this season. Scoreline Prediction: 10-8 CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL WORLD MATCHPLAY TOURNAMENT PREVIEW AND STATS

Gary Anderson v Ryan Joyce Three-Dart Average (2026) : 98.63 - 90.78

: 98.63 - 90.78 180s per leg (2026) : 0.34 - 0.17

: 0.34 - 0.17 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 42.82% - 38.59%

: 42.82% - 38.59% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 0 (0) - 0 (0) Gary Anderson may not have added to his career title haul this year but statistically he's again one of the highest performing players on the circuit and should be able to deal with Ryan Joyce. However, the Flying Scotamsn has struggled in Blackpool over the past five years having failed to get past the second round, so it's just as well he's up against a player who is still searching for his first Winter Gardens victory at the fourth attempt. Scoreline Prediction: 10-6

Michael van Gerwen v Andrew Gilding Three-Dart Average (2026) : 96.9 - 93.7

: 96.9 - 93.7 180s per leg (2026) : 0.29 - 0.24

: 0.29 - 0.24 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 38.6% - 40.01%

: 38.6% - 40.01% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 3 (0) - 0 (0) SELECTION: 1pt Andrew Gilding to beat MVG at 9/4 (BetMGM) It'll be a rare treat for afternoon ticket holders at a major to see Michael van Gerwen on the schedule and they'll be equally pleased to be seeing cult hero Andrew Gilding as his opponent. Goldfinger of course famously defeated MVG to win his only major title at the UK Open a few seasons back but since then he's proved it was no flash in the pan as he's continued to climb up the rankings and be a constant threat on the stage and floor. He's even reached the quarter-finals here in the last two seasons and 12 months ago gave Luke Littler a massive scare before bowing out 16-14. If Van Gerwen, who has picked up three titles this season, is at his best he should probably win but that's certainly no guarantee these days and the methodical Gilding can take him down. Scoreline Prediction: 7-10

Jonny Clayton v Damon Heta Three-Dart Average (2026) : 95.92 - 94.17

: 95.92 - 94.17 180s per leg (2026) : 0.30 - 0.23

: 0.30 - 0.23 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 42.66% - 41.76%

: 42.66% - 41.76% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 0 (0) - 0 (0) Jonny Clayton rounds off the afternoon session against Damon Heta and I'm expecting a fairly routine victory for the Ferret. The Welshman would desperately love to go on another big run here having been runner-up here back in 2023 and also reached the semi-finals 12 months ago whereas Heta tends to struggle here having crashed out in round one in four of his five appearances. Statistically Clayton is the sharper player and should also be expected to hit most 180s given their respective maximum per leg ratios in 2026. Scoreline Prediction: 10-5

Ryan Searle v William O’Connor Three-Dart Average (2026) : 94.73 - 93.18

: 94.73 - 93.18 180s per leg (2026) : 0.26 - 0.23

: 0.26 - 0.23 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 40.28% - 39.84%

: 40.28% - 39.84% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 1 (0) - 0 (0) Ryan Searle is appearing on the World Matchplay stage for the sixth successive season but this is remarkably William O'Connor's Winter Gardens debut despite all his years on the circuit. Blackpool experience tends to be crucial and that's why I have to give the edge to Heavy Metal, who also won a ranking title for the seventh year in a row back in March and continues to be one of the most consistent operators around. Scoreline Prediction: 10-6

James Wade v Jermaine Wattimena Three-Dart Average (2026) : 94.68 - 93,78

: 94.68 - 93,78 180s per leg (2026) : 0.23 - 0.26

: 0.23 - 0.26 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 42.8% - 38.8%

: 42.8% - 38.8% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 1 (0) - 0 (0) SELECTION: 1pt James Wade to win and hit most 180s at 11/4 (Sky Bet) The seasonal stats have to go out of the window when James Wade appears on a major stage, especially at Blackpool where his record is outstanding. The Machine adores playing in front of genuine darts fans and the Winter Gardens is where some of his finest performances have come down the years and even as recently as last year he averaged over 100 for the tournament en route to finishing runner-up to Luke Littler. Jermaine Wattimena also gave Littler a scare last year before bowing out 13-11 in round two but he'll have the crowd against him tonight and I fancy an inspired Wade to breeze through. Scoreline Prediction: 10-5