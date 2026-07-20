World Matchplay darts 2026: Day three predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2026 Betfred World Matchplay continues on Monday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Ross Smith v Kevin Doets Three-Dart Average (2026) : 95.86 - 96.37

: 95.86 - 96.37 180s per leg (2026) : 0.34 - 0.36

: 0.34 - 0.36 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 41.14% - 41.23%

: 41.14% - 41.23% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 2 (0) - 1 (0) SELECTION: 1pt Over 13.5 180s in Smith v Doets at 9/4 (William Hill) There's no guarantees in darts but this is surely bound to be a 180 fest. Both players are known for their heavy scoring and prolific rate at hitting maximums while they've both enjoyed impressive seasons, winning three titles between them. I fancy Kevin Doets as a dark horse to come through this section of the draw but this is going to be an entertaining clash that may require extra legs to settle. And if that proves to be the case then we have to go high on the 180s. Scoreline Prediction: 10-12

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler Three-Dart Average (2026) : 99.36 - 92.82

: 99.36 - 92.82 180s per leg (2026) : 0.32 - 0.29

: 0.32 - 0.29 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 43.04% - 36.92%

: 43.04% - 36.92% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 2 (0) - 0 (0) SELECTION: 2pts Gerwyn Price to win and hit most 180s at 11/10 (Sky Bet) Gerwyn Price has made no secret about his lack of motivation with darts this season but he's still managed to pick up a couple of titles and boasts one of the highest seasonal averages on the circuit. I do question whether he will go all the way in Blackpool but he should still have plenty too much firepower for Martin Schindler, who has lost all four of his previous matches at the Winter Gardens. Scoreline Prediction: 10-5