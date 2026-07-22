World Matchplay darts 2026: Day six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2026 Betfred World Matchplay continues on Thursday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
World Matchplay: Thursday July 23
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1900 BST
- Format: Quarter-finals, best of 31 legs
SL Acca: 2pts Anderson (-2.5) & Littler (-6.5) both to win at 9/4 with Sky Bet
Gary Anderson v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Three-Dart Average (2026): 98.63 - 96.03
- 180s per leg (2026): 0.34 - 0.35
- Checkout Percentage (2026): 42.82% - 36.39%
- Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 0 (0) - 0 (0)
This is Gary Anderson's best run in Blackpool since he lifted the trophy way back in 2018 and the way he's been playing this week has given darts fans some hope that he can end his eight-year wait for a ninth major PDC title.
The Flying Scotsman, who also reached the World Matchplay final during the Covid edition in Milton Keynes in 2020, averaged a staggering 109 during his first round demolition of Ryan Joyce before overcoming Jonny Clayton with a more battling performance.
Anderson may not have the same kind of staying power over the longer formats that he possessed in his peak years but I'd still fancy him to hold his game together more reliably than the combustable Dirk van Duijvenbode, who doesn't have much of a track record at this distance.
The one and only previous occasion he got this far at the World Matchplay came in 2022 when he was soundly brushed aside 16-11 by Danny Noppert and while I expect him to produce bursts of high scoring power, I don't think he's got the mental strength and calmness under pressure to take out Anderson.
I wouldn't like to predict who will hit most maximums given their 180 per leg ratios are very similar this season but they should combine for at least 20 of them unless the match result is too one sided.
Scoreline Prediction: 16-12
Luke Littler v Josh Rock
- Three-Dart Average (2026): 101.00 - 94.7
- 180s per leg (2026): 0.43 - 0.33
- Checkout Percentage (2026): 42.82% - 36.29%
- Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 4 (3) - 1 (0)
SELECTION: 5pts Luke Littler to hit 10+ 180s in the match at evens (Sky Bet)
Nobody needs reminding what happened when Luke Littler and Josh Rock last met on the Winter Gardens stage two years ago.
That was their first of nine meetings in the PDC rankings and Littler has won the lot, often with few difficulties.
Their second encounter was a European Tour final that went to a deciding leg, while Rock did push him hard in the UK Open semi-finals earlier this season and a Premier League weekly quarter-final, but generally speaking the Northern Irishman's high energy style does suit the world number one down to the ground.
Over this course and distance, it's hard to see anything other than a 10th victory in a row for Littler, especially when you look at how they've both reached the quarter-finals.
The Nuke is on course to break the long standing World Matchplay winning tournament average record of 106.31 having already posted efforts of 109 and 113 whereas Rock has battled through with efforts in the low 90s.
Even if it's one-way traffic and we don't see 'that' many of the possible legs, I'd still expect Littler to reach double figures for 180s in a resounding win.
Scoreline Prediction: 16-8
World Matchplay Darts: Draw Bracket
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen
- (8) Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse
- (9) Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld
- (4) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding
- (13) Chris Dobey 11-13 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (5) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta
- (12) Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce
- (2) Luke Humphries 7-10 Cameron Menzies
- (15) Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets
- (7) Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler
- (10) Danny Noppert 3-10 Rob Cross
- (3) Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (14) Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall
- (6) James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena
- (11) Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall (16)
- (8) Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting (9)
- (4) Michael van Gerwen 12-14 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (5) Jonny Clayton 7-11 Gary Anderson (12)
- Cameron Menzies v W/O Ross Smith (15) (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)
- (7) Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross
- (3) Gian van Veen 12-14 Wessel Nijman (14)
- (6) James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle (11)
QUARTER-FINALS
- (1) Luke Littler v Josh Rock (8)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Gary Anderson (12)
- (15) Ross Smith v Gerwyn Price (7)
- (14) Wessel Nijman v James Wade (6)
World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule
- Click here for Sky Bet odds
- * Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death
Saturday July 18 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse
- Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld
- Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer
- Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen
Sunday July 19
Morning Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 13-11 Chris Dobey
- Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce
- Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding
- Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta
Evening Session (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor
- James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena
- Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall
Monday July 20 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets
- Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler
- Cameron Menzies 10-7 Luke Humphries
- Rob Cross 10-3 Danny Noppert
Tuesday July 21 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Gary Anderson 11-7 Jonny Clayton
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 14-12 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall
- Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting
Wednesday July 22 (1900 BST)T)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ross Smith w/o (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)
- Gian van Veen 14-12 Wessel Nijman
- Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross
- James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle
Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Gary Anderson v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Luke Littler v Josh Rock
Friday July 24 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Two matches
Saturday July 25 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Sunday July 26 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
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