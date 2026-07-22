World Matchplay darts 2026: Day six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

Gary Anderson v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Three-Dart Average (2026) : 98.63 - 96.03

: 98.63 - 96.03 180s per leg (2026) : 0.34 - 0.35

: 0.34 - 0.35 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 42.82% - 36.39%

: 42.82% - 36.39% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 0 (0) - 0 (0)

This is Gary Anderson's best run in Blackpool since he lifted the trophy way back in 2018 and the way he's been playing this week has given darts fans some hope that he can end his eight-year wait for a ninth major PDC title.

The Flying Scotsman, who also reached the World Matchplay final during the Covid edition in Milton Keynes in 2020, averaged a staggering 109 during his first round demolition of Ryan Joyce before overcoming Jonny Clayton with a more battling performance.

Anderson may not have the same kind of staying power over the longer formats that he possessed in his peak years but I'd still fancy him to hold his game together more reliably than the combustable Dirk van Duijvenbode, who doesn't have much of a track record at this distance.

The one and only previous occasion he got this far at the World Matchplay came in 2022 when he was soundly brushed aside 16-11 by Danny Noppert and while I expect him to produce bursts of high scoring power, I don't think he's got the mental strength and calmness under pressure to take out Anderson.

I wouldn't like to predict who will hit most maximums given their 180 per leg ratios are very similar this season but they should combine for at least 20 of them unless the match result is too one sided.

Scoreline Prediction: 16-12