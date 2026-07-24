World Matchplay darts 2026: Day seven predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

Ross Smith v Gerwyn Price

Three-Dart Average (2026) : 95.86 - 99.36

: 95.86 - 99.36 180s per leg (2026) : 0.34 - 0.32

: 0.34 - 0.32 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 41.14% - 43.04%

: 41.14% - 43.04% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 2 (0) - 2 (0)

SELECTION: 2pts Over 19.5 180s in Smith v Price at 5/4 (General)

Gerwyn Price headed to Blackpool with question marks over his confidence and motivation levels but both must be building steadily after reaching the quarter-finals.

That said, his performances against Martin Schindler and Rob Cross were comfortably below his very best and he'll probably have to raise his game against a very fresh Ross Smith, who reached this stage by virtue of Cameron Menzies' unfortunate illness.

Smith previously looked dangerous during a 10-6 victory over Kevin Doets in which he averaged 100 and fired in seven 180s and I expect plenty more maximums during this potential thriller.

Price, who defeated the in-form Smith 8-6 in a European Tour final earlier this season, has a slightly lower 180 per leg rate than his opponent but he's still been pretty prolific in Blackpool and if we see a good chunk of the legs played then 20 or more seems more than viable.

As for the winner, I'm siding with Smith to reach his maiden World Matchplay semi-final.

Scoreline Prediction: 16-13