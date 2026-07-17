World Matchplay darts 2026: Day one predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2026 Betfred World Matchplay gets under way at the Winter Gardens on Saturday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Josh Rock v Luke Woodhouse Three-Dart Average (2026) : 101.00 - 91.96

: 101.00 - 91.96 180s per leg (2026) : 0.43 - 0.24

: 0.43 - 0.24 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 42.82% - 38.59%

: 42.82% - 38.59% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 4 (3) - 0 (0) Luke Woodhouse is currently enjoying his most progressive season yet having won a maiden PDC ranking title on the Pro Tour before picking up a European Tour title just 12 days later. This came as no surprise to any knowledgable darts fans who have witnessed his growth over the past couple of years while his runs to the fourth round of the last two World Championships prove he can produce big performances on the major stage. CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL WORLD MATCHPLAY TOURNAMENT PREVIEW AND STATS

He's yet to win a match on the World Matchplay stage and this first-round draw is certainly not ideal but I can foresee a minor upset on opening night, especially given Josh Rock has struggled to find his best form this season due to a highly disappointing Premier League debut. Prediction: 7-10

Stephen Bunting v Niels Zonneveld Three-Dart Average (2026) : 95.45 - 94.04

: 95.45 - 94.04 180s per leg (2026) : 0.31 - 0.34

: 0.31 - 0.34 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 37.93% - 38.18%

: 37.93% - 38.18% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 0 (0) - 0 (0) SELECTION: 1pt Niels Zonneveld to win and hit most 180s at 3/1 (Sky Bet) Stephen Bunting hasn't had too much to shout about this season and faces a tricky opening round against Niels Zonneveld. Blackpool isn't exactly a happy Bunting ground for the Bullet either, having reached just two quarter-finals in 11 previous visits here while he's been a first-round casualty on seven occasions. We don't know what Zonneveld can do here because this is his Winter Gardens debut thanks to a steady climb up the rankings and in March this year he reached back-to-back European Tour semi-finals, including a victory over Luke Littler in the Belgian Darts Open. I sense a shock could be on the cards and I'm also throwing in the most 180s for the power scoring Zonneveld, who has a slightly higher maximum per leg rate than Bunting this season. Scoreline Prediction: 6-10