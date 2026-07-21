World Matchplay darts 2026: Day four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2026 Betfred World Matchplay continues on Tuesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Jonny Clayton v Gary Anderson Three-Dart Average (2026) : 95.92 - 98.63

: 95.92 - 98.63 180s per leg (2026) : 0.30 - 0.34

: 0.30 - 0.34 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 42.66% - 42.82%

: 42.66% - 42.82% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 0 (0) - 0 (0) Gary Anderson produced one of the finest displays ever seen on the Winter Gardens stage on Sunday as he battered Ryan Joyce 10-2 with an average of 109.96, so inevitably people are already getting excited about the prospect of him winning his second World Matchplay title. Afterwards the Flying Scotsman said: "You get those days sometimes where you can throw with your eyes shut and hit everything, and today was one of those days. I’ve missed a lot of tournaments this year. I play when I can, and honestly I came here not knowing what to expect. The next game will be a completely different game, so we’ll see what happens.” We all know he's capable of these kind of displays but if they happened a lot then he wouldn't have gone so long without winning a major title. Jonny Clayton has been reliably superb on this stage a lot in the last three years, reaching the final in 2023 and the semi-finals 12 months ago, and I fancy him to keep Anderson in check and book his place in the quarter-finals. Scoreline prediction: 11-7

Michael van Gerwen v Dirk van Duijvenbode Three-Dart Average (2026) : 96.9 - 96.03

: 96.9 - 96.03 180s per leg (2026) : 0.29 - 0.35

: 0.29 - 0.35 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 38.6% - 36.39%

: 38.6% - 36.39% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 3 (0) - 0 (0) SELECTION: 1pt Michael van Gerwen to win and Van Duijvenbode to hit most 180s with Sky Bet Michael van Gerwen produced a performance that summed his season up to beat Andrew Gilding 10-6 last time out and he'll much prefer facing Dirk van Duijvenbode tonight. He trailed the methodical Goldfinger 4-1 in a sluggish start before agonisingly missing out on a nine-darted that sparked a much-needed turnaround that saw him run out a 10-6 winner. Afterwards he said: " It was a strange game. I think I had some really good patches and some really poor patches, but when you win the game, that’s the most important thing." You never quite know what you're going to get with MVG these days but the same can certainly be said of his fellow Dutchman, who came through a thriller with Chris Dobey. MVG has won 13 of their 17 meetings including a Players Championship final earlier this season and I wouldn't be at all surprised if this is another occasion when van Duijvenbode's flurry of 180s isn't enough to help him triumph. Scoreline prediction: 11-5

Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall Three-Dart Average (2026) : 101.00 - 95.31

: 101.00 - 95.31 180s per leg (2026) : 0.43 - 0.33

: 0.43 - 0.33 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 42.82% - 36.72%

: 42.82% - 36.72% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 4 (3) - 1 (0) SELECTION: 2pts Luke Littler to win, hit most 180s and the highest checkout at 15/8 (Unibet) Luke Littler made a big statement on opening night with a huge 109 average to sink Nico Springer 10-6, winning each of his last four legs in 11 darts. It's those surges that nobody can really live with, and the longer the format, the more likely it is for his opponents to deal with at least one of these unplayable spells. Nathan Aspinall also impressed on opening night with an average of 105.32 to defeat Joe Cullen 10-5 and if he can repeat those kind of levels, then he will undoubtedly give Littler a push. However, we can't overlook Littler's 16-3 win-loss record over Aspinall and almost all over those were over just best of 11 leg format, so I'm expect the trend to continue. Scoreline prediction: 11-6