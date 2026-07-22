World Matchplay darts 2026: Day five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2026 Betfred World Matchplay continues on Wednesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Cameron Menzies v Ross Smith Three-Dart Average (2026) : 92.11 - 95.86

: 92.11 - 95.86 180s per leg (2026) : 0.29 - 0.34

: 0.29 - 0.34 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 37.43% - 41.14%

: 37.43% - 41.14% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 1 (1) - 2 (0) SELECTION: 2pts Ross Smith to win and hit most 180s at 6/4 (Sky Bet) Cameron Menzies stunned the world and himself to knock Luke Humphries out of the World Matchplay on a memorable Monday night, claiming “no matter what I do in my life, I will take this to my grave.” To complete the upset with a 170 checkout was truly special but now he's got to get his feet back on the ground and beat an opponent he'll feel much more on a par with. Ross Smith opened up with an impressive 10-6 victory over Kevin Doets in which he averaged 100.55 and fired in seven 180s, while he headed into this tournament on the back of winning a couple of titles this season. It would be typical for Menzies to follow such an incredible high in his rollercoaster career with an abrupt exit, and Smith is certainly well capable doing just that with his consistent scoring power. Scoreline Prediction: 7-11

Gian van Veen v Wessel Nijman Three-Dart Average (2026) : 95.79 - 97.70

: 95.79 - 97.70 180s per leg (2026) : 0.27 - 0.34

: 0.27 - 0.34 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 40.26% - 44.08%

: 40.26% - 44.08% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 0 (0) - 8 (0) SELECTION: 2pts Wessel Nijman to win and hit most 180s at 6/5 (Sky Bet) Wessel Nijman is one of my tips for the whole title and made a fairly impressive statement against Dave Chisnall on Sunday as he averaged 98.63 in a 10-5 victory. The rising Dutch star, who has won an incredible eight titles this season, knows he'll probably need to up the ante against Gian van Veen and there's no doubt he's capable of that if required. Nijman doesn't have the best head-to-head records with Van Veen but crucially he won their last meeting on the European Tour 6-1 nack in March to snap a five match losing run on the Pro Tour and since then he's gone from strength to strength while his compatriot has endured a difficult campaign. He's been far more prolific on the 180s front so far in 2026 so I'm backing Nijman to progress with most maximums. Scoreline Prediction: 6-11

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross Three-Dart Average (2026) : 99.36 - 96.01

: 99.36 - 96.01 180s per leg (2026) : 0.32 - 0.26

: 0.32 - 0.26 Checkout Percentage (2026) : 43.04% - 37.56%

: 43.04% - 37.56% Titles won in 2026 (TV titles in brackets): 2 (0) - 1 (0) Gerwyn Price was in debt to the crowd after coming from 6-2 down to defeat Martin Schindler in round one and even he admitted he probably shouldn't still be in the competition. He said: “Without the crowd, I would have lost today. It was probably the worst I’ve played all season. It was a tough one for me, I’m low on confidence at the minute just because I haven’t played a lot. That’s probably one of those game I should have lost, but I’ve won and I’m still in the tournament. I’ll put some hours on the board tomorrow." He may need a lot of hours on the board ahead of racing a resurgent Rob Cross, who brushed aside the dangerous Danny Nopperty 10-3 with an average of 97 and 53% on his doubles. Voltage has put aside his personal life issues to reach a couple of finals since the start of June, winning one of them at Players Championship 22 and then finishing runner-up to Wessel Nijman on the European Tour. If we go on recent form and confidence, then it's got to be Cross. Scoreline Prediction: 7-11