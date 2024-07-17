World Matchplay darts 2024: Day six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

Ross Smith v James Wade

Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.79 - 93.75

: 95.79 - 93.75 180s per leg (2024) : 0.38 - 0.20

: 0.38 - 0.20 Checkout % (2024): 38.47% - 40.77%

There's three certainties in life. Death, taxes and Ross Smith hitting more 180s than James Wade tonight.

Smith, who is one of the most prolific on tour, fired in a whopping 13 against Gerwyn Price in the previous round while Wade has managed just three in his two games so far.

The Machine better hope his finishing is as clinical as usual otherwise he'll find it very hard to live with such insane scoring power throughout a long format encounter. Of course we've seen Smith maintain these kind of levels throughout long World Championship games so don't expect the 180s to dry up as we enter the latter stages.

Overall, Smith has averaged close to 100 in both of his matches so far and in beating Price 11-9, he reaffirmed his capability of putting an all-round performance together on a major stage under intense pressure - even if his doubling could have been better.

Wade obviously handles these types of occasion like a duck to water and but I don't think his battling qualities will be enough on this occasion.

As for a bet, I'm not convinced about going high on match 180s because we've only got one player who will realistically pull his weight - and it could be so one-sided on that front I'm backing Smith on the maximum handicaps.

Verdict: 16-12