World Grand Prix darts 2024: Day four predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) First-Round Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Gary Anderson (4/11) v Mike De Decker (2/1) Seasonal Average

Anderson : 99.96

De Decker : 95.27

: 99.96 : 95.27 180s per leg in 2024

Anderson : 0.42

De Decker : 0.36

: 0.42 : 0.36 Checkout % in 2024

Anderson: 41.86%

When Gary Anderson hit the headlines on Tuesday night for claiming the media don't have a 'frigging clue' what they're talking about, I really hope he wasn't referring to the preview I wrote tipping him for the title 😅. Having survived match darts against Michael Smith, it was his bizarre outburst against the press and pundits that got social media in a frenzy. I'm not sure who is a) overlooking Luke Humphries or b) saying Anderson should retire, but whoever it is must be the only news outlet or pundit that he listens to. There's always going to be sportspeople who get a kick out of trying to 'prove doubters wrong' and when there aren't any, they'll have to resort to making them up. Everything written about Anderson this year has been of the highest praise due to this sensational level of consistency he's produced and, given his age, it's only natural that people are going to ask 'how long can this last for?' Anyway, he did play very well under a lot of pressure in the lottery of the opening round and now he's got an easier test against a weaker opponent over a longer format. Although the Flying Scotsman does boast the highest 180 per leg rate in 2024, Mike de Decker is a heavy maximum hitter himself so if this match went long, then we can expect a lot. However, it could be a dangerous strategy if Anderson breezes to victory in four sets or fewer. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Gerwyn Price (4/6) v James Wade (11/10) Seasonal Average

Price : 97.46

Wade : 94.52

: 97.46 : 94.52 180s per leg in 2024

Price : 0.31

Wade : 0.22

: 0.31 : 0.22 Checkout % in 2024

Price: 40.26%

Gerwyn Price and James Wade both battled through scrappy games last time out and probably aren't being confidently backed by anyone to end the tournament with the trophy in their hands. Price only managed an 83 average but showed tremendous character after surviving a match dart at 2-0 down in the third set to defeat Danny Noppert and if he can take some belief from that then we could well see a far more accomplished performance. Although it's not been one of his blockbuster seasons, his scoring power is still much higher than Wade and should win the 180s battle at the very least. The Machine managed just one maximum in his 2-1 win over Wright compared to Price's tally of four. The Iceman does have a superb record in this tournament and the longer format will suit him and give him more time to find his top gear. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Daryl Gurney (4/6) v Joe Cullen (11/10) Seasonal Average

Gurney : 93.74

Cullen : 91.35

: 93.74 : 91.35 180s per leg in 2024

Gurney : 0.23

Cullen : 0.26

: 0.23 : 0.26 Checkout % in 2024

Gurney: 41.95%

Daryl Gurney won't have been surprised to beat Michael van Gerwen on Tuesday night, but not even he would have imagined he'd do so without dropping a leg. It seems disrespectful to SuperChin to brand MVG's defeat as one of his most embarrassing on a major stage but that description is purely focusing on the manner of his performance, in which he missed all eight darts at finishing doubles. Gurney played very well - and well enough to have beaten van Gerwen on a decent day. He averaged almost 93 and pinned six of his nine darts at finishing doubles. He's been enjoying a decent run of form in recent months whereas Joe Cullen's superb performance to defeat the red-hot Chris Dobey came a little out of the blue when you consider how out of tune the Rockstar has largely been this season. However, this is the kind of display that could help him rediscover his touch and confidence on a more regular basis and he'll certainly be less fazed facing Gurney than MVG over this longer format. Scoreline prediction: 2-3