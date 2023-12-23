Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
darts icon|
Sports Home
Darts
Golf
Snooker
Boxing
NFL
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Luke Littler celebrates on his PDC World Championship debut
Luke Littler celebrates on his PDC World Championship debut

World Darts betting: Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting market movers at Ally Pally

By Sporting Life
23:25 · SAT December 23, 2023

Luke Littler is among the big market movers in the World Darts Championship betting as the competition breaks for Christmas.

Littler made headlines around the world with his pulsating debut in round one and impressed again in round two, enough to see a player who was backed at 150/1 as recently as November now priced at just 10/1 by sponsors Paddy Power.

At the age of 16, Littler would be the youngest winner of the event by fully eight years were he to do what might have been called the unthinkable, before he was promoted to fourth-favouritism alongside defending champion Michael Smith.

Michael van Gerwen is favourite at 3/1 after coasting through his opening match, taking over from Luke Humphries who was below his recent, explosive best in overcoming Lee Evans. Gerwyn Price is the only other player quoted at single-figure odds which have barely moved.

Stephen Bunting boasts surely the performance of the tournament so far after averaging 107 in a 3-0 defeat of Ricky Evans, and the former BDO champion is into 20/1 having been quoted at 50s by Paddy Power earlier in the week.

Gary Anderson and Rob Cross are the only other players shorter than Bunting in the market, with Chris Dobey, Damon Heta, Dave Chisnall and Ross Smith all priced at around the 40/1 mark.

Play resumes on Wednesday lunchtime, with Littler part of a star-studded evening session which will further shape the outright market.

http://media.paddypower.com/redirect.aspx?pid=13194133&bid=7330

Paddy Power outright odds

  • 3/1 - Michael van Gerwen
  • 7/2 - Luke Humphries
  • 11/2 - Gerwyn Price
  • 9/1 - Michael Smith
  • 10/1 - Luke Littler
  • 12/1 - Gary Anderson
  • 16/1 - Rob Cross
  • 20/1 - Stephen Bunting
  • 28/1 bar

Prices correct as of 2330 GMT on 23/12/12

Wednesday's World Darts schedule

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Scott Williams v Martin Schindler
  • Dave Chisnall v Gabriel Clemens
  • Rob Cross v Jeffrey de Graaf

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Matt Campbell v Luke Littler
  • Michael van Gerwen v Richard Veenstra
  • Michael Smith v Madars Razma

CLICK HERE FOR FULL WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....