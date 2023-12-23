World Darts betting: Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting market movers at Ally Pally

Littler made headlines around the world with his pulsating debut in round one and impressed again in round two, enough to see a player who was backed at 150/1 as recently as November now priced at just 10/1 by sponsors Paddy Power.

At the age of 16, Littler would be the youngest winner of the event by fully eight years were he to do what might have been called the unthinkable, before he was promoted to fourth-favouritism alongside defending champion Michael Smith.

Michael van Gerwen is favourite at 3/1 after coasting through his opening match, taking over from Luke Humphries who was below his recent, explosive best in overcoming Lee Evans. Gerwyn Price is the only other player quoted at single-figure odds which have barely moved.

Stephen Bunting boasts surely the performance of the tournament so far after averaging 107 in a 3-0 defeat of Ricky Evans, and the former BDO champion is into 20/1 having been quoted at 50s by Paddy Power earlier in the week.

Gary Anderson and Rob Cross are the only other players shorter than Bunting in the market, with Chris Dobey, Damon Heta, Dave Chisnall and Ross Smith all priced at around the 40/1 mark.

Play resumes on Wednesday lunchtime, with Littler part of a star-studded evening session which will further shape the outright market.