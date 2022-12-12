Rock has flourished since securing his place on the professional circuit, winning five Development Tour titles, claiming a maiden senior PDC title on the ProTour and creating history along the way.

The 21-year-old was a virtual unknown when he arrived at Qualifying School in January but is among the favourites for glory after a stunning debut season.

“Everybody says that I’ve got an old head on young shoulders, and I’m happy I am that way,” reflected Rock, who tops the list of 32 ProTour qualifiers at this year’s World Championship.

The Antrim ace continued his ascent by lifting the World Youth Championship title at Butlin’s Minehead Resort a fortnight ago, dispatching Nathan Girvan 6-1 with a 104.13 average – a record for a World Youth Championship final.

Rock made his televised debut in October’s European Championship, before announcing his big stage arrival at last month’s Grand Slam of Darts, landing a nine-darter during his thrilling last 16 tie against Michael van Gerwen.

The Northern Irish sensation came agonisingly close to landing a world-record average at a Players Championship event in August, averaging 121.88 in a seven-leg blitz of his compatriot Brendan Dolan.

“I see a lot of people my own age going out partying. I’m here doing what I love doing, and that’s playing professional darts.

“I am beyond proud, because anybody would bite your hand off to have the year I’ve had in my first year.

“It has been phenomenal. I think I can go all the way. I know I can, but it will take time, it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Rock - who hails from Ballymena - was a keen footballer as a teenager, captaining his local side Antrim Rovers and plying his trade as a right-back, but darts has always been his passion.

“I love darts. I have always loved darts from a young age,” revealed Rock, who will play Jose Justicia in his Alexandra Palace opener on December 17.

“Darts has been part of my life since I was about two years old, because of my dad who only started playing when I was born.

“As soon as I turned 16, I left school and all I wanted to do was play darts. I have always wanted to play on this stage, and it will be a privilege to do it this year.”

Despite his relative inexperience on the televised stage, Rock has been installed as a 16/1 shot for World Championship glory with the event’s official betting partner Ladbrokes.

However, the Northern Irishman doesn't see this fanfare as a burden, and he believes he is capable of replicating the exploits of Rob Cross, who famously lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy on debut in January 2018.

“There is no reason why I cannot do the same. I believe I can win it,” insisted Rock, who will take on last year’s quarter-finalist Callan Rydz if he defeats Justicia in round one.

“I have beaten the best players in the world and I will continue to beat them. There's no point in playing darts or any sport if you don’t think you can be the best.

“I want to be world number one and I want to be World Champion, and I will do everything I can to achieve that.”

The Cazoo World Darts Championship can be watched exclusively live on Sky Sports from December 15-January 3.

